React forms with Formik and Unit Testing with react-testing-library

npx create-react-app my-app
yarn add formik
hook just to show the values of the form in this example.
useState
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'
function App() {
const [result, setResult] = useState('')
return (
// Formik is the main component that handles all the logic
// Form is just a regular html <form> wrapper
<Formik>
{() => (
<Form>
</Form>
)}
</Formik>
);
}
export default App
formik component to create some fields. Check the docs to see all possible props available https://jaredpalmer.com/formik/docs/api/field#props-1
Field
<Field name="fieldName" />
<Field as="select" name="color" value="none">
<option value="none">Pick a color</option>
<option value="red">Red</option>
<option value="green">Green</option>
<option value="blue">Blue</option>
</Field>
<Field as="textarea" value={result} rows={5} />
<Field name="email">
{({ field }) => (
<div>
<label>email:</label>
<input type="email" required placeholder="Email" {...field} />
</div>
)}
</Field>
function CustomInput({ field, form, ...props }) {
return <input {...field} {...props} />
}
<Field
name="name"
required
placeholder="Name"
component={CustomInput}
/>
will automatically handle form onSubmit
type="submit"
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
prop to work properly.
initialValues
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'
function CustomInput({ field, form, ...props }) {
return <input {...field} {...props} />
}
function App() {
const [result, setResult] = useState('')
return (
<Formik
initialValues={{
email: '',
name: '',
color: 'red'
}}
onSubmit={(values, actions) => {
setResult(JSON.stringify(values))
}}
>
{() => (
<Form>
<Field as="select" name="color" value="none">
<option value="none">Pick a color</option>
<option value="red">Red</option>
<option value="green">Green</option>
<option value="blue">Blue</option>
</Field>
<br />
<Field name="email">
{({ field }) => (
<div>
<label>email:</label>
<input
type="email"
required
placeholder="Email"
{...field}
/>
</div>
)}
</Field>
<br />
<Field
name="name"
required
placeholder="Name"
component={CustomInput}
/>
<br />
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
<br />
<br />
<Field
style={{ width: '100%'}}
as="textarea"
value={result}
rows={2}
/>
</Form>
)}
</Formik>
)
}
export default App
doesn't work. Luckily there's a nice piece of software called Testing Library that has support for many frontend libraries and frameworks https://testing-library.com/docs/intro
input.simulate('change')
yarn add --dev '@testing-library/react'
it('renders without crashing', () => {
const div = document.createElement('div')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, div)
})
it('submits correct values', () => {
const { container } = render(<App />)
const name = container.querySelector('input[name="name"]')
const email = container.querySelector('input[name="email"]')
const color = container.querySelector('input[name="color"]')
const submit = container.querySelector('button[type="submit"]')
})
fireEvent.change(name, {
target: {
value: 'mockname'
}
})
fireEvent.change(email, {
target: {
value: 'mockemail'
}
})
fireEvent.change(color, {
target: {
value: 'mockcolor'
}
})
Warning: An update to Formik inside a test was not wrapped in act(...).
When testing, code that causes React state updates should be wrapped into act(...):
act(() => {
/* fire events that update state */
});
/* assert on the output */
https://testing-library.com/docs/dom-testing-library/api-async#wait
wait
async
it("submits correct values", async () => {
const { container } = render(<App />)
const name = container.querySelector('input[name="name"]')
const email = container.querySelector('input[name="email"]')
const color = container.querySelector('select[name="color"]')
const submit = container.querySelector('button[type="submit"]')
const results = container.querySelector("textarea");
await wait(() => {
fireEvent.change(name, {
target: {
value: "mockname"
}
})
})
await wait(() => {
fireEvent.change(email, {
target: {
value: "mock@email.com"
}
})
})
await wait(() => {
fireEvent.change(color, {
target: {
value: "green"
}
})
})
await wait(() => {
fireEvent.click(submit)
})
expect(results.innerHTML).toBe(
'{"email":"mock@email.com","name":"mockname","color":"green"}'
)
})