Quick Overview The Industries Most Affected by AI in 2020

Some predictions say that by the end of this decade, more than 500 million people will have to completely forget their current skillset and start learning new ones if they want to stay employed.

"Astounding" Artificial Intelligence statistics for 2020 show that this industry is on a constant rise, and everyone who implements it in their line of business, sees a tremendous profit. In the following, you’ll be able to read what are the industries that will mostly be affected by it, so read on if you want to know more!

Transportation is ultimately going to be automated

At the moment, we see some Tesla and Google cars driving on their own. The AI software that is used now is still in the phase of testing, and some problems must be resolved. Still, in the near future, you can expect that AI robot-drivers will replace the entire transport industry. There are around 8.1 million employees in this sector. Most of them will have to look for a new job.

Healthcare is getting better because of AI

AI-driven scanners and computers are now able to detect certain diseases much better than the human senses. For example, correct breast cancer diagnoses are set by computers in 89% of cases, which is more than radiologists are able to do.

Finance is being blown away

Even though the human brain is officially much stronger and capable than any invented computer, it’s still not even close to the fast problem-solving processors. The analytics and understanding of specific trends connected with statistics and numbers are done much better by computers. Now, with the help of AI, even the most complex problems can be solved.

Customer service is already taken over

Ecommerce is one of the most profitable businesses at the moment. Six of the ten wealthiest people in the world made their fortune mainly working on internet-related companies. Customer service on the internet is very important, and AI software like chatbots are becoming so popular that in the next few years, we can expect them to take over the industry entirely. AI chatbots are used because of their professionalism and 0% chance of making a mistake. On the other hand, the stats show that customers’ main reason for leaving one company and going to the competition is getting poor service from the employees.

Surveillance and security are going to become flawless

The home surveillance, first introduced in the first half of the previous century, has evolved into high-end technology protecting people from intruders. Today and in the future, the home systems will control everything that happens in and outside the home. People will be safe from both the thieves and the possible inside safety threats. Even now, AI home systems are able to recognise weapons at the front door. Also, they spot odd behavior inside the house, which often means injury.

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence is going to reshape the world entirely. In the next 10 years, we can expect a tremendous change in all industries. People will have to retrain and look for new jobs, but companies will see outstanding growth and much bigger profits.





