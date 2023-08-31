Rounding Up Every Indie Game Shown at the ID@Xbox Showcase 2023

2023 has been billing up to be one of–if not the best–year in gaming. With all the fantastic and groundbreaking AAA games released so far, HackerNoon Gaming thinks it's all but fair that some indies get their time to shine, and we got just that at the most recent ID@Xbox Digital Showcase in partnership with IGN. The team at and IGN showcased 20 indie games that included updates to already released fan favorites, details on indies releasing soon, and some world premiere announcements. Indie games range from explosive starship combat to minimalist-style action platforming, a loving chainsaw-wielding family, and much more. ID@Xbox Here's HackerNoon Gaming's full roundup of the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase! Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients A third-person action-adventure game that puts you in the hands of Astor, the game's young hero, as he fights to save his world, Gliese, from destruction. First-time console game developer C2 Game Studio will have you expect to "Learn new abilities, gain magical powers, and collect legendary weapons on your quest to stop an unholy ritual." , developed by C2 Game Studio and published by Versus Evil, is set to release in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients Hellboy Web of Wyrd Developed by Upstream Arcade and in partnership with series creator Mike Mignola, have you taking the role of Hellboy himself in this original "action roguelike" adventure. Hellboy Web of Wyrd Voiced by the late Lance Reddick, Web of Wyrd will have you "Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten god forms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd's darkest reaches... evil that wants out." Hellboy Web of Wyrd was developed by Upstream Arcade and Published by Good Shepherd Entertainment. No release date is set, but expect it to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 Everspace 2 makes the hyperjump to the console, departing from the original game's roguelike action combat. Developer RockFish Games describes the game as a "fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot, classic RPG elements." Everspace 2 Console players can take flight today for Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 5. Sea of Stars ID@Xbox presented one of 2023 most beautiful RPGs, Sea of Stars. The team at Sabotage Studio brings a turn-based RPG that is equal parts nostalgic as it is gorgeous. Featuring "Engaging turn-based combat" with "Unshackled traversal" and a team of six stylish and uniquely independent party members, is positioned to continue on its journey of "developing games that blend retro aesthetics and modern game design." Sea of Stars Sea of Stars is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. A demo is playable now on all platforms. Solace State Get ready to embrace the power of "Social Hacking" as Chloe in this visual novel about friendship. Chloe takes on a "militarized biotech city" as she embraces the hacking abilities that allow her to "take on another person's identification and find encrypted data at the top of someone's thoughts" In combination with Chloe's powers, you'll make choices with "31 fully illustrated, recurring characters" that can lead you to 38 different endings. , Developed and Published by Vivid Foundry, is slated for a Q3 2023 release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Solace State Worldless Noname Studios brings you , a game set in a "nascent existence of polar opposite realities aligned with a common spark." With fast-paced action turned-based combat, players will venture into an abstract setting full of entities with opposing goals. Worldless Absorb enemies to learn new abilities in an ever-expanding skill tree to unlock new ways to explore and add depth to combat encounters. You'll explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them and engage ferocious beings in fast-paced, turn-based action combat. Worldless is developed by Noname Studios and published by Coatsink and Thunderful. Expect Worldless to launch this October 4th for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One MythForce Join Rico The Rogue, Victoria The Knight, Hawkins The Hunter, and Maggie The Mage in a classic Saturday Morning Cartoon First Person Roguelike adventure. Using mystical weapons and magic, you can crawl through the dungeon alone or with up to 4 friends as you smite your foes. “Meet the heroes” "Fresh adventures await with each new attempt to storm the keep! Explore a replayable dungeon with treasure, traps, and terrors lurking around every corner." MythForce is Developed by Beamdog and Published by Aspyr. You can join early access on PC now but expect Mythforce to release on September 12th on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Jackbox Party Pack 10 Two new party games are coming to the 10th installment in the fan-favorite series , and ID@Xbox is ready to show them off. Jackbox Party Pack Timejinx Described as a Trivia game, Jackbox Games explains, "You're a time traveler from the future competing in a high-stakes trivia night. Save your current timeline by answering questions about the past. Timejinx supports 1-8 players. Read this to learn more, or watch the trailer below." Hypnotorious Billed as a "Hidden Identity" game, is a game with "secret roles, tentative alliances, and, of course, silly answers to ridiculous questions. Who is on your side? Hypnotorious supports 4-8 players. Read this to learn more, or watch the trailer below." Hypnotorious The Jackbox Party Pack 10 from Jackbox Games invites you to the party in October 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch Roman Sands RE: Build A game where you find yourself "Washed up on the shores of a timeless luxury retreat," engage with the manic guests, and serve their requests as you navigate a world on the verge of an apocalypse. Expect a moshpit of genres where visual novels, adventure, puzzle solving, horror, and survival simulation combine. is developed by Arbitrary Metric and Published by Serenity Forge and penciled in for a Q3 2023 release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC Roman Sands RE:Build Scarlet Deer Inn "An embroidered narrative platformer with an emotional story." Play as Elise, a mother of two, as she meets a whole cast of characters and explores dark dungeons teeming with monsters where the "only thing protecting you from certain death is your torch." Developer Attu Games, based in the Czech Republic, brings a world "inspired by Slavic folklore. All character images are embroidered, and we create the music ourselves using traditional instruments." - is developed and published by Attu Games and is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with no release date announced Scarlet Deer Inn Rain World: Downpour VIDEOCULT launches its expansion to its popular 2D adventure game. includes ten new regions to explore and adds five new variants of slug, each able to "take advantage of various skills that they possess and explore their own personal tales." With added features like "Challenge Mode," Expedition Mode," A Rain World randomizer, and up to four players, local co-op Rain World: Downpour wants to know if you're ready to "return to the unwavering wild in Downpour." Rain World: Downpour Rain World: Downpour is Developed by VIDEOCULT and published by Akupara Games and is out today on PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors returns to ID@Xbox and wants you to "Be the bullet hell with your besties" in the newly announced Couch Co-op update. Poncle Games will allow up to 4 survivors to play together in local co-op. Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors Couch Co-op update will launch on August 17th and will coincide with the launch of the game on the Nintendo Switch and will also be available on PC, iOS, Andriod, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One Axiom Verge 2 Thomas Happ Games launches the sequel to their classic take on Metroidvania on Xbox. The game has been out for over two years on virtually every other console, but now Xbox fans can now experience the "Expansive non-linear exploration of a huge interconnected map." is developed and published by Thomas Happ Games and is out Today on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One Axiom Verge 2 Stray Souls Enter a world of nightmares in this third-person action-horror inspired by the classics of the genre. Jukai is partnering with legendary Silent Hills composer Akira Yamaoka to create "new original music" for the Stray Souls soundtrack. is developed by Jukai Studio and published by Versus Evil It is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and is set to launch in Fall 2023 Stray Souls Birth is an "adventure puzzle game about constructing a creature from spare bones & organs found around the city to quell your loneliness." As you adventure the city in pursuit of making yourself the perfect partner, you'll get to experience the beauty of "hand-drawn museums, bakeries, bookstores, and more." Birth Birth is developed by Madison Karrh and Published by Madison Karhh and Wings. Experience Birth today on PC, MacOS, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One The Texas Chain Saw Massacre , a third-person, asymmetrical horror experience based on the terrifying 1974 horror film, takes on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family or their victims. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre With matches consisting of 3v4 team-based multiplayer, three members of the informal Slaughter family will try and pursue the four victims as they try and escape before it’s too late. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was developed by Sumo Digital and Gun Media, which also acts as a publisher of the title. Fans get their chance to cut and run now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Dreamers Dreamers will "lead you on an emotional journey in a story about friendship, exploration, and personal growth." As you play, you'll experience three characters as they adventure through a "3D world with secondary storylines." Solve rewarding puzzles, indulge in mini-games, and even bring a friend with a "collaborative split-screen experience." is developed and published by PlaySys and is expected to launch on September 1st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Dreamers Second Wave Dash into the world of Armantia in , a "free-to-play online multiplayer hero-based shooter MOBA" that has you fighting over control of a remarkable resource, "The Arcane Stone." Get ready to "take matters into your own hands" as you learn how to fight with the different Heroes and Exiles. to take claim of The Arkane Stone. Second Wave Second Wave, Developed and Published by Challengers Games Corp., is listed as coming soon to PC, iOS, Andriod, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch Stumble Guys stumbles to consoles as one of the most popular games of 2022. With up to 32 players, race through obstacles to become the "Last Stumbler standing." Stumble activities include "events, tournaments, and imaginative levels. Console players can finally enjoy stumbling to the finish line. Stumble Guys Developed and Published by Kitka Games, Stumble is out now on Andriod, iOS, and PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One The Making of Karateka The ID@Xbox Digital Showcase finished off with a new series from the team at Digital Eclipse, the Gold Master Series, which they best describe as a series of "interactive documentaries." The first entry of the series is which takes you into Karateka and Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner’s time when he was a college student on his path to creating one of the best-selling games of 1984 , The Making of Karateka Digital Eclipse will have "pixel-perfect versions of the original Karrateka games" along with game art in a virtual museum, playable prototypes of the game, and interviews about the making of Karateka. The Making of Karateka is Developed and Published by Digital Eclipse Software available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That wraps up HackerNoon's roundup of the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase in Partnership with IGN. Comment What your favorite game from the showcase was below, and keep it to HackerNoon for all your gaming news and more.