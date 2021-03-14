React Component Testing Guide: Jest and RTL

Jake is an experienced tech professional and founder of JDLT
Testing React components gives you confidence the component will work when the user interacts with it. As a junior full-stack developer on my first job, I found it extremely useful in helping me understand our current codebase as well as allowing me to add value while learning.
This article is a summary of the information I found useful during my research and the answer to some challenges I came across. I don't hope to re-invent the wheel but to help others in a similar stage of their career. It's also assumed that you have some experience in writing tests.
React openly recommends Jest as a test runner (perhaps because they maintain it) and RTL as their testing utility of choice. Jest is very fast, easy to set up and it has many powerful features such as mocking functions which allow you to replace a specific function and return a desirable value or to check how the test subject it’s executing the function. RTL is very simple to set up, easy to make queries (including asynchronously) and because of how it was built, it will help you write good tests.
Jest-Dom is not required but makes writing tests much easier because it will extend Jest matchers (methods that let you test values in different ways (e.g.
,
toBe()
), and allow you to write clearer tests.
toHaveBeenCalled()
Another popular tool is Enzyme, but many believe that it can lead to bad testing practices. The main concern is that Enzyme offers extra utilities that allow you to test the internal workings of a component (e.g. read and set state of the component). The team at React tests React; therefore, there is no need for you to test React’s functionality such as state,
, etc. The same goes for other libraries you may use.
componentDidMount
When testing React components, the focus should be on replicating how the user would interact with the React component. This means that we should test for what the user should see or not see, and how they are meant to interact with the app once it renders (e.g. the value of search/input field can be changed) instead of testing implementation (e.g. was
called x number of times).
componentDidMount
Some good questions to ask yourself when writing tests are:
This is what the user will see and potentially interact with. By thinking about it, you will also realise that users should access and see different information depending on certain conditions being met
These are the parts of the app which the user will click, write into, etc. and they’ll expect something to happen. Whatever is meant to happen, needs to be tested that happens when the event is triggered!
You may need to recreate the behaviour of this function by using Jest’s mocking concept to know if the function has been called and the correct values were used
RTL’s most used functions are
– renders the component,
render
– unmounts React DOM tree that were mounted with
cleanup
and
render
– to fire events like a click.
fireEvent
Jest most used functions are
along with a matcher.
expect
will allow you to mock a function directly,
jest.fn()
to mock an object method and
jest.spyOn()
for an entire module.
jest.mock()
The test should be structured as follows:
/
jest.fn()
/
spyOn()
with or without mocked implementations
mock()
function with the test subject as an argument – provide context whenever the component consumes a context. Also, if React-Router Link is used in this component, an object with a property wrapper and value MemoryRouter (imported from React-Router) must be passed as the second argument. Optionally wrap the component in MemoryRouter tags
render
) and check the values by call
getByRole()
along with the relevant matcher. To replicate user interaction use
expect()
fireEvent
RTL also returns a
method when render is called. Debug is fantastic for checking what is rendered in the React tree for situations like debugging your tests.
debug()
We will use the code below (a search field) as our example of a React component:
render = () => {
const {
validateSelection,
minCharacters,
placeholder,
inputFluid,
inputLabel,
clear
}: any = this.props
const { isLoading, value, results } = this.state
const icon = validateSelection ? (
<Icon name="check" color="green" />
) : (
<Icon name="search" />
)
return (
<Search
minCharacters={minCharacters}
loading={isLoading}
icon={icon}
onResultSelect={this.onResultSelect}
onSearchChange={this.onSearchChange}
results={results}
value={clear ? null : value}
fluid
placeholder={placeholder}
input={{ fluid: inputFluid, label: inputLabel }}
/>
)
}
Above we are destructuring props and state. We are also returning a Semantic UI React
module. In essence, the above will render an input field. When changed, it will call
Search
and Semantic UI React will automatically pass two arguments,
onSearchChange
and
event
(all props, including current value). One of
data
’s jobs is to call an API and return results that match the current value.
onSearchChange
Below are the tests we built for this component.
import '@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect'
import React from 'react'
import { render, cleanup, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react'
import SearchField from './SearchField'
afterEach(cleanup)
jest.useFakeTimers()
test('<SearchField />', () => {
const handleResultSelectMock = jest.fn()
const apiServiceMock = jest
.fn()
.mockImplementation(() =>
Promise.resolve({ entity: { success: true, data: ['hello', 'adios'] } })
)
const { getByRole, debug } = render(
<SearchField
handleResultSelect={handleResultSelectMock}
apiService={apiServiceMock}
/>
)
const input = getByRole('textbox')
expect(apiServiceMock).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
expect(input).toHaveValue('')
fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: 'search' } })
expect(input).toHaveValue('search')
jest.advanceTimersByTime(600)
expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledWith('search')
expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1)
debug()
})
What is happening in the example above?
We imported all dependencies needed to test this component.
,
render
,
cleanup
- React Testing Library utilities
fireEvent
- the React component being tested
SearchField
import '@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect'
import React from 'react'
import { render, cleanup, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react'
import SearchField from './SearchField'
We called Jest's function
and passed RTL's method
afterEach
as an argument. cleanup will make sure that there are no memory leaks between tests by unmounting everything mounted by RTL's
cleanup
method. We also called Jest's
render
hook to mock timer functions.
useFakeTimers
afterEach(cleanup)
jest.useFakeTimers()
The component requires two props which should be functions. Therefore, we started by mocking two functions that will be passed to the component as props -
and
handleResultSelectMock
.
apiServiceMock
will be passed to
handleResultSelectMock
and
handleResultSelect
to
apiServiceMock
. Then, RTL's
apiService
method is called with SearchField component as the argument.
render
test('<SearchField />', () => {
const handleResultSelectMock = jest.fn()
const apiServiceMock = jest
.fn()
.mockImplementation(() =>
Promise.resolve({ entity: { success: true, data: ['hello', 'adios'] } })
)
const { getByRole, debug } = render(
<SearchField
handleResultSelect={handleResultSelectMock}
apiService={apiServiceMock}
/>
)
})
There will be times when the component being tested will require a
or a
wrapper: Memory Router
to render successfully. See the example below:
context
const { getByTestId, container } = render(
<UserContext.Provider value={context}>
<MainLoggedIn
config={{
get: jest.fn().mockImplementation(() => ({
globalMenu: [{ requiredPermissions: ['Navbar'] }]
}))
}}
history={{ history: ['first_history', 'second_history'] }}
children={['first_child', 'second_child']}
/>
</UserContext.Provider>,
{ wrapper: MemoryRouter }
)
After
is called, we should query the React DOM tree and find the elements we want to test. Below we used
render
, but RTL offers many other query selectors functions.
getByRole
const input = getByRole('textbox')
To check values, start with the function
along one of the several matchers. Here we started by checking that the apiServiceMock has not been called, then checks that the input field is empty (
expect
) when the component first renders.
value = ''
expect(apiServiceMock).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
expect(input).toHaveValue('')
An event is fired using the function
of RTL's
change
to replicate the user's behaviour. This event will update the value of the input field from
fireEvent
to
''
. You can replicate other scenarios by using other
'search'
methods such as
fireEvent
,
click()
. Jest's
mouseOver()
method is called to move the mocked timer forward by 600ms hence the number 600 is passed as an argument.
advanceTimersByTime
makes sure that tasks that have been queued by a timer function and would be executed within the given time (600ms in this case) will be executed.
advanceTimersByTime
fireEvent.change(input, { target: { value: 'search' } })
expect(input).toHaveValue('search')
jest.advanceTimersByTime(600)
After firing the event, we expect a few things to happen, the
function to be called once, and the argument passed to
apiServiceMock
to match the current input's value.
apiServiceMock
expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledWith('search')
expect(apiServiceMock).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1)
debug()
Lastly, the
function is called to check what is rendered in the React tree and help debug the tests.
debug
Small and straightforward tests are better. Test each component independently. Focus on testing what the user will see and how they will interact with the component. Start building the tests after assessing what needs to be tested.
