Resolving the Career Identity Crisis That Comes With Pivoting

Pivoting in your career is often something positive, but it can come with unexpected negative feelings. The pandemic led many people to quit their jobs, thinking about what's next for them. You might enjoy your day-to-day, but then the community isn't what you have imagined, or the pay is low. You can decide to pivot out of necessity or change priorities in life. Our careers are an essential piece of our adult identities. You can resolve your career identity crisis by making connections and networking, managing your expectations and trusting your judgment.