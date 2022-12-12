Reversing a Linked List

Given the head of a singly linked list, reverse the list, and return the reversed list. Example 1: Input: Output: head = [1,2,3,4,5] [5,4,3,2,1] Example 2: Input: Output: head = [1,2] [2,1] Example 3: Input: Output: head = [] [] Constraints: The number of nodes in the list is the range [0, 5000].\n-5000 <= Node.val <= 5000 Follow up: A linked list can be reversed either iteratively or recursively. Could you implement both? Solution Approach 1: Iterative def reverse_list(head: ListNode) -> ListNode:\n prev = None\n current = head\n while current:\n next = current.next\n current.next = prev\n prev = current\n current = next\n \n return prev https://youtu.be/LcKcMDP6WwU?embedable=true Space complexity: O(1)\nTime complexity: O(n) Approach 2: Recursive def reverse_list(head: ListNode) -> ListNode:\n if not head or not head.next:\n return head\n \n new_head = reverse_list(head.next)\n head.next.next = head\n head.next = None\n \n return new_head Space complexity: O(n)\nTime complexity: O(n)