Improving the Code One Line at a Time by@mcsee

Improving the Code One Line at a Time

image
Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

@mcsee
Maximiliano Contieri

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.

In previous episodes, we showed some heuristics to find not so good code.


Code Smells

Let’s fixed them!

Refactoring 001 - Remove Setters

Setters violate immutability and add accidental coupling

image


TL;DR: Make your attributes private to favor mutability

Problems Addressed

  • Mutability
  • setXXX() violates good naming policies since it does not exist on the MAPPER
  • Accidental coupling

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 28 - Setters

Code Smell 01 - Anemic Models

Steps

  1. Locate the setters' usage
  2. If you are setting essential properties move them to the constructor and remove the method
  3. If you need to change an accidental property it is not a setter. Remove the setXXX prefix

Sample Code

Before

public class Point {
   protected int x;
   protected int y;
  
   public Point() {
        this.x = 0;
        this.y = 0;        
   }
    
   public void setX(int x) {
	this.x = x;
   }
  
   public void setY(int y) {
        this.y = y;
  } 
}

Point location = new Point();
//At this momment, it is not clear which points represent
//It is coupled to constructor decision.
//Might be null or some other convention

location.setX(1);
//Now we have point(1,0)

location.setY(2);
//Now we have point(1,2)

public class Car {
   protected int speed;
  
   public Car() {     
   }
    
   public void setSpeed(Speed desiredSpeed) {
	this.speed = desiredSpeed;
   }   
}

Car tesla = new Car();
//We have no speed??

tesla.setSpeed(100 km/h);
//Now our car runs fast

After

//1. We locate setters usage
location.setX(1);

location.setY(2);

//2. If you are setting essential properties move 
//them to the constructor and remove the method
public class Point {
   public Point(int x, int y) {
        this.x = x;
        this.y = y;        
     //We remove the setters
   }

Point location = new Point(1, 2);

public class Car {
   protected int speed;
  
   public Car() {    
     this.speed = 0 km/h;
   }
    
   public void speed(Speed desiredSpeed) {
	    this.speed = desiredSpeed;
   }   
}


//1. Locate the setters' usage
//3. If you need to change an accidental property
// it is not a setter. Remove the setXXX prefix


Car tesla = new Car();
//Our car is stopped

tesla.speed(100 km/h);
//We tell the desired speed. We don't set anything
//We don't care if the car stores its new speed.
//if it manages through the engine
//if the road is moving etc

Type

  • [x]Semi-Automatic

We should detect setters (unless they use meta-programming) with our IDEs.

We can also remove them and see which tests fail if we have good coverage

Tags

  • Mutability

Related Refactorings

  • Remove Getters
  • Pass essential properties in the constructor
  • Initialize essential properties in the constructor

Credits

Image by Comfreak on Pixabay

Refactoring 002 - Extract Method

image

Find some code snippets that can be grouped and called atomically.

TL;DR: Group your cohesive sentences together

Problems Addressed

  • Readability
  • Complexity
  • Code Reuse

Related Code Smells

Steps

  1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method
  2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method.

Sample Code

Before

object Ingenuity {
    fun moveFollowingPerseverance() {
        // take Off
        raiseTo(10 feet)
      
        // move forward to perseverance
        while (distanceToPerseverance() < 5 feet) {
             moveForward()             
         }
        
        // land
        raiseTo(0 feet)
    }

After

object Ingenuity {   
    //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method 
    private fun takeOff() {
        raiseTo(10 feet)
    }
    
    //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method 
    private fun moveForwardToPerseverance() {
       while (distanceToPerseverance() < 5 feet) {
             moveForward()             
         }
    }
    
    //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method 
    private fun land() {
        raiseTo(0 feet)
    }
    
    fun moveFollowingPerseverance() {
        takeOff()
        //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method.
        moveForwardToPerseverance()
        //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method.
        land()
        //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method.
    }
}

Type

  • [x]Automatic

Many IDEs support this safe refactoring

Why code is better?

Code is more compact and easier to read.

Functions can be reused.

Algorithms and functions are more declarative hiding implementative details on extracted code.

Limitations

Does not work well if you use meta-programming anti-pattern.

Tags

  • Complexity
  • Readability

Related Refactorings

  • Move method to a new class

Credits

Image by Hreisho on Pixabay

Refactoring 003 - Extract Constant

image

You need to use some values explaining their meaning and origin

TL;DR: Name all your magic numbers

Problems Addressed

  • Readability
  • Complexity
  • Code Reuse

Related Code Smells

Steps

  1. Move the constant code fragment to a constant declaration
  2. Replace the values with a reference to the constant.

Sample Code

Before

double energy(double mass) {
  return mass * 300.000 ^ 2;
}

After

//1. Move the constant code fragment to a constant declaration
final double LIGHT_SPEED = 300.000;

double energy(double mass) {
  //2. Replace the old code with a reference to the constant.
  return mass * LIGHT_SPEED ^ 2;
}

Type

  • [x]Automatic

Many IDEs support this safe refactoring

Why code is better?

Constant names add meaning to our code.

Magic numbers are difficult to understand and change.

Code must be as declarative as possible.

Tags

  • Readability

Related Refactorings

Refactoring 002 - Extract Method

Credits

Image by Tumisu on Pixabay

Refactoring 004 - Remove Unhandled Exceptions

image

Creating YAGNI exception classes pollutes our environment. Let's remove them.

TL;DR: Remove unnecessary and not references empty exception classes.

Problems Addressed

  • Empty Classes
  • Namespace Polluted

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 26 - Exceptions Polluting

Steps

  1. Check there are no references to the empty exception class.
  2. Replace the throw sentence with a generic one.

Sample Code

Before

class RangeNotSatisfiedException < StandardError
end

begin
    raise RangeNotSatisfiedException.new "Range must be betweet 0 and 10"
rescue RangeNotSatisfiedException => e
    puts e.message 
    puts e.exception_type 
end

After

# 1. Check there are no references to the empty exception class.

# 2. Replace the throw sentence with a generic one.

begin
    raise StandardError.new "Range must be betweet 0 and 10"
rescue StandardError => exception
    puts exception.message 
    puts exception.exception_type 
end

Type

  • [x]Automatic

If the Exception class has no references we can perform a Safe Remove and replace it with Exception class.

Why the code is better?

  • We remove an empty class nobody uses.
  • We shrink the code

Limitations

If we need to declare an empty exception class as documentation for an API module, our clients might need to catch it.

This is a gold plating and YAGNI example.

Tags

  • Clean up

Related Refactorings

  • Safe Remove

Credits

Image by danielkirsch on Pixabay

Refactoring 005 - Replace Comment with Function Name

image

Comments should add value. And function names too.

TL;DR: Don't comment on what you are doing. Name what you are doing.

Problems Addressed

  • Bad Names
  • Comments

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 05 - Comment Abusers

Code Smell 75 - Comments Inside a Method

Code Smell 06 - Too Clever Programmer

Steps

  1. Name the function with the previous comment
  2. Remove the Comment

Sample Code

Before

<?

function repl($str) {
  // Replaces with spaces the braces 
 
  $str = str_replace(array("\{","\}")," ",$str);
  return $str;

}

After

<?

// 1. Name the function with the previous comment
// 2. Remove the Comment

function replaceBracesWithSpaces($input) {
  
  return str_replace(array("\{","\}")," ", $input);

}

Type

  • [x]Semi-Automatic

Some IDEs have this refactoring although naming is not fully automatic.

Why the code is better?

Comments always lie.

It is hard to maintain comments.

On the contrary, Functions are alive and self-explanatory.

Limitations

As always, very important design decisions are valid comments.

Tags

  • Comments

See also

What is in a name?

Credits

Image by Jannik Texler on Pixabay

This article is part of the Refactoring Series.


More smells and more refactorings are on the way!

