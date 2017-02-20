REST over WebSockets instead of HTTP

Site Color
These days, it’s practically impossible to talk about REST without also talking about HTTP — The two concepts are tightly intertwined; in fact, REST and HTTP 1.1 were developed in parallel by the same person (Roy Fielding). The verbs in HTTP (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE…) make it ideal for performing the kinds of stateless atomic operations required by REST.
Over the past couple of years, a few things have happened on the web which have disrupted the order of things:
Together, these two events have created the perfect storm for the disruption of REST. Now that front-end frameworks have become very good at automatically rendering live data, the potential for updating that data in real-time (straight from the server) has suddenly become viable. Services like Firebase and Parse have gained a lot of traction on the back of this use case — Why should we force users to refresh the page to get the latest data when we can just as easily have that data update itself in real-time?
Data synchronisation services/frameworks like Firebase and Parse are convenient, but they are not ideal for a number of reasons:
As an alternative to data-sync services, there have been some implementations of subscription-based solutions for GraphQL (see http://graphql.org/blog/subscriptions-in-graphql-and-relay/ also; http://www.apollodata.com/).
On the REST side, there have been various implementations also based on the idea of real-time subscriptions (see REST Hooks http://resthooks.org/).
While the idea of REST Hooks is interesting, it was introduced a while ago and so it’s more heavily centred around HTTP than WebSockets — In REST Hooks, WebSockets are essentially treated as a progressive enhancement. However, now that WebSockets are more widely available, maybe the time has come to treat WebSockets as first-class citizens and to start introducing RESTful HTTP verbs to WebSockets (as naming conventions for events). This is very new territory, but there are some important benefits to using REST over WebSockets:
If you use a WebSocket framework that supports pub/sub (such as Faye or SocketCluster), having your front end data update in real-time is trivial****; you just need to subscribe to a relevant real-time channel and then request a snapshot of the related data whenever the subscription is activated (or reactivated after a lost connection). See https://blog.baasil.io/socketcluster-design-patterns-for-chat-69e76a4b1966 for details of how to do with with SocketCluster.
* There is a popular myth that WebSockets don’t work in corporate environments/networks — This applies when serving plain (unencrypted) ws:// traffic. If you serve your WebSockets over wss:// instead, then it will almost certainly work. See https://blog.baasil.io/why-you-shouldnt-use-long-polling-fallbacks-for-websockets-c1fff32a064a. Note that there may be extreme cases where companies might install fake root certificates on their corporate workstations to snoop in on their employees’ internet usage (MitM) and it’s possible that in these cases the corporate proxy could still block “encrypted” WebSocket traffic.
** Some developers will argue that cookies are superior because of the httpOnly flag but this article should clear things up: http://www.gnucitizen.org/blog/why-httponly-wont-protect-you/
*** When using HTML5 frameworks to build native/hybrid mobile apps, HTTP authentication with cookies doesn’t work because your .html files are usually sitting on the mobile device itself (so the local domain for the file won’t match the domain where your HTTP REST API is hosted; this would cause a CORS issue and so cookies will not be sent).
**** I wrote a sample app a while ago which uses this concept (using Google’s Polymer framework for components) https://github.com/socketcluster/sc-sample-inventory — All data in that app updates in real-time including lists (with support for filters and complex query-based transformations). This is not entirely new though; a lot of developers and companies have been using variations of the subscribe-and-snapshot approach long before this.