Python for Beginners, Part 19: Conditionals and Control Flow

Let's cover conditionals and control flow! This includes your Boolean logic combined with Boolean operators combined with if then type of statements!
In case you missed it, here are the previous parts of the series:
0:00 hey guys what is going on my brain is
0:03 about to blow up I've been reading this
0:05 book called the little schemer and it's
0:09 about this programming language called
0:12 scheme and in this programming language
0:16 everything is done really difficult in a
0:20 very difficult way and I spent eight
0:23 hours studying it so my brain is like
0:25 fried but I'm excited to take a break
0:28 from studying it and get on with
0:31 teaching something about computer
0:33 programming in Python so we covered in
0:36 our last video Boolean's
0:39 and we talked more specifically covered
0:42 the Boolean logical operators we talked
0:44 about and and we talked about or and we
0:47 talked about not so another thing I
0:50 wanted to mention to you guys I had it
0:51 open here so I don't freak yet if you
0:53 guys are on my website you can write
0:55 code directly underneath while you're
0:57 watching the video so you can write
0:58 something like print 5 or whatever and
1:02 hit this and it'll run it and actually
1:04 give you the results so if you don't
1:06 know if you're having term if you're
1:08 having problems running your code or you
1:10 just want somewhere easy to run it well
1:12 you can go here and watch the videos and
1:14 run it at the same time back to where we
1:17 were okay so as you can see we covered a
1:21 lot of this stuff right with and or and
1:24 not so now let's do some examples where
1:27 we combine our conditionals control flow
1:30 with our Boolean logic okay so this is
1:35 what's gonna tie it all together this is
1:36 what's gonna allow you to make powerful
1:38 games and do powerful things right now
1:41 okay not in hundred more videos not
1:45 reading one whole another book you can
1:48 start to build games and functional
1:50 programs doing what I'm about to show
1:52 you okay so let's get to it so you saw I
1:57 showed you okay you have Boolean
1:59 operators like you true and false and
2:01 you get some result
2:02 now I also showed you how you can have
2:05 some examples like Johnny homework and
2:08 this and then this code runs here okay
2:12 I showed you that at the top so let me
2:14 just bring that down whoops the whole
2:19 example this is not real code this is
2:21 just you know it is going to give you
2:24 wrong answers for now so now let's try
2:27 to do those things where if you had an
2:29 employee those getting paid over 40
2:31 hours and you want her to give him
2:33 overtime pay again let's tap it all in
2:37 here and let's see how that would work
2:38 so if I did Bob hours work and I said
2:44 okay he work let's say 40 hours and if I
2:48 said if Bob hours greater than 39 then
2:52 print
2:53 he worked overtime for some reason we
2:56 have less than 40 hours as overtime but
3:01 whatever never mind that he worked
3:04 overtime so let's see if that prints out
3:06 if it does print out then that means he
3:07 worked overtime as and as you can see
3:10 Bob hours worked for 44 T is greater
3:14 than 39 so that part evaluated to true
3:17 and then you got back the statement now
3:20 what if we wanted to make it a little
3:21 bit more interesting let's go back to
3:24 the example of the kid where he throws
3:26 the garbage and he does his homework
3:30 right so for example let's say Johnny
3:33 homework aha is equal to true meaning he
3:39 completed his homework assignment now
3:42 let's say I Johnny whoops
3:46 Johnny throw out garbage and let's make
3:51 that also true so he's done both of the
3:54 things now let's see if he gets to play
3:56 a a video game okay let's let's see if
3:59 he gets to play his Xbox 360 so if
4:02 Johnny homework right dad says if Johnny
4:06 does his homework and Johnny throws out
4:10 the garbage whoops I'm sorry then
4:15 um Johnny can play Xbox 360 right so if
4:27 that statement points out he can play
4:29 Xbox 360 and I don't know why I'm
4:30 running Xbox 360 I feel like I'm living
4:33 in 2005 Xbox one has been out and I'm
4:36 pretty sure in the next few years I'm
4:37 gonna bring out the new one so let's
4:38 change this Xbox one and let's hit enter
4:41 so it printed it out Johnny can play
4:45 Xbox one how did this work Johnny
4:48 homework evaluated to a true statement
4:50 Johnny throw out garbage evaluator true
4:53 statement the only time you get back a
4:55 true when you combine something with an
4:57 end is when both of the statements are
5:00 true so true true and we got back that
5:03 right now just for some little exercises
5:07 here and there what if I did something
5:09 like not Johnny homework oops
5:14 Johnny homework or Johnny Johnny throw
5:22 out garbage right what do you think I
5:31 would get here as a result hmm let's
5:34 think about it so if you guessed it
5:37 correctly good pause the video or let's
5:39 try to figure out together so not throw
5:42 out garbage not true right throughout
5:44 garbage sure not true gives you false
5:46 and this part is true so you essentially
5:51 get true or true and then not true or
5:56 true gives you back true because for an
5:58 or condition to value to true only one
6:00 of the conditions have to be true and
6:02 then calling not on a true statement
6:04 gives you Back false and hence we get a
6:06 false okay again I'm not going to focus
6:09 so much on these contrived
6:11 force Boolean examples because your
6:14 thing is never going to get like that
6:15 and but it's just good to know how it
6:18 works right it works through the inner
6:21 parentheses inside of the parentheses
6:23 first and then it goes outside of the
6:25 parentheses and starts to evaluate
6:26 things
6:27 okay so you can see we were able to put
6:31 things together now imagine if you were
6:33 making a game of rock-paper-scissors
6:36 right let's rock paper scissors right I
6:42 can say if human picked let's say rock
6:46 and computer picked scissors now I can
6:53 say if now I can say let's see what what
6:56 can I say I can say something like if
7:00 human equal equal Rock and computer
7:05 picked scissors then who wins right who
7:09 gets the point here so I am going to say
7:12 that human score is equal to 1 okay
7:18 so human picked Rock computer pick
7:21 scissors right in rock paper scissor
7:24 just in case you didn't know rock beats
7:25 scissors and now let's check the human
7:29 score and you can see that when I got
7:32 back of one okay so that's why if
7:35 conditions are so important we can also
7:38 start to tack them on okay so let's say
7:42 that let's say if human picked Rock and
7:47 computer pick scissors if this was not
7:50 the case what if there was some other
7:53 case let's say computer pick something
7:55 else so let's say computer is bananas
7:58 right so if I write this line of code
8:01 how can I check for other things so I
8:04 can say oops I can say else if oh I got
8:09 to get outside of the if statement I can
8:11 say else if computer sorry human picked
8:18 Rock and computer picked
8:26 bananas then you can say I don't know
8:31 computer is equal to computer score is
8:35 equal to zero and human score is equal
8:39 to zero because bananas is not really a
8:42 valid thing so you get back both got
8:44 zero and then it says something like
8:47 prints
8:49 you can't pick herbs
8:52 you can't pick anything other than rock
8:58 paper or scissors right something like
9:03 that and let's hit it
9:04 and so you can see that first it check
9:07 this if condition it checked if human is
9:10 equal to rock while human was equal to
9:12 rock the only way this statement will
9:15 run if both of the statements are true
9:17 that's what the end forces you to do if
9:20 we had an order here what it would do is
9:22 it says if human is rocking computer is
9:25 scissors okay
9:27 so in our case it would go as human
9:29 equal to rock it would say true and then
9:32 would go or computer equal scissors it
9:35 would evaluate that to false because
9:37 bananas bananas right there does not
9:41 equal scissors so it would go true or
9:44 false it would evaluate that as true
9:46 because true or false is true and it
9:49 would go okay human score is equal to
9:51 one okay but we don't want that we want
9:56 both of the things to be true if human
9:58 picks rock and the computer pick
10:00 scissors at the same time that's when
10:02 the human wins but in this case computer
10:05 picked bananas and we said if you pick
10:07 bananas as you know if that happened
10:10 where human picked Rock and computer
10:11 picked bananas we can say that you know
10:15 you can't pick that you got to try again
10:18 now why our statement is useful as
10:20 imagine if I mean do you care who picks
10:24 bananas do care if computer picks
10:26 bananas or human picks bananas should
10:30 you stop the game if either of those
10:31 people pick bananas yeah you should
10:34 right you should stop the game and start
10:37 it again
10:37 because
10:38 Anna should not be one of the options so
10:40 you don't care who picked something
10:42 that's not the wrong one you just care
10:45 that wrong one is picked that's why you
10:48 would use or you would say if human
10:52 equal equal bananas or computer equal
10:58 equal bananas then print blah blah blah
11:03 blah blah
11:04 right in this case it won't make sense
11:05 but then whatever right we print out
11:09 this line of code elsif notice the else
11:12 if it's used to connect these if you
11:15 want to actually write it as i can show
11:21 you that later but if you essentially
11:22 want to write it you know what you have
11:26 to do and you're writing it where these
11:27 three dots aren't there right your three
11:30 dots that are showing up here so let me
11:32 bring down this if-then whatever
11:34 statement down for you so if you ever
11:37 have the case where these three dots are
11:40 three these three greater than signs are
11:42 there then you have to put the else if
11:46 not at the same indentation level as an
11:49 if but if you're doing it and you're
11:51 writing this code as a script then
11:54 that's how would be the if and else if
11:57 or at the same indentation level okay
12:00 they're not at a different indentation
12:02 level that's very important otherwise
12:03 the code is not going to run okay an
12:05 else--if helps you join an F with an
12:08 else if statement and another one that
12:11 you might need is else and else does not
12:12 care for a condition okay you see your
12:15 if statement cares for a condition and
12:17 then it runs the code your else if
12:20 statement cares for a condition and if
12:23 that condition is satisfied it runs the
12:25 code else does not take in condition if
12:27 none of these guys match then else runs
12:30 by default okay so if
12:37 condition all right if this condition
12:41 evaluates to true then then this block
12:49 of code runs okay good
12:57 again or we don't care who did the thing
13:01 we don't care who committed the crime if
13:03 any one of them did we just break it
13:06 realistically when you have this case
13:08 where a human is bananas or I mean
13:11 you're not going to put every single
13:12 option ever that could be wrong right so
13:17 you can't check for bananas or spaghetti
13:19 or pizza what you can check for is human
13:22 did not pick if one of them did not pick
13:27 let's say rock papers or scissors then
13:31 it should be wrong right so let's see if
13:34 we can write that if computer does not
13:37 equal right we can say a rock or
13:43 computer does not equal scissors or
13:48 computer does not equal paper then print
13:54 wrong choice pick again okay
14:01 so now let's try it now let's say
14:03 computer is equal to rock and let's run
14:07 that piece of code and it says wrong
14:11 choice
14:12 pick again okay so you can see how using
14:16 the or statement here ended up giving me
14:19 the wrong result what I want to make
14:20 sure is that the computer is equal to
14:25 any one of these right so let's try it
14:27 like this let's say computer is not
14:30 equal rock
14:32 and computer does not equal scissors
14:37 right and computer does not equal paper
14:46 right let's let me let me just go a
14:49 little bit here make it bigger then
14:52 print wrong choice pick again okay so
14:59 the only way this code will run is if
15:01 all of these things are true meaning
15:06 computer is not wrong computers not
15:07 scissors and computers not paper right
15:10 so if I made computer is equal to banana
15:13 and I went up here and I ran this code
15:17 you can see that it checked his computer
15:20 rock his computer scissors its computer
15:22 paper if it's not any of these then
15:24 print wrong choice okay so you can see
15:27 how powerful these Combinator's are is
15:31 that what I would call him like you're a
15:33 logical operator boolean operators right
15:36 like and and or you really really need
15:39 them to be able to do this stuff okay to
15:42 be able to do really powerful things ok
15:45 I'm going to cut this video off here
15:47 hopefully you have a much better
15:49 understanding of how this stuff works ok
15:52 in the next video we will cover for
15:55 loops and I will see you there.