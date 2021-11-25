Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

RE: "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs" by@mobidev

RE: "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs"

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
I think it’s certainly true that innovation in artificial intelligence influences the labour market. It can not only perform basic human tasks but also surpass people in terms of accuracy and efficiency. However, as it stands, robots can’t fully replace humans in decision-making because ML models still need fine-tuning. In my opinion, areas such as manufacturing, radiology, transportation, healthcare, and cybersecurity will experience the biggest changes because of AI. A report from the World Economic Forum mentions that machines or robots with AI will have replaced 85 million jobs by 2025; at the same time, 97 million new jobs will be created because of the evolving technologies and AI.
image
MobiDev Hacker Noon profile picture

@mobidev
MobiDev

Trusted software development company since 2009. Custom DS/ML, AR, IoT solutions https://mobidev.biz

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Are The Best Cross-Platform App Development Frameworks: 2020 Edition by @mobidev
#flutter
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art
What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment by @katalon
#katalon
Tang Ping: The Chinese Version of The Great Resignation by @michael-brooks
#the-great-resignation
How Big is BIG DATA Really? by @prompts
#writing-prompts

Tags

#writing-prompts#share-your-opinion#automation#artificial-intelligence#ai#ai-trends#future-of-work#what's-ai-got-to-do-with-it
Join Hacker Noon loading