Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Hacking Resilient Communities: The Interplay Between Government Functions and Grand Pathways by@whitehouse

    Hacking Resilient Communities: The Interplay Between Government Functions and Grand Pathways

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Uncover the strategic synergy between Essential Government Functions and the Grand Pathways Framework, shaping the resilience of communities. Dive into the key functions, including National Essential Functions and Community Lifelines, influencing preparedness and recovery efforts. Learn how breaking down outcomes highlights common elements, offering insights for resilience investments and guiding the development of science and technology solutions for a more resilient future.
    featured image - Hacking Resilient Communities: The Interplay Between Government Functions and Grand Pathways
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Explore the Six Cross-Cutting Enablers in the Grand Pathway Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Expanding on the Grand Pathway Framework—5 Key Societal Dimensions of Resilience
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!