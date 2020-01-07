How To Recover Lost Wi-Fi Password

@ Geek Vaibhav geek vaibhav is specializing Digital Marketer & Content Writer.

Most users, having entered the key to the wireless network on the router, remember about it when they need to connect a new device. In this article, we will examine in detail where to find the Wi-Fi password and, if necessary, change it.

Description of the problem

Often we do not think about saving the password after entering it in the settings of the router for the first time. Each of us asks a question: how to find out a Wi-Fi password when it becomes necessary to change name wifi Dwarf Name Generator to a wireless network.

How to view Wi-Fi password on Windows

You can recover the password if a PC or laptop is connected to the wireless network. Next, we will analyze how to do this.

Using computer network setting

Consider the method of password recovery on a computer with the operating system "Windows 7". It is also relevant for systems: Windows 8, 8.1, 10 - the only difference is the display of the network control center. To do this, you need:

On a computer connected to the Internet, click on the picture of a working network, which is located in the lower right corner of the desktop. Click on it with LMB and select "Network and Sharing

Center." In the window that appears, from the proposed options, select the item "Manage wireless networks", click on it LMB In the window that appears, select the shortcut that is signed "Wireless Network Connection" or the name of your provider and click on it with RMB, from the proposed items, select "Properties". Next, go to the "Security" tab. In the line "Network Security Key" the text will be hidden, you need to put a mark on "Display entered characters." Your password will be displayed, you can copy it to the clipboard and save it in a text document or write in notepad.

Using router settings

The second way is to use a router, namely finding the password in the configuration settings. Consider the TP-LINK router as an example; to do this, do the following:

We launch the browser and in the address bar you must enter the IP address, 192.168.0.1 (each router model has its own address) and press the "Enter" key. An authorization window will appear where we enter the username and password “admin” (or what is indicated on the back of the router), click “Login”. On the page that opens, look for the item "Wireless Network Properties", click on it and select the item from the proposed "WPA / WPA2", find the field "Wireless Network Password", where the password is shown.

Also, you can change the password to a more convenient one by entering a new key in the Wireless Network Password field. After that, we save the changes. If you have any questions, ask them in the comments.

Share this story @ Geek Vaibhav geek Read my stories vaibhav is specializing Digital Marketer & Content Writer.

Tags