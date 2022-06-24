Improving the Code One Line at a Time

In previous episodes, we showed some heuristics to find not so good code. Part I: Remove SettersSetters that violate immutability and add accidental coupling. Part V: Part VIII: Part VII: Part IX: Part X: Part XI: Part XIII: Part XIV: Part XV. Part XVII: Part XVI: Part. Part XV: Setters setters violate. impurity and addability. Part X is the last episode of this week’s episode.

Code Smells

Let’s fixed them!

Refactoring 001 - Remove Setters

Setters violate immutability and add accidental coupling





TL;DR: Make your attributes private to favor mutability

Problems Addressed

Mutability

setXXX() violates good naming policies since it does not exist on the MAPPER

Accidental coupling

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 28 - Setters

Code Smell 01 - Anemic Models

Steps

Locate the setters' usage If you are setting essential properties move them to the constructor and remove the method If you need to change an accidental property it is not a setter. Remove the setXXX prefix

Sample Code

Before

public class Point { protected int x; protected int y; public Point() { this.x = 0; this.y = 0; } public void setX(int x) { this.x = x; } public void setY(int y) { this.y = y; } } Point location = new Point(); //At this momment, it is not clear which points represent //It is coupled to constructor decision. //Might be null or some other convention location.setX(1); //Now we have point(1,0) location.setY(2); //Now we have point(1,2)

public class Car { protected int speed; public Car() { } public void setSpeed(Speed desiredSpeed) { this.speed = desiredSpeed; } } Car tesla = new Car(); //We have no speed?? tesla.setSpeed(100 km/h); //Now our car runs fast

After

//1. We locate setters usage location.setX(1); location.setY(2); //2. If you are setting essential properties move //them to the constructor and remove the method public class Point { public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; //We remove the setters } Point location = new Point(1, 2);

public class Car { protected int speed; public Car() { this.speed = 0 km/h; } public void speed(Speed desiredSpeed) { this.speed = desiredSpeed; } } //1. Locate the setters' usage //3. If you need to change an accidental property // it is not a setter. Remove the setXXX prefix Car tesla = new Car(); //Our car is stopped tesla.speed(100 km/h); //We tell the desired speed. We don't set anything //We don't care if the car stores its new speed. //if it manages through the engine //if the road is moving etc

Type

[x] Semi-Automatic

We should detect setters (unless they use meta-programming) with our IDEs.

We can also remove them and see which tests fail if we have good coverage

Tags

Mutability

Related Refactorings

Remove Getters

Pass essential properties in the constructor

Initialize essential properties in the constructor

Credits

Image by Comfreak on Pixabay

Refactoring 002 - Extract Method

Find some code snippets that can be grouped and called atomically.

TL;DR: Group your cohesive sentences together

Problems Addressed

Readability

Complexity

Code Reuse

Related Code Smells

Steps

Move the code fragment to a separate new method Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method.

Sample Code

Before

object Ingenuity { fun moveFollowingPerseverance() { // take Off raiseTo(10 feet) // move forward to perseverance while (distanceToPerseverance() < 5 feet) { moveForward() } // land raiseTo(0 feet) }

After

object Ingenuity { //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method private fun takeOff() { raiseTo(10 feet) } //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method private fun moveForwardToPerseverance() { while (distanceToPerseverance() < 5 feet) { moveForward() } } //1. Move the code fragment to a separate new method private fun land() { raiseTo(0 feet) } fun moveFollowingPerseverance() { takeOff() //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method. moveForwardToPerseverance() //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method. land() //2. Replace the old code with a call to the recently created method. } }

Type

[x] Automatic

Many IDEs support this safe refactoring

Why code is better?

Code is more compact and easier to read.

Functions can be reused.

Algorithms and functions are more declarative hiding implementative details on extracted code.

Limitations

Does not work well if you use meta-programming anti-pattern.

Tags

Complexity

Readability

Related Refactorings

Move method to a new class

Credits

Image by Hreisho on Pixabay

Refactoring 003 - Extract Constant

You need to use some values explaining their meaning and origin

TL;DR: Name all your magic numbers

Problems Addressed

Readability

Complexity

Code Reuse

Related Code Smells

Steps

Move the constant code fragment to a constant declaration Replace the values with a reference to the constant.

Sample Code

Before

double energy(double mass) { return mass * 300.000 ^ 2; }

After

//1. Move the constant code fragment to a constant declaration final double LIGHT_SPEED = 300.000; double energy(double mass) { //2. Replace the old code with a reference to the constant. return mass * LIGHT_SPEED ^ 2; }

Type

[x] Automatic

Many IDEs support this safe refactoring

Why code is better?

Constant names add meaning to our code.

Magic numbers are difficult to understand and change.

Code must be as declarative as possible.

Tags

Readability

Related Refactorings

Refactoring 002 - Extract Method

Credits

Image by Tumisu on Pixabay

Refactoring 004 - Remove Unhandled Exceptions

Creating YAGNI exception classes pollutes our environment. Let's remove them.

TL;DR: Remove unnecessary and not references empty exception classes.

Problems Addressed

Empty Classes

Namespace Polluted

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 26 - Exceptions Polluting

Steps

Check there are no references to the empty exception class. Replace the throw sentence with a generic one.

Sample Code

Before

class RangeNotSatisfiedException < StandardError end begin raise RangeNotSatisfiedException.new "Range must be betweet 0 and 10" rescue RangeNotSatisfiedException => e puts e.message puts e.exception_type end

After

# 1. Check there are no references to the empty exception class. # 2. Replace the throw sentence with a generic one. begin raise StandardError.new "Range must be betweet 0 and 10" rescue StandardError => exception puts exception.message puts exception.exception_type end

Type

[x] Automatic

If the Exception class has no references we can perform a Safe Remove and replace it with Exception class.

Why the code is better?

We remove an empty class nobody uses.

We shrink the code

Limitations

If we need to declare an empty exception class as documentation for an API module, our clients might need to catch it.

This is a gold plating and YAGNI example.

Tags

Clean up

Related Refactorings

Safe Remove

Credits

Image by danielkirsch on Pixabay

Refactoring 005 - Replace Comment with Function Name

Comments should add value. And function names too.

TL;DR: Don't comment on what you are doing. Name what you are doing.

Problems Addressed

Bad Names

Comments

Related Code Smells

Code Smell 05 - Comment Abusers

Code Smell 75 - Comments Inside a Method

Code Smell 06 - Too Clever Programmer

Steps

Name the function with the previous comment Remove the Comment

Sample Code

Before

<? function repl($str) { // Replaces with spaces the braces $str = str_replace(array("\{","\}")," ",$str); return $str; }

After

<? // 1. Name the function with the previous comment // 2. Remove the Comment function replaceBracesWithSpaces($input) { return str_replace(array("\{","\}")," ", $input); }

Type

[x] Semi-Automatic

Some IDEs have this refactoring although naming is not fully automatic.

Why the code is better?

Comments always lie.

It is hard to maintain comments.

On the contrary, Functions are alive and self-explanatory.

Limitations

As always, very important design decisions are valid comments.

Tags

Comments

See also

What is in a name?

Credits

Image by Jannik Texler on Pixabay

This article is part of the Refactoring Series.





More smells and more refactorings are on the way!