Robinhood x Gamestop for Dummies - A Conversation Between 2 GenZ

People will go for it, people are aggressive, lol.The rich here, a majority of them, boil the people's blood. We are talking about people of all backgrounds, occupations, and educations. They just dump a ton of money on it without factoring in both fundamental and technical analysis. That's their action against the big finance guys.They try to boo the rich, betting their money in sinking stocks to drive them forward and fuck all who bet against these tickers. Some are even losing their savings. They just hate the rich that much.There is no way in hell GameStop can thrive in such a short time. The factors for a turnover, new member on board, or renovation in services are not enough to drive a stock to the moon overnight. Especially GameStop. The system sucks. The UX UI sucks. Can't even pay online with my credit card. But they are authorized to sell Sony PS5, lol 😂