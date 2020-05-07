Real-time Scanning of Other Terminals with Strace

Software Engineer
command, but it is a little more laborious because you have to ask the shower to execute the
script
command.
script
. It is called
strace
. It's incredible simple and very useful.
ttycopy
command can be used to trace a system call. Before introducing the workings of
strace
, let's review how to check a system call with
ttycopy
. For example, if the current directory is
strace
and there is an empty file named
/tmp
under
sample.txt
, the result of stracing is shown below. In other words, the situation is as follows.
/tmp
[root@localhost tmp]# pwd
/tmp
[root@localhost tmp]# ls
sample.txt
what kind of system call is being called when you call
strace
.
ls
[root@localhost tmp]# strace ls
execve("/usr/bin/ls", ["ls"], [/* 27 vars */]) = 0
brk(NULL) = 0xaf7000
mmap(NULL, 4096, PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_ANONYMOUS, -1, 0) = 0x7f2afb9f4000
access("/etc/ld.so.preload", R_OK) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)
open("/etc/ld.so.cache", O_RDONLY|O_CLOEXEC) = 3
fstat(3, {st_mode=S_IFREG|0644, st_size=84100, ...}) = 0
mmap(NULL, 84100, PROT_READ, MAP_PRIVATE, 3, 0) = 0x7f2afb9df000
close(3) = 0
open("/lib64/libselinux.so.1", O_RDONLY|O_CLOEXEC) = 3
read(3, "\177ELF\2\1\1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\3\0>\0\1\0\0\0\320i\0\0\0\0\0\0"..., 832) = 832
fstat(3, {st_mode=S_IFREG|0755, st_size=155784, ...}) = 0
mmap(NULL, 2255184, PROT_READ|PROT_EXEC, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_DENYWRITE, 3, 0) = 0x7f2afb5ad000
mprotect(0x7f2afb5d1000, 2093056, PROT_NONE) = 0
mmap(0x7f2afb7d0000, 8192, PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_FIXED|MAP_DENYWRITE, 3, 0x23000) = 0x7f2afb7d0000
mmap(0x7f2afb7d2000, 6480, PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_FIXED|MAP_ANONYMOUS, -1, 0) = 0x7f2afb7d2000
...
mmap(NULL, 4096, PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_ANONYMOUS, -1, 0) = 0x7f288e995000
write(1, "sample.txt\n", 11sample.txt
) = 11
close(1) = 0
munmap(0x7f288e995000, 4096) = 0
close(2) = 0
exit_group(0) = ?
command as described above, we can see that many system calls are made behind the scenes.
ls
pid=`ps fauwwx | grep sshd.*${tty} | grep -v grep | sed -e 's/^[a-zA-Z0-9]\+[ \n\r\f\t]\+\([0-9]\+\).*/\1/'`
[tsuji@localhost ~]$ ps fauwwx | grep sshd.
root 1531 0.0 0.1 82568 6236 ? Ss 15:29 0:00 /usr/sbin/sshd -D
root 2830 0.0 0.2 149824 8916 ? Ss 15:29 0:01 \_ sshd: root@pts/0
root 13315 0.0 0.2 158980 10280 ? Ss 18:58 0:00 \_ sshd: root@notty
root 14956 0.0 0.2 154512 9352 ? Ss 20:10 0:00 \_ sshd: tsuji [priv]
tsuji 14959 0.0 0.1 154512 4092 ? S 20:10 0:00 \_ sshd: tsuji@pts/1
tsuji 15012 0.0 0.0 112672 2268 pts/1 S+ 20:11 0:00 \_ grep --color=auto sshd.
strace -e read -s16384 -q -xx -p ${pid} 2>&1
of trace.
-e read
#include <unistd.h>
ssize_t read(int fd, void *buf, size_t count);
command in the
ls
directory.
/tmp
# strace -p 14959 -e read
read(0, "l", 1) = 1
read(0, "s", 1) = 1
read(0, "\r", 1) = 1
--- SIGCHLD {si_signo=SIGCHLD, si_code=CLD_EXITED, si_pid=2985, si_uid=1000, si_status=0, si_utime=0, si_stime=0} ---
sed -une "s/^read([0-9]\+, \"\(.*\)\".*/echo -n \$'\1'/p" | bash
. It captures the second argument of the read system call in a regular expression and gives it the strings
sed -une "s/^read([0-9]\+, \"\(.*\)\".*/echo -n \$'\1'/p"
.
echo -n` and `$''
[tsuji@localhost tmp]$ ls
sample.txt
[tsuji@localhost tmp]$
echo -n $'\x00\x00\x00\x10\x97\xcb\x9f\x29\xb7\x68\xee\xb5\x30\x84\xee\xad\x9d\x73\x52\x01\x17\x63\x30\x62\xe3\xe2\x7e\x61\x26\x64\x5b\x73\x93\x64\x96\xfd'
echo -n $'l'
echo -n $'\x00\x00\x00\x10\x70\x94\x30\xff\x6a\xfa\xbf\xfb\x1a\x1c\x23\x95\x85\x7d\x8f\xa4\xb7\x55\x42\xa4\x8e\x6e\x3e\x3e\xcd\xe4\xd1\xf7\xfb\x05\x5c\xb8'
echo -n $'s'
echo -n $'\x00\x00\x00\x10\x2d\xda\xa7\x40\xa5\xbc\x6a\xf4\x3f\x42\xce\x89\x6d\x3b\x6a\xe1\x16\xe6\x2e\x14\x55\x0d\xdd\x2b\xd8\x9c\xe0\x81\x84\x7d\x8d\x9d'
echo -n $'\r\n'
echo -n $'sample.txt\r\n'
echo -n $'\x1b\x5d\x30\x3b\x74\x73\x75\x6a\x69\x40\x6c\x6f\x63\x61\x6c\x68\x6f\x73\x74\x3a\x2f\x74\x6d\x70\x07\x5b\x74\x73\x75\x6a\x69\x40\x6c\x6f\x63\x61\x6c\x68\x6f\x73\x74\x20\x74\x6d\x70\x5d\x24\x20'
option of
-n
is to avoid line breaks when interpreting. the
echo -n
form of Bash has the following effect. excerpt from the Man page
$''
Words of the form $'string' are treated specially. The word expands to string, with backslash-escaped characters replaced as specified by the ANSI C standard. Backslash escape sequences, if present, are decoded as follows:
string with the
echo
to display the string.
| bash
and restoring them in real time. I think
strace
is very useful and an educational tool because you can see other people's work in real time. If you want to scan the terminal, you should try it.
ttycopy