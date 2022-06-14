Reitio for User-Generated Content on the Metaverse

Reigate is a web-based drag-and-drop 3D design toolkit built for the masses to accelerate the creation of UGCs (user-generated content) on the Metaverse. Being web3 native enables Reigate to incorporate “network effects” that would be implausible on web2. Reigate will provide you with a unified interface to manage all of your 3D designs that were created out of Reigate’s. The toolkit will provide users with access to all of their 3D renditions of their own imaginations and bring them to life on any virtual world.

The TL;DR

Existing 3D asset editors require specialized expertise, locking out ordinary people of the creative process. A thriving creator base is integral towards the success of a virtual world — a frictionless and intuitive 3D creator tool is required to onboard the next million 3D designers. Reigate is a web-based drag-and-drop 3D design toolkit built for the masses to accelerate the creation of UGCs (user-generated content) on the Metaverse. Being web3 native enables Reigate to incorporate “network effects” that would be implausible on web2 — at the same time laying the foundations for the next stages of the Reitio grand vision: Reidard and Reifi.

Minecraft, Roblox, Decentraland, The Sandbox. Inside these non-progressive virtual worlds , you can design any kind of virtual structures, customize your avatar, or even create (and monetize) your own experiences. As such, these platforms would remain “fresh” no matter how many years it has been since they first launched since their success depends on UGCs (user-generated content) instead of the progression gameplay that is found on your typical game.





This is what led to Microsoft purchasing Minecraft for $2.5B back in 2014 (which has paid handsome dividends), as well as Roblox amassing a $30B market cap at the time of this writing. With the rise of blockchain technology, demand for virtual worlds (and with it, the Metaverse) is only going to increase, considering how cryptocurrencies and NFTs can serve as a much more efficient and inclusive “financial layer” for non-progressive virtual worlds (and games) compared to our traditional payment rails.





However, creating 3D assets for use on any virtual world would require a steep learning curve, such that only experts and professionals who have spent countless hours mastering their craft (say, Maya or Blender to name a few) are really the only ones that are able to do so. Ordinary people are still locked out of the creative process, simply due to the fact that there remains a large skill gap just to bring whatever 3D imaginations that they have to life on the Metaverse.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Reigate: Enabling the Cambrian Explosion of Metaverse UGCs

[source] creating a 3D asset via The Sandbox’s “user-friendly” VoxEdit — complicated much?





We believe that democratizing 3D asset creation to everyone is the backbone of a flourishing Metaverse creator economy. Everyone should be empowered to create 3D renditions of their own imaginations and bring them to life in any virtual world, instead of getting intimidated before they even started. Only by removing this steep learning curve then we can witness the true proliferation of UGCs on the Metaverse.





Introducing Reigate, the world’s first web-based 3D design toolkit to accelerate UGCs on the Metaverse. Our templates-based mix-and-match approach to 3D design removes the steep learning curve associated with mastering your typical 3D asset editor, allowing anyone with zero 3D design experience to dive into our web app and create a 3D asset in less than 3 minutes. In addition, our native integration with various virtual worlds means that deploying your 3D asset to your preferred world is as easy as clicking on a single command button without ever leaving the Reigate web app. What’s more, the Reigate dashboard will provide you with a cloud-based unified interface to manage all of your 3D designs that were created out of Reigate, including modifying the design of a deployed 3D asset, continuing a 3D draft from where you left off, or exporting it to your local computer in form of a universal 3D file type so that your asset can be brought to life even on “traditional” web2 virtual worlds (ex: Roblox, Minecraft, etc.).





[Twitter: @reitiocom] watch this space…





For 3D design professionals and experts, Reigate will be the perfect breeding ground to build your brand and presence by providing you with an avenue to showcase and monetize your 3D design skills. Contributing to Reigate’s template base is as easy as uploading your design in form of a 3D file type (OBJ, gITF, etc.), and monetizing your 3D templates is as easy as minting it as an NFT and setting a royalty fee for every instance of use in Reigate. Being a web3 native protocol means that user payments for the use of your template will be automatically routed to your specified address in real-time via smart contracts and that only you alone with access to your wallet’s seed phrase will be able to list or delist your NFT, modify or change its underlying 3D design, or alter the terms of your royalty fee for the template. We are merely the front-end to facilitate transactions of your template with fellow users of Reigate — unlike centralized platforms, we can’t really freeze or delist your template NFTs without your explicit consent.





To enable a more efficient price discovery of 3D template NFTs, Reigate will have a specialized marketplace to facilitate trades on 3D template NFTs. In the case of 3D professionals preferring instant liquidity on their 3D templates over collecting royalty streams indefinitely, speculators step in to fill that gap by snapping up 3D templates which they think would have a high use rate in Reigate, resulting in a more efficient market overall. This way, everyone wins: speculators are encouraged to scour for arbitrage opportunities, and Reigate contributors will be able to get the most value out of their 3D templates regardless of their time horizon.





Reigate’s elegant protocol design creates a healthy “network effect” for Reitio to build upon





In summation, by combining a user-friendly web toolkit for 3D design with an elegant protocol design, Reigate creates a self-reinforcing adoption flywheel on its path towards long-term protocol sustainability. More Reigate contributors would mean that there will be more 3D templates for users to choose from, which results in more users being attracted to Reigate to create their own 3D assets. More users would in turn attract more 3D professionals to Reigate to showcase their 3D assets for visibility and monetize it for financial rewards, which would only attract more users to Reigate since they will now have a bigger template base to mix and match their way when creating their own 3D assets. The growing volume of 3D template NFTs on Reigate would mean more arbitrage opportunities for speculators to take advantage of, which will increase market efficiency and make it easier for Reigate contributors to extract the most value out of their 3D templates regardless of their time horizon. Per web2 speak, our organic “network effects” will provide us with a competitive advantage and an economic moat that will continuously strengthen as Reigate (and Reitio) matures.

Reitio: Your Gateway to the Open Metaverse

“I have a dream that one day people of any background or experience will be able to bring their wildest 3D imaginations to life, unperplexed by the learning curve of creation tools and unrestricted by the boundaries of different virtual worlds.”





For the Metaverse to realize its lofty ambitions, it will require a significantly higher pace with regard to UGC generation compared to now. UGCs are the backbone for almost all virtual worlds— the level of human ingenuity on these UGCs will proportionally correlate with the maturity level of the Metaverse, similar to how the democratization of graphical image design and video editing to the masses that is largely enabled by easy-to-use tools like Canva has set the stage for the social media boom that we’re currently living in.





Reigate is set to be at the forefront of the Metaverse-led 3D revolution, democratizing 3D design to anyone regardless of experience. Representing the first stage of the Reitio grand vision, Reigate is poised to bring us one step closer to making our dreams of the open Metaverse a reality.

Also Published Here

About Reitio

Reitio signals the start of UGC democratization for the Metaverse. The world’s first easy-to-use 3D design CAD DApp, Reitio imbues users with the power to create their own fully customizable 3D assets and bring them to life on their virtual world of choice, regardless of background or experience.





No longer limited by the steep learning curve of existing 3D asset editors, Reitio unlocks the vast creative potential hidden amongst ordinary Metaverse participants, setting the stage towards the mass adoption of virtual worlds across the Metaverse.



