Reimagining OSS BSS Systems to Shape the Future of the Telecom Industry

Reimagining OSS BSS Systems to Shape the Future of the Telecom Industry

OSS and BSS are entities that represent the operational and business sides of the telecom respectively. OSS (Operational Support Systems) is a vital system that consists of specialized software tools (occasionally hardware) to analyze, monitor, configure, and manage all operational activities related to the telecom network. While BSS capture various service orders and manages the business aspects, OSS function to fulfill the orders and provide service assurance information back to the BSS. With BSS platform/concept, telecom operators can drive agility and support new business models.
Naveen Charles

@naveencharles
Naveen Charles

Telco Industrial Tech Writer.

