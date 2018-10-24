AI needs a Johnny Appleseed Program

“AI literacy” is an issue that needs to be addressed. The vast majority of IT and line of business managers did not grow up with artificial intelligence. They are not comfortable with the technology and are happy to take “exploratory” meetings but are loathe to move forward on any AI project.

This has led to AI being trapped within Innovation teams that are highly segregated from the rest of the company, or being locked out of the enterprise altogether. What’s the solution? The managing class needs to be made to feel more comfortable with artificial intelligence. Their fears need to be allayed (the robot apocalypse has been cancelled), and their understanding of the technology and its strategic value has to be built up.

Just like Johnny Appleseed, the industry needs to send out representatives across the land to raise the overall AI literacy of executives and managers. This will greatly accelerate AI adoption. Without this type of program, we may well be condemned to sitting in meetings for years where everyone nods their head and smiles, but no one ever signs off on anything.

It’s time for all the Appleseeds out there to fill up their pouches and start walking the highways and byways of the big blue marble.