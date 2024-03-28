Search icon
    ROI4Presenter Becomes Pitch Avatar: From Online Presentations to an AI-Based Platform
    ROI4Presenter Becomes Pitch Avatar: From Online Presentations to an AI-Based Platform

    March 28th, 2024
    ROI4Presenter is excited to announce its transformation into Pitch Avatar. Pitch Avatar is an AI-powered platform that makes your slides interactive and helps your content achieve its goals. In just one year, it attracted 5000+ users and added 150+ new features.
    ROI4Presenter is excited to announce its transformation into Pitch Avatar in April 2024.


    Pitch Avatar is an AI-powered platform that makes your slides interactive and helps your content achieve its goals: grow leads, demo calls, and user engagement. Increase sales, marketing, onboarding, and training effectiveness - that's the mission of the personalized AI assistant, which saves you time and works 24/7 on your behalf worldwide in multiple languages.

    A bit of facts

    In 2023, Pitch Avatar became the 3rd product of the day on Product Hunt with its AI assistant in slides' delivery. After that, the product gained international recognition, presenting at five international summits, including the Web Summit in Lisbon. In just one year, it attracted 5000+ users, added 150+ new features, and saw website traffic soar to 60K.

    Users of Pitch Avatar especially value the ability of the product to translate presentations on the go, add voice-overs, or create AI avatars that present on their behalf. They also value the possibility of tracking the effectiveness & the goals achieved, as well as getting notifications when someone joins the session and the possibility of joining the session online.

    The platform is the most frequently used by:

    • Sales professionals: Enhance outreach efforts and get more demo calls.
    • Marketers: to generate more leads.
    • HR managers: for initial candidates interviewing.
    • Coaches and lecturers: to distribute their educational materials.
    • Startups: to make their pitches outstanding.


    ROI4Presenter becomes Pitch Avatar


    Would you like to try it? It's easy!

    Starting April 2024, Pitch Avatar has also updated its pricing policy and offered a 7-day free trial to experience all the features. The Trial includes unlimited AI-generated text scripts and voice-overs, 3 minutes for avatar generation, the ability to upload up to 10 presentations, the option to generate and share up to 50 links, and access in-depth analytics. If you need more time to try, you can Book a demo and get access to an extended Trial.


    Pricing packs


    “Our rebranding process is more than just a transformation in our name and identity. It's about enhancing the quality of our service. With Pitch Avatar, you can expect to access even more useful and highly effective features. We believe that Pitch Avatar will redefine the way presentations are made and delivered” - says Victoria Abed, CRO, Pitch Avatar.


    Pitch Avatar - let the presentation hit your goal!


    Imagine a future where your AI assistant helps you with routine tasks and accelerates goal achievement, allowing you to focus on more important things. With Pitch Avatar, that future is already here. Start your. Start your free Trial today!


    Contacts us:

    [email protected]

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a press release under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    With Pitch Avatar, that future is already here. Start your free Trial today!

