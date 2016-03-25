RESTful API Designing guidelines — The best practices

Full stack Developer
Facebook, Google, Github, Netflix and few other tech giants have given a chance to the developers and products to consume their data through APIs, and became a platform for them.
Even if you are not writing APIs for other developers and products, it is always very healthy for your application to have beautifully crafted APIs.
There is a long debate going on the internet, about the best ways to design the APIs, and is one of the most nuanced. There are no official guidelines defined for the same.
The API is an interface, through which many developers interact with the data. A good designed API is always very easy to use and makes the developer’s life very smooth. API is the GUI for developers, if it is confusing or not verbose, then the developer will start finding the alternatives or stop using it. Developers’ experience is the most important metric to measure the quality of the APIs.
The API is like an artist performing on stage, and its users are the audience
The following are the most important terms related to REST APIs
Let’s write few APIs for Companies which has some Employees, to understand more.
/getAllEmployees is an API which will respond with the list of employees. Few more APIs around a Company will look like as follows:
/addNewEmployee
/updateEmployee
/deleteEmployee
/deleteAllEmployees
/promoteEmployee
/promoteAllEmployees
And there will be tons of other API endpoints like these for different operations. All of those will contain many redundant actions. Hence, all these API endpoints would be burdensome to maintain, when API count increases.
What is wrong?
The URL should only contain resources(nouns) not actions or verbs. The API path
/addNewEmployee contains the action
addNew along with the resource name
Employee.
Then what is the correct way?
/companies endpoint is a good example, which contains no action. But the question is how do we tell the server about the actions to be performed on
companies resource viz. whether to add, delete or update?
This is where the HTTP methods (GET, POST, DELETE, PUT), also called as verbs, play the role.
The resource should always be plural in the API endpoint and if we want to access one instance of the resource, we can always pass the id in the URL.
GET path
/companies should get the list of all companies
GET path
/companies/34 should get the detail of company 34
DELETE path
/companies/34 should delete company 34
In few other use cases, if we have resources under a resource, e.g Employees of a Company, then few of the sample API endpoints would be:
GET /companies/3/employees should get the list of all employees from company 3
GET /companies/3/employees/45 should get the details of employee 45, which belongs to company 3
DELETE /companies/3/employees/45 should delete employee 45, which belongs to company 3
POST /companies should create a new company and return the details of the new company created
Isn’t the APIs are now more precise and consistent? 😎
Conclusion: The paths should contain the plural form of resources and the HTTP method should define the kind of action to be performed on the resource.
HTTP has defined few sets of methods which indicates the type of action to be performed on the resources.
The URL is a sentence, where resources are nouns and HTTP methods are verbs.
The important HTTP methods are as follows:
GET method requests data from the resource and should not produce any side effect.
/companies/3/employees returns list of all employees from company 3.
POST method requests the server to create a resource in the database, mostly when a web form is submitted.
/companies/3/employees creates a new Employee of company 3.
POST is non-idempotent which means multiple requests will have different effects.
PUT method requests the server to update resource or create the resource, if it doesn’t exist.
/companies/3/employees/john will request the server to update, or create if doesn’t exist, the john resource in employees collection under company 3.
PUT is idempotent which means multiple requests will have the same effects.
DELETE method requests that the resources, or its instance, should be removed from the database.
/companies/3/employees/john/ will request the server to delete john resource from the employees collection under the company 3.
There are few other methods which we will discuss in another post.
When the client raises a request to the server through an API, the client should know the feedback, whether it failed, passed or the request was wrong. HTTP status codes are bunch of standardized codes which has various explanations in various scenarios. The server should always return the right status code.
The following are the important categorization of HTTP codes:
These status codes represent that the requested action was received and successfully processed by the server.
DELETE /companies/43/employees/2 will delete the employee 2 and in return we do not need any data in the response body of the API, as we explicitly asked the system to delete. If there is any error, like if
employee 2 does not exist in the database, then the response code would be not be of
2xx Success Category but around
4xx Client Error category.
These status codes represent that the client has raised a faulty request.
You can follow any casing convention, but make sure it is consistent across the application. If the request body or response type is JSON then please follow camelCase to maintain the consistency.
All of these actions are simply the query on one dataset. There will be no new set of APIs to handle these actions. We need to append the query params with the GET method API.
Let’s understand with few examples how to implement these actions.
GET /companies endpoint should accept multiple sort params in the query.
GET /companies?sort=rank_asc would sort the companies by its rank in ascending order.
GET /companies?category=banking&location=india would filter the companies list data with the company category of Banking and where the location is India.
GET /companies?search=Digital Mckinsey
GET /companies?page=23 means get the list of companies on 23rd page.
If adding many query params in GET methods makes the URI too long, the server may respond with
414 URI Too long HTTP status, in those cases params can also be passed in the request body of the
POST method.
When your APIs are being consumed by the world, upgrading the APIs with some breaking change would also lead to breaking the existing products or services using your APIs.
http://api.yourservice.com/v1/companies/34/employees is a good example, which has the version number of the API in the path. If there is any major breaking update, we can name the new set of APIs as
v2 or
v1.x.x
These guidelines are compiled on my experience of development. I would love to know your views on the pointers mentioned above. Please leave a comment, and let me know!
