Python for Beginners, Part 18: Logical AND, OR, NOT

Let's cover logical AND, OR & NOT..
0:00 So guys what's up this is Qazi from clever
0:01 programmer calm in this video we are
0:04 going to talk about Boolean logical
0:07 operators so in the last video we
0:09 covered the basic jujitsu of Boolean
0:13 algebra kind of like what is the basic
0:17 most fundamental ideas behind Boolean
0:20 algebra and we saw that everything that
0:22 we talked about conversely their true or
0:24 false right so here we have all these
0:28 things converting to true or false
0:30 that's effectively what ends up
0:32 happening at the end so now let's go and
0:37 talk about the operators that I was
0:40 mentioning ok so before I start giving
0:43 you their rules and how they are defined
0:46 in the world of electricity or logic
0:49 gates or programming for that matter I
0:52 want to just give you guys an intuitive
0:54 sense of how it works because that's way
0:57 more important than memorizing these you
1:00 know truth tables for a lot of these
1:02 cases so ATLA so let me get try to give
1:06 you guys an intuition so let's start off
1:09 with and okay we're going to start off
1:13 with this logical operator as you can
1:16 see it's a special word in Python which
1:19 is why it highlights to orange if you
1:21 write and with 2ds it does not highlight
1:23 to orange and let's talk about what it
1:26 does so let's say I did um you know 5 &
1:31 5 it'll give me back a 5 and here it's
1:35 not really making sense
1:36 let's try true and true and let's see
1:42 what it returns it returned true now
1:43 let's try something like true and false
1:45 let's see what that returns that returns
1:48 false so now let me try to give you guys
1:50 an intuition of how it works for and
1:54 let's say there are there two things I
1:57 asked you do you like poison and do you
2:00 like pizza right umm if I asked you that
2:05 question and you could only answer with
2:07 yes or no what would you say
2:12 hopefully you would say false or no
2:15 right and then I would be and if I asked
2:20 you to elaborate then you might say I
2:21 might like pizza but I really don't like
2:24 poison right so the idea behind you not
2:29 liking poison but you liking pizza that
2:33 whole thing when you combine it with an
2:35 end that whole thing becomes false
2:37 because there's one of those things that
2:40 you don't like so you you can't say yes
2:44 to the whole expression that I gave you
2:47 right for and both of the things have to
2:51 be true for you to say yes to it like if
2:54 I asked you do like pizza and ice cream
2:55 you say yeah right but if I tell you
2:59 like jumping off of the cliff or do you
3:01 like jump or do you like doing your math
3:03 homework a lot and you like writing
3:05 essays in that case probably both of the
3:08 things you might not like doing your
3:10 math homework and writing essays and you
3:13 might say no I like doing neither of
3:15 them or for sure you would say false
3:18 right so I can say something like math
3:21 homework let's set it to false meaning
3:26 like you don't like it and let's say
3:29 long essays is equal to false and now
3:34 let's combine the two let's say math
3:36 homework and long essays you get back
3:41 false right math homework is really
3:46 false and long essays or false so false
3:48 and false gives you a false now let's
3:51 try pizza and let's say we like it for
3:54 my friend Danielle he loves pizza so if
3:56 you're watching this video that's who I
3:59 was thinking of when I came up with this
4:00 example let's do ice cream and let's set
4:03 that to true meaning we like both of
4:05 them and let's do pizza and ice cream
4:08 right and you get back true so even
4:12 thinking about it logically
4:13 whenever you combine something with an
4:16 end both of those things are now
4:17 combined so when you're answering you're
4:19 answering for both of them even in real
4:21 life both of those things have to be
4:23 true John
4:25 go throw out your garbage and then you
4:28 get to play right
4:30 so in that case both of those things
4:34 happen to be true if you throw out the
4:39 garbage you know then you kind of get to
4:41 play it's a little bit of a contrived
4:42 example there's more of an if-then
4:44 statement rather than an end okay how
4:48 about this even better
4:50 Johnny throw out your garbage and do
4:52 your homework and then you get to play
4:54 okay in that case the only way Johnny
4:57 will get to play his game is if he has
5:00 thrown out the garbage and done his
5:02 homework much better now I can now I can
5:06 sleep better all right that's the
5:09 breakdown for end so now let me just
5:12 give you some problems and throw it at
5:14 your face okay false and false quickly
5:17 what do you think is going to be you
5:19 should have said false false and true
5:23 remember one of them is false both of
5:25 them end up being false because we can
5:29 imagine that this is poison and then
5:31 this is pizza and you can't say true to
5:34 both of them because there's one of them
5:36 that you don't like for it to be true
5:39 both of them have to be true what if I
5:42 gave you true and false what if I gave
5:45 you true and true what do you think that
5:47 would be okay hopefully you're trying to
5:49 get a little you're starting to get a
5:51 little bit of sense of this why this
5:53 will be important later on is once we
5:55 get to the conditionals of control flow
5:56 section which we should be getting to in
5:58 the next video and there we're going to
6:01 be talking about how you can combine an
6:03 if statement use an end to check two
6:06 conditions and then the block of code
6:08 runs so if Johnny homework and pizza or
6:15 and I don't know throw out garbage then
6:23 this code here runs okay obviously I'm
6:29 going to hit syntax errors right now
6:30 because I haven't defined Johnny
6:31 homework I haven't defined throw out
6:33 garbage and you can't write stuff
6:35 separated by spaces and I don't know who
6:37 rights capital variables only if it's
6:41 constants but we'll get to that later
6:42 all right so now let's go to the or side
6:48 of things what if we combine two things
6:49 with an or if I asked you do you like
6:53 pizza okay for sanity check assume you
6:58 like pizza even if you don't okay so
7:01 just to play along just imagine you like
7:03 pizza so if I ask you do you like pizza
7:06 or doing homework if you had to answer
7:12 that with the true or false what would
7:14 you say if you like pizza or doing math
7:18 homework if you could only enter the
7:20 true or false or yes or no you should
7:23 say yes or you should say true because
7:27 there's one of those things that you
7:29 like and I asked you or they're not
7:31 connected with each other right A or B
7:34 so let's now get and let me show you
7:38 guys this in code if I do false or true
7:40 check out what you get back you get back
7:42 a true statement right if I do true or
7:47 false I get back a true statement and if
7:51 I replace this with something that we
7:53 understand better let's say we don't
7:55 like poison poison is equal to false and
7:58 let's say we do like pizza and we
8:02 already have pizzas true but I'm just
8:04 going to do that it can and now let's
8:06 write this statement over here using
8:09 pizza and poison sorry
8:14 pizza or poison OH
8:19 I misspelled poison but in one of my
8:23 older videos I had it there so don't
8:25 worry about why it figured out what
8:27 poison was but um
8:29 yeah let's just let's just use this
8:32 poison variable that we wrote here so
8:34 you can see that we get back a statement
8:36 that's true because one of the things is
8:39 true and in this case that's pizza so
8:42 for an or statement to be true only one
8:44 of the things have to be true right if I
8:46 asked you do you like ice cream and
8:51 or pizza you would say true if you could
8:54 only answer that with one thing just
8:57 like if you know again we take Johnny or
9:02 our son Bob and we go Bob either if you
9:08 do your homework
9:09 or you throw out the garbage then you
9:11 get to play so he just goes oh sweet I'm
9:14 just gonna throw out the garbage so this
9:16 way he doesn't have to worry about doing
9:18 homework he decides to only do one of
9:20 the tasks and then he can play the game
9:22 but what if he went and tried to be
9:25 extra nice and threw out the garbage and
9:27 then when it did his homework but he
9:30 still would you know us being his dad or
9:34 mom still allow him to play of course he
9:37 did both of the things great that's
9:38 extra bonus but for him to qualify as a
9:42 player or like go play his games
9:45 he really needs only one thing that's
9:47 what the order does in our real life and
9:49 so that's what it does in programming as
9:53 well so now let's just let me just throw
9:56 some examples at your face and you try
9:58 to figure it out
9:59 true or false what do you think I'm
10:01 going to get quickly I'm going to get
10:03 back a true only one out one of them has
10:05 to be true what if I did true or true
10:06 what am I going to get back true
10:09 obviously what if I do true or or sorry
10:13 let's do false or false - false
10:16 statements you like poison or homework
10:21 you're gonna say no you know none of
10:27 them there you go so that's a little bit
10:31 of a breakdown of or and if I wanted to
10:34 break down not for you not is very
10:36 simple not is just something that
10:40 doesn't happen okay so it's it's just
10:43 the negation of something so if I said
10:45 not true what do you think I'd get back
10:46 I get back false if I did not false what
10:50 would I get back true it's just a
10:53 negation so if I do something like not
10:55 true or false what do you think I'm
10:59 going to get back what is this
11:01 expression going to evaluate to true
11:04 or Falls remember for something to be
11:07 true in the or but combined with the
11:09 oral boolean logical operator only one
11:12 of the statements has to be true so here
11:14 we do have a true so true or false
11:16 evaluates to a true and then right this
11:20 pretty much becomes true and then
11:22 calling not untrue gives us false so now
11:26 let's just run it okay and as you can
11:29 see we get back false so what I'm going
11:32 to do for you guys on clever programmer
11:34 comm is if you guys go to submit your
11:37 exercises here what I'm going to do is
11:40 I'll have or sorry if you go to do the
11:42 watch the video course on my website I
11:44 will have exercises here for you where
11:47 you can kind of drill and kill how true
11:49 and false and the stuff Boolean
11:51 operators work that's going to be very
11:53 very useful for you guys so then when
11:57 you're writing your if-then statements
11:59 you'll understand what you're doing okay
12:02 but this is kind of you know we just
12:04 need a basic understanding of it some
12:07 places go really crazy in depth into it
12:10 like creating things like not true or
12:12 false or true you know just just
12:18 combining it and making it into it like
12:23 these can be good exercises for you to
12:25 figure out but realistically when you're
12:27 writing code you're not going to be
12:28 doing stuff like this so if you can
12:30 figure this out in your head great but
12:33 um you know like you're not writing code
12:36 like this most of the time so I wouldn't
12:38 want to worry about it too much but if
12:40 you want to go ahead and give yourself
12:41 some crazy exercises like this to do or
12:44 come to my website where I'll have some
12:46 exercises for you guys to do that would
12:47 be great and before I conclude this
12:51 video let's go back to here I have put
12:55 together a truth table for you guys or
12:59 rather it's on Wikimedia @ org so I
13:04 didn't put this together but I have an
13:06 image I'll link you guys the image and
13:07 you can see how the truth tables work so
13:12 in the a column we have some statement
13:15 imagine it being P
13:17 it's a-- right we have that statement
13:20 and be say some other statement so we
13:23 don't really know what these statements
13:25 are for now but you can imagine them to
13:27 be whatever you want so let's say we
13:29 have some statement and some statement B
13:31 if a is false and B is false then a and
13:35 B you get back false right remember and
13:40 so if you have again a being poison and
13:45 B being homework poison and homework you
13:50 get back false you like neither of them
13:52 and if we have a or B since both of them
13:55 are false it's still false and not a is
13:58 just the opposite of that you get back
14:02 true and same thing over here we have
14:06 false and true false and true gives you
14:10 back a false false and true you only
14:14 need one thing to be true in or
14:15 statements you get back a true and then
14:17 not a which is saying you know opposite
14:21 of a since a was false you get back a
14:24 true ok so one thing I need you want you
14:28 to notice about and operator and or
14:32 operators if you look down the column of
14:34 the end operator you'll only see one
14:36 true case and the reason and the only
14:40 reason why it's true is because both of
14:43 the statements are true okay that's the
14:46 key thing to remember both of the things
14:49 are true and if you go and look in the
14:50 or column you'll see the or being false
14:55 only in one case and the only case is
14:57 false is when both of the things are
14:58 false okay so notice the key distinction
15:01 between the two okay
15:04 that's kind of all you have to know for
15:06 a Boolean stuff and I'm not going to go
15:08 into the next video with the really long
15:10 nested Boolean statements it's kind of
15:12 useless we don't really think that way
15:14 anyways and we're gonna get into
15:18 conditionals and control flow so I will
15:20 see you guys there