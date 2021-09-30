Search icon
A Day in the Life of an SEO Consultant by@ionutpuchianu

A Day in the Life of an SEO Consultant

A good SEO consultant is constantly looking for new opportunities to create links, reading industry blogs to find new link-building ideas, or following existing links to monitor and correct changes to a website’s “backlink” profile. Continuing education is an important part of any working day of an SEO consultant. Track leaderboards, traffic, and conversion rates are the most boring part of the workdays of a good SEO specialist. Collaboration with internal and external teams is more than just backlinks and optimization on the site.
FPD Consulting & Solutions Hacker Noon profile picture

@ionutpuchianu
FPD Consulting & Solutions

We offer design consulting to improve the visual identity and software development for companies.

#seo#seo-tips#search-engine-optimization#day-in-the-life-of-an-seo#careers#consulting#networking#life
