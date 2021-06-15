The terminal commands below will allow you to delete and re-create your Active Record database.
my most favorite coding process 💥
rake db:drop
rake db:create
rake db:migrate
rake db:seed
Create a Rails App :
rails new sheep
gem install bindex
Create a Migration :
rails generate model Herd name:string address:text
rake db:migrate
Seed the database:
rake db:seed
🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
// ❤️ Thank you Learn.co + https://guides.rubyonrails.org
