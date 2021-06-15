rake db:drop 🐑

The terminal commands below will allow you to delete and re-create your Active Record database.

my most favorite coding process 💥

rake db:drop rake db:create rake db:migrate rake db:seed

Create a Rails App :

rails new sheep

gem install bindex

Create a Migration :

rails generate model Herd name:string address:text

rake db:migrate

Seed the database:

rake db:seed

🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑

// ❤️ Thank you Learn.co + https://guides.rubyonrails.org

Also Featured In

Tags