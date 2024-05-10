Search icon
    Revolutionizing Tech: Notable AI Startups Changing the Worldby@renjitphilip
    Revolutionizing Tech: Notable AI Startups Changing the World

    by Renjit PhilipMay 10th, 2024
    In this focused edition, we are going to present a few AI startups that caught my eye. Why? Gets you an idea of the art of the possible in the field of AI, especially in your organizations. It might also inspire you to start something on your own!
    featured image - Revolutionizing Tech: Notable AI Startups Changing the World
    ai businesses Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Renjit Philip HackerNoon profile picture


    Dear reader,


    Welcome to the latest edition of the “One More Thing in AI newsletter." For Startup founders and Business Leaders like you who want to get smarter on AI in less than 5 minutes.


    In this focused edition, we are going to present a few AI startups that caught my eye. Why? It will give you an idea of the art of the possible in the field of AI, especially in your organizations. It might also inspire you to start something on your own!

    I hope you enjoy this edition. I'd love to hear your feedback (positive or negative).


    Best regards,


    Renjit Philip

    Notable AI Startups Changing the World

    AI technology is getting super advanced, and startups are using it to shake up different industries in cool ways. Let's check out some of these brilliant companies:

    Pay Automatically With JustPaid

    Businesses can find dealing with invoices and payments a hassle. But JustPaid has created an awesome AI system that does it all automatically. Their AI tracks usage makes invoices, sets up customer accounts, and handles payments—all within a company's normal systems. JustPaid started in the US but plans to offer its payment AI everywhere.

    Robot Farmers Detecting Crop Diseases

    In places like the UAE, where growing food is tough, Egrobots uses robots and AI to spot crop diseases before they spread. Their robot scouts roam farms collecting data that their AI analyzes. They also have an app that can instantly identify diseases on plants and give farmers advice. This tech could boost food supplies.

    AI Making Amazing Videos

    ZhipuAI is working on incredible AI that turns words into videos! This Chinese startup got investments from Alibaba and the government to take on OpenAI's similar Sora tech. While it is excellent for movies and shows, there are worries about using it for fake videos, too.

    AI Coding Buddies

    Coding is hard, but Replit made an AI assistant called Teams that helps while you program! It suggests fixes and better ways to write code in real-time on their browser IDE. It's like having an intelligent coding partner, making you a better, faster coder.

    AI Salesperson's Assistant

    For salespeople, the SiftHub AI acts like a virtual briefcase loaded with all the latest info on products and companies. With $5.5 million in funding, the company's AI preps sales teams so they can focus on building relationships during client meetings.

    Better Business Planning with AI

    Pigment scored a massive $145 million investment in its AI business planning software. The tool combines a company's data to precisely forecast finances and collaborate across departments on strategy.

    Fun AI Videos for Social Media

    Higgsfield created an app called Diffuse that uses AI to make animated videos on your phone. This app is perfect for posting engaging videos on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more. With $8 million invested, this startup is unleashing AI's video creation magic.


    These AI startups are completely changing how we work, farm, make videos, and more. The AI revolution has barely started!

    That is it for this edition of the newsletter. If you subscribe to our email edition, you get our newsletter first, and it stays in your mailbox as a future reference. Until next time, keep learning, applying, and experimenting with AI!

    About Author

    Renjit Philip HackerNoon profile picture
    Renjit Philip@renjitphilip
    Lifelong learner of all things #Digital & Business, #Insurtech , #Fintech & Blockchain | #XStartup Founder+Mentor |
