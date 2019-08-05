Greetings, Hackernooners!

@ JRCharney Jason Charney Web Dev Geek from St. Louis

(Or should it be Nooners? There's some UNIX newsletter I subscribed to in the past year where the writer calls everybody Nixers. How about Nooninites!) My name is Jason Charney, and this is my first post here on Hackernoon

Assuming there are a few features here that aren't on Medium, I'd like to start moving some of my tech-writing here. (Assuming that that's what Dave has allowed us to do here?)

I am a Linux geek as well as a math nerd and radio enthusiast.

I am a 2007 undergraduate from Maryville University in St. Louis who has a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science.

There's been a lot of amazing stuff happening here lately. The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time back in June. The Cardinals (at the time of this writing) are back on top in the National League Central Division. The Gateway Arch finished a multi-million dollar renovation. And Google is planning on stopping by at the end of the month to hold one of their Google Sandbox events which I hope to be part of so I can tell everybody about it.

I know most of that doesn't sound that exciting or tech related. I thought maybe a couple of local icebreakers might add a little bit of content.

I plant to write mostly about coding and how-to stuff as well as some things I've been doing lately. I'm sure other people might have things to post that are light-years ahead of what I've been fiddling around with lately, but nobody goes through high school without going through kindergarten, elementary school, and middle school/junior high first.

So maybe there will be some easy stuff here or more complicated stuff. It all depends really.

Maybe I should write stuff such that I don't have 900+ tabs always open in Chrome which are slowly killing my 2016 Dell XPS 13. I'd really like to burn an Arch Linux distro onto a USB drive. So if anyone else is interested in learning how to do that, I'm hoping to post something like that here in the very near future.

At any rate, welcome to post #1. It's great to meet you!

