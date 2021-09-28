Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Hidden Challenges and Opportunities in Crypto Finance by@dankhomenko

Hidden Challenges and Opportunities in Crypto Finance

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols running on smart contract blockchains. The establishment soon realized the threat looming from DeFi, even more so than Bitcoin as a digital property. The largest American banks saw that DeFi could be a one-way bridge, drawing out money from the banking sector into the decentralized blockchain space. DeFi dApps replicate the functions of the entire banking system, but without oversight from overbearing central bodies. The only stop-gap would be governmental regulation.
image
Dan Khomenko Hacker Noon profile picture

@dankhomenko
Dan Khomenko

CEO of NFTSTARS.APP and SpaceSwap.app An entrepreneur and founder of a successful IT engineering company.

Dan Khomenko Hacker Noon profile picture
by Dan Khomenko @dankhomenko. CEO of NFTSTARS.APP and SpaceSwap.app An entrepreneur and founder of a successful IT engineering company.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top 3 Most Expensive Meme NFTs Ever Sold by @dankhomenko
#nft
NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview by @odesanmitemitope
#nfts
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#cryptocurrency-top-story#financial-markets-and-crypto#blockchain#crypto-finance#defi#crypto-finance-challenges#crypto-finance-opportunities#blockchain-reinvented
Join Hacker Noon loading