    Real World Assets: The Crypto Trend with Trillions in Potential
    Real World Assets: The Crypto Trend with Trillions in Potential

    RWA is now certainly the hottest topic in DeFi, if not all #crypto. While tokenizing Real World Assets is not a new idea, lending protocols that leverage RWA are dynamizing their use and can bring it to a whole new level. In this light, Citi's prediction of $6 trillion dollars worth of RWA pouring into the blockchain by 2030 does not seem so romantic anymore. RWA-specific protocols are gaining traction, and in our last newsletter, we delved into this phenomenon, looking into: MakerDAO, which now holds almost 50% in RWA, Ondo Finance, one of the exemplary RWA-focused protocols, and stUSDT, whose explosive growth raised some eyebrows.

    featured image - Real World Assets: The Crypto Trend with Trillions in Potential
    web3 #cryptocurrency #tokenization #rwa
