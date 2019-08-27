Query Select All The Things!

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
That's not a typo! There are two sets of parenthesis following it, and it is good practice as this function uses closures. In just one line, I create a Swiss Army knife of several functions.
qs()()
var qs = parent => (query,all) => (typeof(parent) === "string") ? qs(qs()(parent))(query,all) : (parent||document)[`querySelector${(all||false)?"All":""}`](query);
/* @func: qs
* @desc: querySelector[All] in one function
* @param parent : (@default is document) A string or Element to find the query element(s)
* @param query : (required) A CSS string matching an id, class, or attribute of elements inside the parent.
* @param all : (@default is false) A Boolean which will look for one element (false) or more than one element (true).
* @returns:
* null if nothing is found and all is false.
* Node if query is found and all is false.
* NodeList if all is true even if no Nodes are found.
*/
var qs = function(parent){
return function(query){
if(typeof(parent) === "string"){
// If parent is a string, do a queryString on the parent.
let parent_query = qs()(parent);
return qs(parent_query)(query,all);
} else {
// If parent is NOT a string, do the following
// If parent is undefined, use document instead. (This is common)
var parent_element = (parent||document);
// If select_all is not defined, use false instead.
var select_all = (all||false);
if(select_all){
// Return the NodeList of all Nodes that match the query inside the parent element.
// Returns an empty NodeList if there are no matches.
return parent_element.querySelectorAll(query);
} else {
// Return the Node that matches the query inside the parent element
// Return null if no match
return parent_element.querySelector(query);
}
}
} // inner function
} // outer function
.filter()