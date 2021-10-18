Python for Beginners, Part 1: How to Download and Install Python

Site Color
Clever Programmer is a community with over 100,000+ students who are learning to code by building real world projects.
I will show you how to download and install Python in less than 2 minutes! We will be up and running super fast and get to working on some cool stuff. So what are you waiting for, let's get started!
00:00- Two questions.
00:01Why are you so beautiful and what the heck
00:04was I just talking about?
00:05Today we're gonna learn how to install Python
00:08in less than five minutes.
00:10So let's get started.
00:10(crackling)
00:17Okay, so the first thing you have to do
00:19is open a new tab in Chrome or Internet Explorer
00:21or Mozilla Firefox.
00:22Go to your web browser, type in Python 3 download.
00:27Simple as that.
00:28Click the first thing that your eye can see or can't see.
00:31That's how fast you should be clicking.
00:33And instead of Python 2.7, let's go to the latest version
00:37and install Python 3.51.
00:40You get this download bar at the bottom here,
00:41click continue, continue, continue, agree, right?
00:46You can read those licenses, but just do it.
00:50And simply hit install.
00:53So I'm gonna hit install, I'm gonna type in my password,
00:55let's wait for the install.
00:57Alright, so our download was successful.
00:59Move to trash.01:01Alright, after you're done installing it,
01:05I want you to do something simple and look for
01:07an app called idle.
01:09You should now have it, and effectively here,
01:13you should be able to run your Python code.
01:15Let's try five plus five, boom!
01:17It's giving us something.
01:1810 times 20, yes.
01:20X is equal to five, x times five,
25.01:23It's working.
01:25Print "Hello".
01:28It's all working.
01:29Amazing, we're up and running, you guys,
01:31in just, I don't know, less than five minutes.
01:34Let us simply type in our terminal.
01:39If you're sitting on Mac, you would nee to type in term
01:43like this, hit enter, and you should come to this screen
01:46and if you type in Python, it should now be running
01:50your Python as well, and you should be able to just type
01:53your code in here.
01:54So, this is how you install Python
01:56and I will see you in the next video.