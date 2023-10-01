Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    Back in 2016, while working a normie job in fashion, Marie fell down the rabbit hole of Bitcoin. The descent was long and deep, and sometimes difficult, but it brought a clear understanding of the transformative potential of the blockchain in shaping our world. Following this vision - and eagerly discovering the nascent web3 space - Marie launched D.Center as a dynamic educational resource on all things blockchain. The company then developed its training and content creation services.

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @mariefromdcenter's 3 stories for 3 days 5 hours and 29 minutes.

    #Interests

    cryptocurrency

    cryptocurrency-investment

    tokenization

    rwa

    defi

    crypto-finance

    real-world-assest-crypto

    rwa-protocols

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Andy Singleton, https://www.linkedin.com/in/andy-singleton-831144/

    profile-img

    Bob Wright, Bob has been designing hardware and coding software for decades. He likes to draw and write. He’s a web cadet wannabe.

    profile-img

    Meryem Elkalai, My biography will change once you'll read my article

    profile-img

    Abhayparashar31, I m a python lover who is facinated with AI

    profile-img

    Rhian Lewis, Developer, writer, cryptocurrency obsessive

    profile-img