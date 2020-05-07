Reputation Management: Q&A With Professionals

REAL-TIME CORONA VIRUS DATA
Visit WorldoMeters COVID-19promoted
Reputation Analyst
As long as people are utilizing the Internet (search and social) to obtain information about individuals and companies, there will be a need to consider online reputation management and how people and brands are perceived online.
We transition and roll with the changes in industry. Think of a
hurricane coming. Who benefits from this? The Weather Channel, Home Depot, Grocery Stores, Tree Trimmers, and Landscaping companies. So what’s the correlation with reputation management? We shift with the times. As one industry goes away another industry sprouts up. As Nick said above those not acting in the best interest of their employees health at this time are seeing backlash and are coming to us for help to straighten out their message and guide them for best PR practices.
In 2011 we were assisting companies in the foreclosure defense industry something that was nearly non-existent 4 years earlier. Every year we see new businesses pop up that have a need for our services as online reviews has continued to grow in importance.
Personalized search results and location-based search have improved tremendously over the years. For example, if you’re searching for a particular law firm in Eugene, Oregon from that locale there’s a strong likelihood you’ll see different search results if you were located in Miami and looking to engage an attorney in that area to work on a case.
Also, depending on the previous queries you’ve made and your behavior when interacting with previous SERP results there might be some degree of variance where particular search results would or would not appear on Page 1 results depending on the search locale.
Every year search continues to change and it’s important in reputation management that we follow those changes and react to keep our clients best interests in mind. The biggest changes today are the Google Accordion and the Rich Snippets that appear for queries. Resolving these sometimes troubling results for clients wasn’t even possible 10 years ago because it didn’t exist.
Today if an accordion pops up you can battle that content with more enhanced content or a trick that worked recently for a big client was getting the content removed and it immediately removed the negative accordion result.
Yes. The world has changed so much since those days and discoverability is much better today.
When business was expanding in 2011 I remember the bulk of clients saying how back in their day they used to just pay for placement in the Yellow Pages and today that’s starting to become Google as the digital phone book.
Most millennials don’t know what a phone book is and just showcases how rapidly things move from once dominant players in local advertising.
While many campaigns are positive in nature and genuinely helpful, there’s been an overwhelming amount of people utilizing charitable crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.com for questionable personal campaigns.
Definitely these spammy phone calls I get all day with these alleged “Google Approved Advertisers”. Outside of those annoying calls our agency finds that these cheater and complaint sites are becoming more and more prominent while the Mugshot and arrest record websites are becoming less prominent in the search results. It feels like a game of whack a mole in removing some negatives as there are so many copy cat websites and it’s like spinning plates working to remove them all because of a few bad actors over seas.
Quality content (video production, especially) has increased in terms of price (editing) and the amount of time to produce. Over the past decade, the camera equipment that’s now used to film didn’t exist so that’s all new costs to consider when trying to compete on video platforms today where both content quality and production value matter.
We continue to thrive by delivering Google users a high quality user experience by creating relevant and authoritative content and ranking that above unwanted search results. What’s deterring is the cost to deliver high quality writing and placements. A decade ago we could take any spam and social media results and fire off blog comments and xrumer links.
Wait a few weeks and then it would rank. Now the methods that worked then don’t and automation isn’t going to deliver that high quality user experience which all costs more and the clients tend to also absorb those costs.
Simple. How much time do you spend on your smart phone now than you did before? We’re addicted to our phones and we’re constantly researching any business that we’re dealing with. We obsess over our clients success and that’s why we have an incredibly strong referral network of satisfied clients from all over the world.