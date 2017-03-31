React Styleguidist 5

Site Color
Web developer, award-losing photographer and dog friend.
This is the biggest React Styleguidist update with 300 commits and four month of work. It incorporates a lot of rethinking and rewriting. But most of the changes were done to make the initial configuration easier.
🍕 Huge thanks to Yury Shevchenko, Andrey Okonetchnikov and Oleg Slobodskoi for help with this release! 🍕
Here’s a quick overview of the most notable changes. See the release notes for the full list.
If you’re new to Styleguidst check out the getting started guide.
Now Styleguidst works with create-react-app even without config.
It will load components from
src/components/**/*.js. And example files from
Component/Readme.md or
Component/Component.md.
With the new webpackConfig option:
module.exports = {
webpackConfig: {
module: {
loaders: [
// Babel loader, will use your project’s .babelrc
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
},
// Other loaders that is needed for your components
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader?modules',
},
],
},
},
};
You can reuse your existing webpack config:
module.exports = {
webpackConfig: require('./configs/webpack.js')
};
Or Styleguidist will try to find
webpack.config.js in your project’s root directory and use it.
We’ve also removed a notorious
include or
exclude option requirement for your webpack loaders.
There are many more new options, tiny features and bug fixes — see the release notes.
Join our Gitter chat if you have any questions or follow me on Twitter to have the latest Styleguidist news in your feed.