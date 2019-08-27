Query Select All The Things!

qs()() . That's not a typo! There are two sets of parenthesis following it, and it is good practice as this function uses Almost all the Codepens I've written this year have had some form of a JavaScript function that I call. That's not a typo! There are two sets of parenthesis following it, and it is good practice as this function uses closures . In just one line, I create a Swiss Army knife of several functions.

Here's what it looks like.

var qs = parent => (query,all) => ( typeof (parent) === "string" ) ? qs(qs()(parent))(query,all) : (parent|| document )[ `querySelector ${(all|| false )? "All" : "" } ` ](query);

That's a lot going on in just one line of code, let's break it down.

/* @func: qs * @desc: querySelector[All] in one function * @param parent : (@default is document) A string or Element to find the query element(s) * @param query : (required) A CSS string matching an id, class, or attribute of elements inside the parent. * @param all : (@default is false) A Boolean which will look for one element (false) or more than one element (true). * @returns: * null if nothing is found and all is false. * Node if query is found and all is false. * NodeList if all is true even if no Nodes are found. */ var qs = function ( parent ) { return function ( query ) { if ( typeof (parent) === "string" ){ // If parent is a string, do a queryString on the parent. let parent_query = qs()(parent); return qs(parent_query)(query,all); } else { // If parent is NOT a string, do the following // If parent is undefined, use document instead. (This is common) var parent_element = (parent|| document ); // If select_all is not defined, use false instead. var select_all = (all|| false ); if (select_all){ // Return the NodeList of all Nodes that match the query inside the parent element. // Returns an empty NodeList if there are no matches. return parent_element.querySelectorAll(query); } else { // Return the Node that matches the query inside the parent element // Return null if no match return parent_element.querySelector(query); } } } // inner function } // outer function

parent is a string. This is so that if you choose to modify elements inside of an element, you can do so without having to call another qs()() command. You may have noticed there is a little bit of a recursion ifis a string. This is so that if you choose to modify elements inside of an element, you can do so without having to call anothercommand.

qs()() was in separate functions. While it may also be faster to use other functions such as element .getElementById() or element .getElementsByClassName() (which often element will be document ), which return a HTMLCollection , I find using element .querySelector() and element .querySelectorAll() to be the most ideal functions to use primarily because query searches are parent argument is a string it can also be a CSS selector, acting as a document-wide filter. In older version of this function, much of what goes in inwas in separate functions. While it may also be faster to use other functions such asor(which oftenwill be), which return a, I find usingandto be the most ideal functions to use primarily because query searches are CSS Selectors . If theargument is a string it can also be a CSS selector, acting as a document-wide filter.

parent argument, the default value document will be used. If using an extra pair of parenthesis doesn't work well for you, you could define a new function. If there is noargument, the default valuewill be used. If using an extra pair of parenthesis doesn't work well for you, you could define a new function.

var dqs = qs( document );

qs( parent ) is a template for what the child function can do. "Wait? Where's the second set of parenthesis?" Closures are rather interesting. I used to do a lot of programming in C++ back in college, so you could probably say that our parent functionis a template for what the child function can do. Templates in C++ could be though of as closures that used data types to define what kind of argument you could use before using a function. Maybe the ECMA committee will eventually move toward using data types in ECMAScript eventually, especially since TypeScript uses data types

dqs() function for, and how would it work differently if we used qs()() ? Basically it work the same way. So what can we use ourfunction for, and how would it work differently if we used? Basically it work the same way.

// This var dqsDiv = dqs( "#div1" ); // does the same thing as this var qsdDiv = qs( document )( "#div1" ); // And so does this because `document` is the default `parent` value. var qsDiv = qs()( "#div1" );

div1 . All three of those statements will be assigned the same element that has the id

qs()() is the last argument in the second tuple, the all variable. This variable is and optional Boolean value (meaning it can be either true or false ). The default value for all is false unless all is defined to be true . When it is true , element .querySelectorAll() is used instead of element .querySelector() . The other feature ofis the last argument in the second tuple, thevariable. This variable is and optional Boolean value (meaning it can be eitheror). The default value forisunlessis defined to be. When it isis used instead of

qs()() : Let's break down the latter part of

var select_all = (all|| false ); var callback = (select_all) ? "querySelectorAll" : "querySelector" ; var parent_callback = parent[callback]; parent_callback(query);

select_all is the value of all unless is not defined then it will be set to false . The second line defines the string of the name of parent is. We've already stated that the parent argument is either an Our first line we already stated means thatis the value ofunless is not defined then it will be set to. The second line defines the string of the name of callback function which will be used. The callback name must be the name of a function that is part of the class or interface of the data type thatis. We've already stated that theargument is either an Element or Document type.

key-value pairs, can be called using the dot method ( object.member ) or the array method ( object["member"] ), we can take advantage of the array method, because the key "member" is a parent_callback represents a function. We just need to add the arguments outside the variable to the right, which is what happens on the last line. So with some substitutions, we can contract all all this information. Because Object members, which are, can be called using the) or the), we can take advantage of the array method, because the keyis a String , which will return the value which can be any type including the Function type which we are looking for. So on the third line, the variablerepresents a function. We just need to add the arguments outside the variable to the right, which is what happens on the last line. So with some substitutions, we can contract all all this information.

var select_all = (all|| false ); // Let's rephrase callback var callback = "querySelector" + ((select_all) ? "All" : "" ); // combine the third and fourth lines parent[callback](query);

Now let's use a template string on the second line.

var select_all = (all|| false ); // Template string instead of concatenation var callback = `querySelector ${(select_all)? "All" : "" } ` ; // combine the third and fourth lines parent[callback](query);

select_all and callback . Finally some variable substitution. Goodbye,and

// combine the all our lines parent[ `querySelector ${(all|| false )? "All" : "" } ` ](query);

parent is optional, so we need to make sure that document can be used when parent is not. Look how much is done. Now rememberis optional, so we need to make sure thatcan be used whenis not.

(parent|| document )[ `querySelector ${(all|| false )? "All" : "" } ` ](query);

qs()() . That's the false half of

So why use this instead of some long named command?

$() function. The problem with using that, is that it returns another jQuery object. qs()() will return ether a Node or NodeList because it uses querySelector() and querySelectorAll() . If you've used jQuery, which you should really stop doing because more than likely you don't need it and is a terrible excuse not to learn "vanilla" JavaScript, and by "vanilla" I mean no-framework JavaScript not the framework Vanilla JS , you may be familiar with the jQuery() orfunction. The problem with using that, is that it returns anotherobject.will return ether aorbecause it usesand

querySelector() replaces the need to use querySelectorAll() replaces the need to use getElementsByTagName() , getElementsByClassName() , and getElementsByName() . replaces the need to use getElementById() replaces the need to use, and

querySelector() and querySelectorAll() functions have more control than the classic getElement[s]By*() functions, which includes the CSS Selectors. By combining querySelector() and querySelectorAll() into a single function we can simplify object calls to just one function instead of four or two. But that's with the simple stuff. Theandfunctions have more control than the classicfunctions, which includes the CSS Selectors. By combiningandinto a single function we can simplify object calls to just one function instead of four or two.

querySelectorAll() , test the quantity of items returned, and if there is only one item, just return that item instead of needing to tack on a [0] like jQuery's $() is known for, which would eliminate the all variable from qs()() . However, I think what I have right now is fine enough as it demonstrates several important features of JavaScript. While researching this information, I do recognize that some improvements should still be made. Like, it might just be more logical only to use, test the quantity of items returned, and if there is only one item, just return that item instead of needing to tack on alike jQuery'sis known for, which would eliminate thevariable from. However, I think what I have right now is fine enough as it demonstrates several important features of JavaScript.

querySelectorAll() will return a NodeList to an Array , which can be done using Array.from() does have another argument to execute a .map() function, I recommend doing that separately, especially if you want to use other function like .reduce() or .filter() . It's also important to remember, that when you select more than one item and want to map a function to each item, anywill return a NodeList NOT an Array . To map, you must convert theto an, which can be done using Array.from() . And althoughdoes have another argument to execute afunction, I recommend doing that separately, especially if you want to use other function likeor

I hope you've enjoyed this article as much as I've enjoyed writing it. If you'd like me describe some of the other functions I've been using in my projects, such as one ones I've been using to reduce and in some cases eliminate the use of HTML in my projects, let me know in the community.

