RemotiveLab's RemotiveBroker Now Supports SecOC Integration Directly in Signal Database

The RemotiveBroker, the platform’s core component, now supports message authentication through SecOC along with E2E protection. SecOC data is automatically extracted to simplify configuration. The AUTOSAR SecOC protocol is designed to protect communication, within a vehicle, from cyber-attacks by providing integrity and authentication for messages.
The integration of SecOC into RemotiveBroker enhances message authentication across all modern automotive protocols, making it easier for automotive developers to ensure secure communication between electronic control units (ECUs).
The RemotiveBroker supports ARXML on top of LDF/DBC and Fibex formats. It extracts the necessary SecOC and E2E protection data to streamline the configuration process. This data is included directly in the signal database, effectively baking it into the database of your choice. This approach simplifies the correct implementation of SecOC and helps prevent developers from getting stuck during integration.
[
sim_cfg.SecOc_Key("secure-ecu", b"\x00\x01\x02\x03\x00\x01\x02\x03\x00\x01\x02\x03\x00\x01\x02\x03"),
sim_cfg.SecOc_FreshnessValue("secure-ecu", b"\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00"),
]
Secure your ECUs easily using SecOC. In RemotiveBroker, it is baked into your signal database for seamless integration and enhanced security, simplifying configuration and preventing implementation roadblocks.
With RemotiveBroker’s 30-days free trial, you can get started easily with hardware you already have available (any Linux computer will do). Read more about RemotiveBroker here, and request a license here and try a simpler way to implement SecOC into your code.