A Day in the Life of an SEO Consultant
A good SEO consultant is constantly looking for new opportunities to create links, reading industry blogs to find new link-building ideas, or following existing links to monitor and correct changes to a website’s “backlink” profile. Continuing education is an important part of any working day of an SEO consultant. Track leaderboards, traffic, and conversion rates are the most boring part of the workdays of a good SEO specialist. Collaboration with internal and external teams is more than just backlinks and optimization on the site.
