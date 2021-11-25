RE: "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs"

I think it’s certainly true that innovation in artificial intelligence influences the labour market. It can not only perform basic human tasks but also surpass people in terms of accuracy and efficiency. However, as it stands, robots can’t fully replace humans in decision-making because ML models still need fine-tuning. In my opinion, areas such as manufacturing, radiology, transportation, healthcare, and cybersecurity will experience the biggest changes because of AI. A report from the World Economic Forum mentions that machines or robots with AI will have replaced 85 million jobs by 2025; at the same time, 97 million new jobs will be created because of the evolving technologies and AI.