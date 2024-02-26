A Beginner's Guide to Traefik Tuning for Rails Applications

For many years Nginx has been a default solution to serve as a reverse proxy for Rails applications. However, with the release of Kamal, the Rails community opened Traefik as a new reverse proxy solution.





Within my 15 years of experience with Rails, I created an almost perfect configuration for Nginx that migrated through all my projects. With Traefik, I had to start from scratch.

Traefik Intro

Traefik is an Edge Router; it means that it’s the door to your platform and that it intercepts and routes every incoming request but does not process requests itself.





When an incoming request comes to Traefik, it is getting served through the EntryPoint. Traefik can listen to multiple EntryPoints, and each EntryPoint is associated with a port and a protocol (HTTP/HTTPS, TCP, UDP). After the request is received, it is passed to the Router.





Router is a rule that tells Traefik how to handle the request. It can be based on the path, the host, the headers, etc. The router will then forward the request to the appropriate service. But before a request is forwarded, it can be modified by the Middleware.





Middleware is a piece of code that can modify the request or the response before it reaches the service. Middleware is the place where you can add authentication, rewrite the path, add headers, etc.





To better understand how Traefik works, I provide an image from the official Traefik documentation.

Compared to Nginx, the Traefik configuration is entirely different. Besides a traditional configuration file (which can be both in YAML and TOML formats), Traefik can be configured with dynamic configuration. It means that you can configure Traefik with a file, but also with a REST API, a Docker label, a Kubernetes annotation, etc.





Since Kamal is a Docker orchestration tool, Traefik configuration is done with Docker labels. It means that you don’t need to write a configuration file; instead, you should provide labels to your Docker containers. Labels work dynamically, so you don’t need to reboot Traefik to apply them. At the same time, operating a Docker label can be pretty tricky, especially at the beginning.

Traefik Dashboard

The good news is that Traefik works pretty good with Kamal out of the box with Kamal (Kamal provides basic default configuration, which I will show later), and maybe you won’t need to change anything. However, if you want to take a look at how Traefik is configured, you may want to enable a web dashboard.





To do this, open your Kamal config (usually config/deploy.yml ), and add the following lines.

# config/deploy.yml traefik: args: api.dashboard: true labels: traefik.http.routers.dashboard.servixce: api@internal traefik.http.routers.dashboard.rule: "Host(`traefik.onetribe.com`)" traefik.http.middlewares.auth.basicauth.users: user:$2y$05$us7dsDg56EJ/qojvhLvy9OEshrzoWjGSKXziBqeiFq3Ehf1pAiGSG traefik.http.routers.dashboard.middlewares: auth@docker

If you have a separate configuration for production and staging environments, you probably will have the last two labels in your environment-specific configuration files.

# config/deploy.production.yml traefik: labels: traefik.http.routers.dashboard.rule: "Host(`traefik.onetribe.team`)" traefik.http.middlewares.auth.basicauth.users: user-production:$2y$05$us7dsDg56EJ/qojvhLvy9OEshrzoWjGSKXziBqeiFq3Ehf1pAiGSG # config/deploy.staging.yml traefik: labels: traefik.http.routers.dashboard.rule: "Host(`traefik.staging.onetribe.team`)" traefik.http.middlewares.auth.basicauth.users: user-staging:$2y$05$us7dsDg56EJ/qojvhLvy9OEshrzoWjGSKXziBqeiFq3Ehf1pAiGSG

Let’s go line by line in config/deploy.yml file.

On line 5, api.dashboard: true enables Traefik Dashboard, as it is disabled by default.





On line 7, I defined a router that will serve the dashboard. The internal Traefik API service is called api@internal ; I attached it to the dashboard router.





Then, on line 9, I defined a rule that tells Traefik to serve the dashboard on the traefik.onetribe.team domain. Rule can be based on the path, the host, the headers, etc.





Since I don’t want to expose the dashboard to the public, I added a basic authentication middleware on lines 9 and 10. Traefik supports different authentication methods: basic, digest, forward, etc. I used basic authentication, as it is the easiest to configure.





Password can be encrypted with the htpasswd command, which is a part of the Apache toolkit, and this is really amazing how software, which is 20 years old, is still in use. To encrypt a password for a new user, run the following command.

htpasswd -nB user

Traefik Logging

Besides the visualization of the configuration, it is important to have good logging. Most of my Kamal projects use AWS CloudWatch for logging, so I configured Traefik to send logs to CloudWatch. To do this, I added the following lines to the config/deploy.yml file.

logging: driver: awslogs options: awslogs-region: us-east-1 awslogs-group: application awslogs-create-group: true tag: "-"

This will configure logging for your application containers. In the example above, I used application as a log group; you can use any name you want. The tag option is important; I used the container name and ID to distinguish logs from different containers. The picture below demonstrates how logs are organized in the CloudWatch.

As you see, besides application container logs, I also have a Traefik log stream, which includes both error and access logs (which is not the best, but it is how it is). Traefik logging can be configured by passing arguments to the Traefik container. I assume that my health check requests are pretty fast, so I set the minimum duration to 50ms to filter not important data.

traefik: args: log.format: json accesslog: true accesslog.format: json accesslog.filters.minduration: 50ms

Middlewares 101

I already talked about middlewares earlier in this article; let’s have a closer look at them. Middlewares are a piece of code that can modify the request or the response before it reaches the service. I used a basic authentication middleware to protect the Traefik dashboard.





As we already know, each router has a set of settings and middlewares is also a setting that accepts a list of middlewares. Each middleware should be defined with it is own labels.

traefik.http.middlewares.<middleware_1>.basicauth.users: username:<encrypted_password> traefik.http.middlewares.<middleware_2>.ipwhitelist.sourcerange: 127.0.0.1/32 traefik.http.routers.<router_name>.middlewares: <middleware_1>, <middleware_2>, <middleware_3>

Important: Traefik middlewares are not global. They are attached to the router, so you need to define them for each router separately.





Kamal adds a default middleware to each service that uses Traefik. It is essential to know because if you add a middleware to a router, it will replace the default middleware. If you want to add a middleware to the default middleware, you must add it to the list of middlewares.

WWW Redirect

Redirecting from a www to a non-www domain is a common practice. It is important to have a single domain for SEO and security reasons.





In Nginx, I used to do this with a simple rewrite directive.

server { server_name www.onetribe.team; return 301 $scheme://onetribe.team$request_uri; }





To do this with Traefik, you need to configure RedirectRegex middleware on the router.

servers: web: hosts: - <ip_address> labels: traefik.http.routers.onetribe-web.middlewares: onetribe-web-www-redirect@docker traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-www-redirect.redirectregex.regex: ^http://www.(.*) traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-www-redirect.redirectregex.replacement: https://$1

You probably noticed that I used http:// schema in regex. Why not https:// ? In all my configurations with Traefik, I do HTTPS termination on the load balancer before the request reaches Traefik. In Rails, 7.1 introduced config.assume_ssl option to handle such configurations.

Compress

Almost all Nginx configurations I saw had a gzip directive. Compressing responses to save bandwidth and speed up the website is a good practice. Digital Ocean has an excellent tutorial, explaining how HTTP compression works and how to configure it with Nginx.

server { # ... gzip on; gzip_comp_level 2; gzip_min_length 1000; gzip_proxied any; gzip_types text/plain text/css application/json application/javascript text/xml application/xml application/xml+rss text/javascript; gzip_vary on; # ... }





Traefik has a Compress middleware that can be used to achieve the same result.

servers: web: hosts: - <ip_address> labels: traefik.http.routers.onetribe-web.middlewares: onetribe-web-compress@docker traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-compress.compress: true

Full Example

The example below combines two middleware defined above and a middleware that is added by default by Kamal–Retry. The Retry middleware reissues requests a given number of times to a backend server if that server does not reply.

servers: web: hosts: - <ip_address> labels: traefik.http.routers.onetribe-web.middlewares: onetribe-web-www-redirect@docker,onetribe-web-retry@docker,onetribe-web-compress@docker traefik.http.routers.onetribe-web.rule: PathPrefix(`/`) traefik.http.services.onetribe-web.loadbalancer.server.scheme: http traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-www-redirect.redirectregex.regex: ^http://www.(.*) traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-www-redirect.redirectregex.replacement: https://$1 traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-compress.compress: true traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-retry.retry.attempts: 5 traefik.http.middlewares.onetribe-web-retry.retry.initialinterval: 500ms

Rails Assets Handling

Last, it is not about the Traefik but about the Rails configuration. With Nginx, I usually didn’t care about how my CSS, JS, and other static assets were handled; Nginx did this for me. All required headers (like compression that we discussed above and cache control) were added by Nginx.





Traefik is not a web server; it is an edge router, so it doesn’t handle static assets. It means that you need to configure Rails to handle static assets properly.





Stop, Rails static file handling is slow and not efficient. And you are right, or at least you were right. Modern versions of Puma handle static assets well. Besides, in 2024, we usually use cloud storage like AWS S3 to handle user uploads, so Rails will only serve CSS and JS files, which is not a big deal for Puma.





I ended with something like this in my config/environments/production.rb file.

# config/environments/production.rb # ... config.public_file_server.enabled = true config.public_file_server.headers = { "Cache-Control" => "public, max-age=#{30.days.to_i}, must-revalidate" }

Cache-Control header is important; it tells the browser how long it should cache the file. In this example, I set it to 30 days. Must-revalidate tells the browser to revalidate the file after the cache expires.





With such settings, Rails will serve static files only once for each client. If you think this is not enough, you can use a CDN like Cloudflare or AWS CloudFront to cache responses from Rails and dramatically reduce the load on your server.

Conclusion

As it usually happens with new technologies, it takes time to get used to them. Traefik is not an exception. It took me a while to understand how it works and how to configure it. At the same time, I see the benefits of using Traefik over Nginx with Rails – the main one is, of course, support of Docker out of the box.





I believe this was the main reason why Basecamp decided to go with Traefik.





Almost a year has passed since I switched our first project to Traefik, and I’m happy with the result. I hope you will find this article useful. Feel free to ask questions in the comments below.