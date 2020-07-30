Retired Software Richard Eng Discusses Rust, Golang, Smalltalk, China and More!

Richard Eng 2020 Noonie Nominee for Blockchain from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Richard had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Golang, Productivity.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Retired software engineer. Consummate blogger. Smalltalk evangelist.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Programming competitions like JRMPC and programming tutorials like this one:

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Camp Smalltalk Supreme in 2022 (see https://campsmalltalksupreme.wordpress.com/).

5. What are you worried about right now?

My health.



6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Follow your passion.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Made everything less convenient.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In a high tech startup.

8 . What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

China is a magnificent country worthy of our respect and awe.



10. Which apps can't you live without?

HitFilm Express, GIMP.

11. What are you currently learning?

Rust programming language.



