Retired Software Richard Eng Discusses Rust, Golang, Smalltalk, China and More!

Richard Eng 2020 Noonie Nominee for Blockchain from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Richard had to share.
Retired software engineer. Consummate blogger. Smalltalk evangelist.
Programming competitions like JRMPC and programming tutorials like this one:
Camp Smalltalk Supreme in 2022 (see https://campsmalltalksupreme.wordpress.com/).
My health.
Follow your passion.
Made everything less convenient.
In a high tech startup.
China is a magnificent country worthy of our respect and awe.
10. Which apps can't you live without?
Rust programming language.
