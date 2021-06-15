Search icon
rake db:drop 🐑

image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

The terminal commands below will allow you to delete and re-create your Active Record database.

my most favorite coding process 💥
image
rake db:drop
rake db:create
rake db:migrate
rake db:seed

Create a Rails App : 

rails new sheep

gem install bindex 

Create a Migration : 

rails generate model Herd name:string address:text

rake db:migrate
image

Seed the database: 

rake db:seed

image

🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑

// ❤️ Thank you Learn.co + https://guides.rubyonrails.org

