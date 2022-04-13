Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Python for Beginners, Part 18: Logical AND, OR, NOT by@cleverprogrammer

Python for Beginners, Part 18: Logical AND, OR, NOT

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Up until now in the series, we have talked about downloading and installing python, what are: variables, strings, functions, loops, primitive data types, lists list-method, string-slicing etc. And in the last video, I talked about Boolean Algebra, viz., True & False. In this tutorial, we get to know logical operators AND, OR, NOT. These are all words and/or symbols that connect more than 1 expressions.
image
Clever Programmer HackerNoon profile picture

@cleverprogrammer
Clever Programmer

Clever Programmer is a community with over 100,000+ students who are learning to code by building real world projects.

facebook social iconlinkedin social iconyoutube social icontwitter social iconinstagram social icon

Let's cover logical AND, OR & NOT..

In case you missed it, here are the previous parts of the series:

Transcript

0:00 So guys what's up this is Qazi from clever

0:01 programmer calm in this video we are

0:04 going to talk about Boolean logical

0:07 operators so in the last video we

0:09 covered the basic jujitsu of Boolean

0:13 algebra kind of like what is the basic

0:17 most fundamental ideas behind Boolean

0:20 algebra and we saw that everything that

0:22 we talked about conversely their true or

0:24 false right so here we have all these

0:28 things converting to true or false

0:30 that's effectively what ends up

0:32 happening at the end so now let's go and

0:37 talk about the operators that I was

0:40 mentioning ok so before I start giving

0:43 you their rules and how they are defined

0:46 in the world of electricity or logic

0:49 gates or programming for that matter I

0:52 want to just give you guys an intuitive

0:54 sense of how it works because that's way

0:57 more important than memorizing these you

1:00 know truth tables for a lot of these

1:02 cases so ATLA so let me get try to give

1:06 you guys an intuition so let's start off

1:09 with and okay we're going to start off

1:13 with this logical operator as you can

1:16 see it's a special word in Python which

1:19 is why it highlights to orange if you

1:21 write and with 2ds it does not highlight

1:23 to orange and let's talk about what it

1:26 does so let's say I did um you know 5 &

1:31 5 it'll give me back a 5 and here it's

1:35 not really making sense

1:36 let's try true and true and let's see

1:42 what it returns it returned true now

1:43 let's try something like true and false

1:45 let's see what that returns that returns

1:48 false so now let me try to give you guys

1:50 an intuition of how it works for and

1:54 let's say there are there two things I

1:57 asked you do you like poison and do you

2:00 like pizza right umm if I asked you that

2:05 question and you could only answer with

2:07 yes or no what would you say

2:12 hopefully you would say false or no

2:15 right and then I would be and if I asked

2:20 you to elaborate then you might say I

2:21 might like pizza but I really don't like

2:24 poison right so the idea behind you not

2:29 liking poison but you liking pizza that

2:33 whole thing when you combine it with an

2:35 end that whole thing becomes false

2:37 because there's one of those things that

2:40 you don't like so you you can't say yes

2:44 to the whole expression that I gave you

2:47 right for and both of the things have to

2:51 be true for you to say yes to it like if

2:54 I asked you do like pizza and ice cream

2:55 you say yeah right but if I tell you

2:59 like jumping off of the cliff or do you

3:01 like jump or do you like doing your math

3:03 homework a lot and you like writing

3:05 essays in that case probably both of the

3:08 things you might not like doing your

3:10 math homework and writing essays and you

3:13 might say no I like doing neither of

3:15 them or for sure you would say false

3:18 right so I can say something like math

3:21 homework let's set it to false meaning

3:26 like you don't like it and let's say

3:29 long essays is equal to false and now

3:34 let's combine the two let's say math

3:36 homework and long essays you get back

3:41 false right math homework is really

3:46 false and long essays or false so false

3:48 and false gives you a false now let's

3:51 try pizza and let's say we like it for

3:54 my friend Danielle he loves pizza so if

3:56 you're watching this video that's who I

3:59 was thinking of when I came up with this

4:00 example let's do ice cream and let's set

4:03 that to true meaning we like both of

4:05 them and let's do pizza and ice cream

4:08 right and you get back true so even

4:12 thinking about it logically

4:13 whenever you combine something with an

4:16 end both of those things are now

4:17 combined so when you're answering you're

4:19 answering for both of them even in real

4:21 life both of those things have to be

4:23 true John

4:25 go throw out your garbage and then you

4:28 get to play right

4:30 so in that case both of those things

4:34 happen to be true if you throw out the

4:39 garbage you know then you kind of get to

4:41 play it's a little bit of a contrived

4:42 example there's more of an if-then

4:44 statement rather than an end okay how

4:48 about this even better

4:50 Johnny throw out your garbage and do

4:52 your homework and then you get to play

4:54 okay in that case the only way Johnny

4:57 will get to play his game is if he has

5:00 thrown out the garbage and done his

5:02 homework much better now I can now I can

5:06 sleep better all right that's the

5:09 breakdown for end so now let me just

5:12 give you some problems and throw it at

5:14 your face okay false and false quickly

5:17 what do you think is going to be you

5:19 should have said false false and true

5:23 remember one of them is false both of

5:25 them end up being false because we can

5:29 imagine that this is poison and then

5:31 this is pizza and you can't say true to

5:34 both of them because there's one of them

5:36 that you don't like for it to be true

5:39 both of them have to be true what if I

5:42 gave you true and false what if I gave

5:45 you true and true what do you think that

5:47 would be okay hopefully you're trying to

5:49 get a little you're starting to get a

5:51 little bit of sense of this why this

5:53 will be important later on is once we

5:55 get to the conditionals of control flow

5:56 section which we should be getting to in

5:58 the next video and there we're going to

6:01 be talking about how you can combine an

6:03 if statement use an end to check two

6:06 conditions and then the block of code

6:08 runs so if Johnny homework and pizza or

6:15 and I don't know throw out garbage then

6:23 this code here runs okay obviously I'm

6:29 going to hit syntax errors right now

6:30 because I haven't defined Johnny

6:31 homework I haven't defined throw out

6:33 garbage and you can't write stuff

6:35 separated by spaces and I don't know who

6:37 rights capital variables only if it's

6:41 constants but we'll get to that later

6:42 all right so now let's go to the or side

6:48 of things what if we combine two things

6:49 with an or if I asked you do you like

6:53 pizza okay for sanity check assume you

6:58 like pizza even if you don't okay so

7:01 just to play along just imagine you like

7:03 pizza so if I ask you do you like pizza

7:06 or doing homework if you had to answer

7:12 that with the true or false what would

7:14 you say if you like pizza or doing math

7:18 homework if you could only enter the

7:20 true or false or yes or no you should

7:23 say yes or you should say true because

7:27 there's one of those things that you

7:29 like and I asked you or they're not

7:31 connected with each other right A or B

7:34 so let's now get and let me show you

7:38 guys this in code if I do false or true

7:40 check out what you get back you get back

7:42 a true statement right if I do true or

7:47 false I get back a true statement and if

7:51 I replace this with something that we

7:53 understand better let's say we don't

7:55 like poison poison is equal to false and

7:58 let's say we do like pizza and we

8:02 already have pizzas true but I'm just

8:04 going to do that it can and now let's

8:06 write this statement over here using

8:09 pizza and poison sorry

8:14 pizza or poison OH

8:19 I misspelled poison but in one of my

8:23 older videos I had it there so don't

8:25 worry about why it figured out what

8:27 poison was but um

8:29 yeah let's just let's just use this

8:32 poison variable that we wrote here so

8:34 you can see that we get back a statement

8:36 that's true because one of the things is

8:39 true and in this case that's pizza so

8:42 for an or statement to be true only one

8:44 of the things have to be true right if I

8:46 asked you do you like ice cream and

8:51 or pizza you would say true if you could

8:54 only answer that with one thing just

8:57 like if you know again we take Johnny or

9:02 our son Bob and we go Bob either if you

9:08 do your homework

9:09 or you throw out the garbage then you

9:11 get to play so he just goes oh sweet I'm

9:14 just gonna throw out the garbage so this

9:16 way he doesn't have to worry about doing

9:18 homework he decides to only do one of

9:20 the tasks and then he can play the game

9:22 but what if he went and tried to be

9:25 extra nice and threw out the garbage and

9:27 then when it did his homework but he

9:30 still would you know us being his dad or

9:34 mom still allow him to play of course he

9:37 did both of the things great that's

9:38 extra bonus but for him to qualify as a

9:42 player or like go play his games

9:45 he really needs only one thing that's

9:47 what the order does in our real life and

9:49 so that's what it does in programming as

9:53 well so now let's just let me just throw

9:56 some examples at your face and you try

9:58 to figure it out

9:59 true or false what do you think I'm

10:01 going to get quickly I'm going to get

10:03 back a true only one out one of them has

10:05 to be true what if I did true or true

10:06 what am I going to get back true

10:09 obviously what if I do true or or sorry

10:13 let's do false or false - false

10:16 statements you like poison or homework

10:21 you're gonna say no you know none of

10:27 them there you go so that's a little bit

10:31 of a breakdown of or and if I wanted to

10:34 break down not for you not is very

10:36 simple not is just something that

10:40 doesn't happen okay so it's it's just

10:43 the negation of something so if I said

10:45 not true what do you think I'd get back

10:46 I get back false if I did not false what

10:50 would I get back true it's just a

10:53 negation so if I do something like not

10:55 true or false what do you think I'm

10:59 going to get back what is this

11:01 expression going to evaluate to true

11:04 or Falls remember for something to be

11:07 true in the or but combined with the

11:09 oral boolean logical operator only one

11:12 of the statements has to be true so here

11:14 we do have a true so true or false

11:16 evaluates to a true and then right this

11:20 pretty much becomes true and then

11:22 calling not untrue gives us false so now

11:26 let's just run it okay and as you can

11:29 see we get back false so what I'm going

11:32 to do for you guys on clever programmer

11:34 comm is if you guys go to submit your

11:37 exercises here what I'm going to do is

11:40 I'll have or sorry if you go to do the

11:42 watch the video course on my website I

11:44 will have exercises here for you where

11:47 you can kind of drill and kill how true

11:49 and false and the stuff Boolean

11:51 operators work that's going to be very

11:53 very useful for you guys so then when

11:57 you're writing your if-then statements

11:59 you'll understand what you're doing okay

12:02 but this is kind of you know we just

12:04 need a basic understanding of it some

12:07 places go really crazy in depth into it

12:10 like creating things like not true or

12:12 false or true you know just just

12:18 combining it and making it into it like

12:23 these can be good exercises for you to

12:25 figure out but realistically when you're

12:27 writing code you're not going to be

12:28 doing stuff like this so if you can

12:30 figure this out in your head great but

12:33 um you know like you're not writing code

12:36 like this most of the time so I wouldn't

12:38 want to worry about it too much but if

12:40 you want to go ahead and give yourself

12:41 some crazy exercises like this to do or

12:44 come to my website where I'll have some

12:46 exercises for you guys to do that would

12:47 be great and before I conclude this

12:51 video let's go back to here I have put

12:55 together a truth table for you guys or

12:59 rather it's on Wikimedia @ org so I

13:04 didn't put this together but I have an

13:06 image I'll link you guys the image and

13:07 you can see how the truth tables work so

13:12 in the a column we have some statement

13:15 imagine it being P

13:17 it's a-- right we have that statement

13:20 and be say some other statement so we

13:23 don't really know what these statements

13:25 are for now but you can imagine them to

13:27 be whatever you want so let's say we

13:29 have some statement and some statement B

13:31 if a is false and B is false then a and

13:35 B you get back false right remember and

13:40 so if you have again a being poison and

13:45 B being homework poison and homework you

13:50 get back false you like neither of them

13:52 and if we have a or B since both of them

13:55 are false it's still false and not a is

13:58 just the opposite of that you get back

14:02 true and same thing over here we have

14:06 false and true false and true gives you

14:10 back a false false and true you only

14:14 need one thing to be true in or

14:15 statements you get back a true and then

14:17 not a which is saying you know opposite

14:21 of a since a was false you get back a

14:24 true ok so one thing I need you want you

14:28 to notice about and operator and or

14:32 operators if you look down the column of

14:34 the end operator you'll only see one

14:36 true case and the reason and the only

14:40 reason why it's true is because both of

14:43 the statements are true okay that's the

14:46 key thing to remember both of the things

14:49 are true and if you go and look in the

14:50 or column you'll see the or being false

14:55 only in one case and the only case is

14:57 false is when both of the things are

14:58 false okay so notice the key distinction

15:01 between the two okay

15:04 that's kind of all you have to know for

15:06 a Boolean stuff and I'm not going to go

15:08 into the next video with the really long

15:10 nested Boolean statements it's kind of

15:12 useless we don't really think that way

15:14 anyways and we're gonna get into

15:18 conditionals and control flow so I will

15:20 see you guys there

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!