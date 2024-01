RLHF: One Skill Can Get You 8 In-Demand Job Offers

Too Long; Didn't Read Reinforcement learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) is a technique via which AI models are trained, through a combination of human expertise and reinforcement learning techniques. RLHF holds the potential to generate newfangled job roles for human professionals. Human professional experts can take up the job of AI trainers and managers.