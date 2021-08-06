Renato Preti, Innvo Digital CEO, On How Fulfilled Teams Drive Business Growth

## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nI like to think that I am an experienced executive with strong technical and industry knowledge with a beautiful history scaling startups and also big tech.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nInnvo. It's a play on the word 'innovation' and that's exactly what we do. We are innovating in an old industry full of old-fashioned executives.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nWell, to be quite honest I wanted to create the company I always wanted to work for but never found and that was the big trigger for the creation of Innvo. That's why developers here are empowered, they can become partners, create their own companies and, in the midst of all this, create incredible digital products.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nI love their passion. The fact that we have a partnership model leaves everyone with a feeling of ownership and this reflects 100% on customer service and on the result of our work. I think we managed to create the culture and environment for our team to perform well above average and that's why we are the best.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nI would probably still be acting as an executive for some big startup or multinational.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nOur main success metric is the satisfaction of our team. If our team is doing well and is happy, the customers will be too and the company will continue to grow. Our focus is all on the team.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nI think the feeling of having built the company from scratch. This feeling is strong. And each person who arrives here helps us to go further, to build more and transform this company into something bigger. In short, this feeling of permanent construction.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nWell, we're passionate about mobile technologies so we're suspicious to talk. But we also really like AI, Machine Learning, and other things that we already use, and for sure will become more and more part of our daily lives.\n\n\\\nAbout being worried, I don't care about technologies. I care about companies that don't know how to use technology and we are here to help them.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nMany of our team are fans of the platform so it was natural that we were very excited about the nomination. We don't know if we're going to win because São Paulo has amazing companies but participating has been a lot of fun.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nHard question. I think I would say to believe in your instincts and move on and care less about other people's opinions.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nCalm sea definitely doesn't make a sailor. You have to follow your instincts even when the world is turned upside down.\n\n\n:::tip\nVote for Innvo Digital as the [best startup in São Paulo](https://startups.hackernoon.com/south-america/sao-paulo-brazil).\n\n:::\n\n\\\n