Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoReact Component Testing Guide: Jest and RTL by@jaydee

React Component Testing Guide: Jest and RTL

March 14th 2021 335 reads
Jake Dowie Hacker Noon profile picture

@jaydeeJake Dowie

Jake is an experienced tech professional and founder of JDLT

Testing React components gives you confidence the component will work when the user interacts with it. As a junior full-stack developer on my first job, I found it extremely useful in helping me understand our current codebase as well as allowing me to add value while learning.

This article is a summary of the information I found useful during my research and the answer to some challenges I came across. I don't hope to re-invent the wheel but to help others in a similar stage of their career. It's also assumed that you have some experience in writing tests.

Why Jest and RTL (React Testing Library)?

React openly recommends Jest as a test runner (perhaps because they maintain it) and RTL as their testing utility of choice. Jest is very fast, easy to set up and it has many powerful features such as mocking functions which allow you to replace a specific function and return a desirable value or to check how the test subject it’s executing the function. RTL is very simple to set up, easy to make queries (including asynchronously) and because of how it was built, it will help you write good tests.

Jest-Dom is not required but makes writing tests much easier because it will extend Jest matchers (methods that let you test values in different ways (e.g. 

toBe()
toHaveBeenCalled()
), and allow you to write clearer tests.

Another popular tool is Enzyme, but many believe that it can lead to bad testing practices. The main concern is that Enzyme offers extra utilities that allow you to test the internal workings of a component (e.g. read and set state of the component). The team at React tests React; therefore, there is no need for you to test React’s functionality such as state, 

componentDidMount
, etc. The same goes for other libraries you may use.

What to test?

When testing React components, the focus should be on replicating how the user would interact with the React component. This means that we should test for what the user should see or not see, and how they are meant to interact with the app once it renders (e.g. the value of search/input field can be changed) instead of testing implementation (e.g. was 

componentDidMount
called x number of times).

Some good questions to ask yourself when writing tests are:

  • What does the component render? Also, does it render differently under different conditions?

This is what the user will see and potentially interact with. By thinking about it, you will also realise that users should access and see different information depending on certain conditions being met

  • What happens when the user interacts with the component?

These are the parts of the app which the user will click, write into, etc. and they’ll expect something to happen. Whatever is meant to happen, needs to be tested that happens when the event is triggered!

  • When a function is passed in as a prop, how does the component use it?

You may need to recreate the behaviour of this function by using Jest’s mocking concept to know if the function has been called and the correct values were used

How to write a test?

RTL’s most used functions are 

render
 – renders the component, 
cleanup
 – unmounts React DOM tree that were mounted with 
render
and 
fireEvent
 – to fire events like a click.

Jest most used functions are 

expect
 along with a matcher. 
jest.fn()
will allow you to mock a function directly, 
jest.spyOn()
 to mock an object method and 
jest.mock()
 for an entire module.

The test should be structured as follows:

  1. Declare all 
    jest.fn()
    /
    spyOn()
    /
    mock()
     with or without mocked implementations
  2. Call RTL’s 
    render
    function with the test subject as an argument – provide context whenever the component consumes a context. Also, if React-Router Link is used in this component, an object with a property wrapper and value MemoryRouter (imported from React-Router) must be passed as the second argument. Optionally wrap the component in MemoryRouter tags
  3. Query the React DOM tree by using RTL’s query functions (e.g. 
    getByRole()
    ) and check the values by call
  4. Check values queried by calling 
    expect()
     along with the relevant matcher. To replicate user interaction use 
    fireEvent

RTL also returns a 

debug()
 method when render is called. Debug is fantastic for checking what is rendered in the React tree for situations like debugging your tests.

We will use the code below (a search field) as our example of a React component:

render = () => {
  const {
    validateSelection,
    minCharacters,
    placeholder,
    inputFluid,
    inputLabel,
    clear
  }: any = this.props

  const { isLoading, value, results } = this.state

  const icon = validateSelection ? (
    <Icon name="check" color="green" />
  ) : (
    <Icon name="search" />
  )

  return (
    <Search
      minCharacters={minCharacters}
      loading={isLoading}
      icon={icon}
      onResultSelect={this.onResultSelect}
      onSearchChange={this.onSearchChange}
      results={results}
      value={clear ? null : value}
      fluid
      placeholder={placeholder}
      input={{ fluid: inputFluid, label: inputLabel }}
    />
  )
}

Above we are destructuring props and state. We are also returning a Semantic UI React 

Search
 module. In essence, the above will render an input field. When changed, it will call 
onSearchChange
 and Semantic UI React will automatically pass two arguments, 
event
 and 
data
 (all props, including current value). One of 
onSearchChange
’s jobs is to call an API and return results that match the current value.

Below are the tests we built for this component.

import '@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect'
import React from 'react'
import { render, cleanup, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react'
import SearchField from './SearchField'

afterEach(cleanup)
jest.useFakeTimers()

test('<SearchField />', () => {
  const handleResultSelectMock = jest.fn()
  const apiServiceMock = jest
    .fn()
    .mockImplementation(() =>
      Promise.resolve({ entity: { success: true, data: ['hello', 'adios'] } })
    )

  const { getByRole, debug } = render(
    <SearchField
      handleResultSelect={handleResultSelectMock}
      apiService={apiServiceMock}
    />
  )

  const input = getByRole('textbox')
  expect(apiServiceMock).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
  expect(input).toHaveValue('')

  fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: 'search' } })
  expect(input).toHaveValue('search')
  jest.advanceTimersByTime(600)

  expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledWith('search')
  expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1)
  debug()
})

What is happening in the example above?

We imported all dependencies needed to test this component.

  • Jest DOM - to extend jest matchers
  • render
    cleanup
    fireEvent
     - React Testing Library utilities
  • SearchField
     - the React component being tested
    import '@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect'
import React from 'react'
import { render, cleanup, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react'
import SearchField from './SearchField'

We called Jest's function 

afterEach
 and passed RTL's method 
cleanup
as an argument. cleanup will make sure that there are no memory leaks between tests by unmounting everything mounted by RTL's 
render
method. We also called Jest's 
useFakeTimers
 hook to mock timer functions.

afterEach(cleanup)
jest.useFakeTimers()

The component requires two props which should be functions. Therefore, we started by mocking two functions that will be passed to the component as props - 

handleResultSelectMock
 and 
apiServiceMock
. 
handleResultSelectMock
 will be passed to 
handleResultSelect
 and 
apiServiceMock
 to 
apiService
. Then, RTL's 
render
 method is called with SearchField component as the argument.

test('<SearchField />', () => {
  const handleResultSelectMock = jest.fn()
  const apiServiceMock = jest
    .fn()
    .mockImplementation(() =>
      Promise.resolve({ entity: { success: true, data: ['hello', 'adios'] } })
    )

  const { getByRole, debug } = render(
    <SearchField
      handleResultSelect={handleResultSelectMock}
      apiService={apiServiceMock}
    />
  )
})

There will be times when the component being tested will require a 

wrapper: Memory Router
 or a 
context
 to render successfully. See the example below:

const { getByTestId, container } = render(
  <UserContext.Provider value={context}>
    <MainLoggedIn
      config={{
        get: jest.fn().mockImplementation(() => ({
          globalMenu: [{ requiredPermissions: ['Navbar'] }]
        }))
      }}
      history={{ history: ['first_history', 'second_history'] }}
      children={['first_child', 'second_child']}
    />
  </UserContext.Provider>,
  { wrapper: MemoryRouter }
)

After 

render
 is called, we should query the React DOM tree and find the elements we want to test. Below we used 
getByRole
, but RTL offers many other query selectors functions.

const input = getByRole('textbox')

To check values, start with the function 

expect
 along one of the several matchers. Here we started by checking that the apiServiceMock has not been called, then checks that the input field is empty (
value = ''
) when the component first renders.

expect(apiServiceMock).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
expect(input).toHaveValue('')

An event is fired using the function 

change
 of RTL's 
fireEvent
 to replicate the user's behaviour. This event will update the value of the input field from 
''
 to 
'search'
. You can replicate other scenarios by using other 
fireEvent
 methods such as 
click()
mouseOver()
. Jest's 
advanceTimersByTime
 method is called to move the mocked timer forward by 600ms hence the number 600 is passed as an argument. 
advanceTimersByTime
 makes sure that tasks that have been queued by a timer function and would be executed within the given time (600ms in this case) will be executed.

fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: 'search' } })
expect(input).toHaveValue('search')
jest.advanceTimersByTime(600)

After firing the event, we expect a few things to happen, the 

apiServiceMock
 function to be called once, and the argument passed to 
apiServiceMock
 to match the current input's value.

expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledWith('search')
expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1)
debug()

Lastly, the 

debug
 function is called to check what is rendered in the React tree and help debug the tests.

Summary

Small and straightforward tests are better. Test each component independently. Focus on testing what the user will see and how they will interact with the component. Start building the tests after assessing what needs to be tested.

More on the topic

Previously published at https://jdlt.co.uk/blog/testing-react-components-with-jest-and-react-testing-library/

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Book a Demo. Ship Fast. Rest Easy. LaunchDarkly. by @LaunchDarkly
#promoted
Coding Is More Creative Than You Might Think by @jaydee
#coding
Jython: The Love Child of Python and Java by @miketechgame
#python
5 Critical Topics Covered at Once: Code Review Practises You Cannot Miss by @drazenz
#coding
The First-Person Sequel and Roda Insights from the Lead Dev: an Exclusive Interview with Jeremy Evan by @elizabethlvova
#tech
Master The Art Of Using Typescript Without The Compile Step by @theBenForce
#typescript
Taking A Glance At Software Testing, In Particular E2E Web Apps Testing by @ismailtlem
#testing

Tags

#react#react-testing-library#jest#testing-with-jest#tests-for-react#ui-testing#programming#coding
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.