Reach More Readers! BOOST Your Story on HackerNoon

Hey Hackers! Have you seen the new yellow section on the homepage called ✨ Boosted Stories ✨? Let us introduce you to HackerNoon’s newest feature—just in time for gift-giving season! What’s a ✨ Story Boost ✨? As the name suggests, Story Boost is a feature designed to amplify your content by showcasing it on: The HackerNoon Homepage: Position your story as valuable and noteworthy while boosting your reputation as a thought leader.\nThe HackerNoon Newsletter: Gain exposure to an engaged audience of 350,000+ tech and business enthusiasts. These prime placements not only increase your visibility but also help establish your personal brand, showcase professional expertise, and build lasting credibility. Not bad, right? Meet The HackerNoon Newsletter (yes, the main one!) Your daily dose of Must-Read Stories curated by HackerNoon editors, delivered straight to your inbox daily, at noon Mountain Time. This newsletter also includes:✨Poll of the Week:community insights rule!✨On this Day:historical events, tech news & tech stories throwback✨Feature Job Postings:anybody looking for a job?✨The Market At a Glance: tickers & prices from our trending companies & coins database ✨ Translations: The newsletter is now available in over 70 languages! Check out all the editions here or subscribe today. How to Boost Your Story It’s easy! Follow these steps to give your story the visibility it deserves: 1. Open any of your stories and click "Boost this story" atop the title to unlock the feature. 2. After reading HackerNoon's story boost process, click "Boost this story" to pay. 3. Enter your card info and hit “Pay Now”. Different payment options may be available in different countries. 4. After payment, you'll be directed to the receipt page. Make sure the correct story is boosted, if not, please contact HackerNoon support! 5. On the same story page, you can click the same button to track the story boost progress. 6. You'll be updated as the story is being boosted on both the homepage and HackerNoon Newsletter. Alternatively, visit the cart system to add a Story Boost to your cart. Once you’ve paid, select the story you want to boost, and voilà! What Our Users Have to Say About Story Boosts Carin Lagerstedt, CMO Remotive Labs Hackernoon’s Boosted Story feature helps us gain visibility among tech enthusiasts and automotive developers. It’s a great way to spotlight how our tools empower software development and reduce dependencies in the automotive industry. Sal Kimmich, Technical Director, GadflyAI I’m thrilled to receive a boost on HackerNoon! It helps me to raise stories that have ongoing impact, like the discussion around transparency and authenticity in open-source AI. HackerNoon’s platform has been instrumental in amplifying these important conversations, but boosts make it possible to amplify the most urgent stories on cybersecurity regulation, directly to technology leaders, in real time. Noah Kalson, Director of Brand Marketing, Bright Data The Boosted Story feature is the best way to highlight our brand's articles on HackerNoon and reach new and engaged readers. HackerNoon has always been a platform I trust for its quality and innovation, and this feature is no exception. They truly understand the needs of content creators and make it so easy to share our content with the right audience. Examples of Boosted Stories 1. Exploring the RIF Token: Bringing Utility to Bitcoin https://hackernoon.com/exploring-the-rif-token-bringing-utility-to-bitcoin?embedable=true 2. Building a Data Analytics Platform to Streamline the Temporary Labor Sector https://hackernoon.com/building-a-data-analytics-platform-to-streamline-the-temporary-labor-sector?embedable=true 3. Bypass GPTZero AI Detection Every Time with PassMe.AI – The Ultimate AI Humanizer https://hackernoon.com/bypass-gptzero-ai-detection-every-time-with-passmeai-the-ultimate-ai-humanizer?embedable=true Learn more about Story Boost here! Hey Hackers! Have you seen the new yellow section on the homepage called ✨ Boosted Stories ✨? Boosted Stories Let us introduce you to HackerNoon’s newest feature—just in time for gift-giving season! What’s a ✨ Story Boost ✨? What’s a ✨ Story Boost ✨? As the name suggests, Story Boost is a feature designed to amplify your content by showcasing it on: The HackerNoon Homepage: Position your story as valuable and noteworthy while boosting your reputation as a thought leader. The HackerNoon Newsletter: Gain exposure to an engaged audience of 350,000+ tech and business enthusiasts. The HackerNoon Homepage : Position your story as valuable and noteworthy while boosting your reputation as a thought leader. The HackerNoon Homepage The HackerNoon Homepage The HackerNoon Newsletter : Gain exposure to an engaged audience of 350,000+ tech and business enthusiasts . The HackerNoon Newsletter The HackerNoon Newsletter engaged audience of 350,000+ tech and business enthusiasts These prime placements not only increase your visibility but also help establish your personal brand, showcase professional expertise, and build lasting credibility. Not bad, right? Meet The HackerNoon Newsletter (yes, the main one!) Meet The HackerNoon Newsletter (yes, the main one!) HackerNoon Newsletter (yes, the main one!) Your daily dose of Must-Read Stories curated by HackerNoon editors, delivered straight to your inbox daily, at noon Mountain Time. This newsletter also includes:✨Poll of the Week:community insights rule!✨On this Day:historical events, tech news & tech stories throwback✨Feature Job Postings:anybody looking for a job?✨The Market At a Glance: tickers & prices from our trending companies & coins database Must-Read Stories curated by HackerNoon editors, delivered straight to your inbox daily, at noon Mountain Time. This newsletter also includes:✨Poll of the Week:community insights rule!✨On this Day:historical events, tech news & tech stories throwback✨Feature Job Postings:anybody looking for a job?✨ The Market At a Glance: Must-Read Stories curated by HackerNoon editors, delivered straight to your inbox daily, at noon Mountain Time. This newsletter also includes: ✨Poll of the Week: community insights rule! ✨On this Day: historical events, tech news & tech stories throwback ✨Feature Job Postings: anybody looking for a job? ✨ ✨ Poll of the Week : Poll of the Week ✨ On this Day : On this Day ✨ Feature Job Postings : Feature Job Postings trending companies coins ✨ Translations : The newsletter is now available in over 70 languages! Translations Translations Check out all the editions here or subscribe today . all the editions here subscribe today How to Boost Your Story It’s easy! Follow these steps to give your story the visibility it deserves: 1. Open any of your stories and click "Boost this story" atop the title to unlock the feature. 1. Open any of your stories and click "Boost this story" atop the title to unlock the feature. 2. After reading HackerNoon's story boost process, click "Boost this story" to pay. 2. After reading HackerNoon's story boost process, click "Boost this story" to pay. 3. Enter your card info and hit “Pay Now”. Different payment options may be available in different countries. 3. Enter your card info and hit “Pay Now”. Different payment options may be available in different countries. 4. After payment, you'll be directed to the receipt page. Make sure the correct story is boosted, if not, please contact HackerNoon support! 4. After payment, you'll be directed to the receipt page. Make sure the correct story is boosted, if not, please contact HackerNoon support ! contact HackerNoon support 5. On the same story page, you can click the same button to track the story boost progress. 5. On the same story page, you can click the same button to track the story boost progress. 6. You'll be updated as the story is being boosted on both the homepage and HackerNoon Newsletter. 6. You'll be updated as the story is being boosted on both the homepage and HackerNoon Newsletter. Alternatively, visit the cart system to add a Story Boost to your cart. Once you’ve paid, select the story you want to boost, and voilà! Alternatively, visit the cart system to add a Story Boost to your cart. Once you’ve paid, select the story you want to boost, and voilà! cart system What Our Users Have to Say About Story Boosts What Our Users Have to Say About Story Boosts Carin Lagerstedt, CMO Remotive Labs Hackernoon’s Boosted Story feature helps us gain visibility among tech enthusiasts and automotive developers. It’s a great way to spotlight how our tools empower software development and reduce dependencies in the automotive industry. Hackernoon’s Boosted Story feature helps us gain visibility among tech enthusiasts and automotive developers. It’s a great way to spotlight how our tools empower software development and reduce dependencies in the automotive industry. Sal Kimmich, Technical Director, GadflyAI I’m thrilled to receive a boost on HackerNoon! It helps me to raise stories that have ongoing impact, like the discussion around transparency and authenticity in open-source AI. HackerNoon’s platform has been instrumental in amplifying these important conversations, but boosts make it possible to amplify the most urgent stories on cybersecurity regulation, directly to technology leaders, in real time. I’m thrilled to receive a boost on HackerNoon! It helps me to raise stories that have ongoing impact, like the discussion around transparency and authenticity in open-source AI. HackerNoon’s platform has been instrumental in amplifying these important conversations, but boosts make it possible to amplify the most urgent stories on cybersecurity regulation, directly to technology leaders, in real time. Noah Kalson, Director of Brand Marketing, Bright Data The Boosted Story feature is the best way to highlight our brand's articles on HackerNoon and reach new and engaged readers. HackerNoon has always been a platform I trust for its quality and innovation, and this feature is no exception. They truly understand the needs of content creators and make it so easy to share our content with the right audience. The Boosted Story feature is the best way to highlight our brand's articles on HackerNoon and reach new and engaged readers. HackerNoon has always been a platform I trust for its quality and innovation, and this feature is no exception. They truly understand the needs of content creators and make it so easy to share our content with the right audience. Examples of Boosted Stories 1. Exploring the RIF Token: Bringing Utility to Bitcoin 1. Exploring the RIF Token: Bringing Utility to Bitcoin https://hackernoon.com/exploring-the-rif-token-bringing-utility-to-bitcoin?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/exploring-the-rif-token-bringing-utility-to-bitcoin?embedable=true 2. Building a Data Analytics Platform to Streamline the Temporary Labor Sector 2. Building a Data Analytics Platform to Streamline the Temporary Labor Sector https://hackernoon.com/building-a-data-analytics-platform-to-streamline-the-temporary-labor-sector?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/building-a-data-analytics-platform-to-streamline-the-temporary-labor-sector?embedable=true 3. Bypass GPTZero AI Detection Every Time with PassMe.AI – The Ultimate AI Humanizer 3. Bypass GPTZero AI Detection Every Time with PassMe.AI – The Ultimate AI Humanizer https://hackernoon.com/bypass-gptzero-ai-detection-every-time-with-passmeai-the-ultimate-ai-humanizer?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/bypass-gptzero-ai-detection-every-time-with-passmeai-the-ultimate-ai-humanizer?embedable=true Learn more about Story Boost here! Learn more about Story Boost here ! here