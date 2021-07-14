🎨 Export a .svg file using Canva ⚛️

# [Canva.com](https://www.canva.com) is awesome for graphic and web design.\n\n\\\n*Especially using the file export feature that downloads a design as a transparent SVG.*\n\n\\\nTo export a transparent .svg file, first, create a design.\n\n\\\nThen, select SVG from the options dropdown. Make sure to **check the box for transparency**.\n\n\\\n ![Canva File Format Options](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/tRxiCl2rZwfH05Gq3drx5CjaYlH2-gp6z39ac.png)\n\n ![Option for Transparency](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/tRxiCl2rZwfH05Gq3drx5CjaYlH2-69bk39x0.png)\n\nOnce downloaded, add to your project folder, and viola!\n\n\\\n ![react particles](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/tRxiCl2rZwfH05Gq3drx5CjaYlH2-t5cq390s.gif)\n\n\\\n> ty\n\n\\\n