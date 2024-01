Too Long; Didn't Read

Service objects were discussed many times by several authors. Usually, they are a code smell, and I will not try to explain why again. I will show a practical example of refactoring a service object into an object-orientated code. I will not try to blame anybody; probably, it was me who clicked the “Approve” button on the PR that introduced the code listed below. Anyway, I believe it is always better to return and work on your mistakes.