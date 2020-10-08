Robert L. Read Builds Robots; Wants You to Learn Functional Programming

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Robert L. Read from the United States has been nominated for FOUR 2020 #Noonies in multiple award categories, including Software Development .
Thank you to our 2020 Noonies partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Robert L Read had to share.
I'm trying to grow Public Invention, a 501c3 public charity which focuses on inventing "In the public, for the Public."
We're trying to create a third pole of innovation to balance universities and for-profit firms.
We believe inventing is a fundamental moral activity that can advance human progress, and we're trying to support inventors doing that.
Robots. In particular, research robots that are made of length-changing actuators in the form of tetrahedra composed into snake-like robots that can crawl (slowly), and also lift things.
But I've published about 45 other ideas, ranging from trivial to very, very hard, in fields of pure math, art, sanitation, energy conservation, etc. : https://medium.com/hackernoon/43-public-invention-projects-that-need-you-a8e4e39130b4
The rise of open-source humanitarian engineering in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Global warming and inability of humanity to actually face its major problems.
You would have to ask them, wouldn't you? But, be awesome; be brave---do what you think is right.
Do your homework.
When someone says "that's been done" they are probably wrong.
Learn to debug.
Learn functional programming.
Save as much of your money as you can.
Never stop learning.
It made me shift more from pure invention to engineering.
Open source ventilators; assuming you mean "invest" in a philanthropic sense. For making money, I would try some sort of bio-tech. I would stay away from any crypto-currency as a store of value.
Humans should not compete with each other.
Email.
Complex analysis, when I can, and pulmonology, more than I ever wanted.
