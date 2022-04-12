Python for Beginners, Part 17: Boolean Algebra Jiu-Jitsu

Clever Programmer is a community with over 100,000+ students who are learning to code by building real world projects.
Let's talk about the most important thing in programming... BOOOOOOOLEAN ALGEBRA. Hmm... Is that a True statement OR False? Watch the video AND find out... Or NOT... Up to you.
In case you missed it, here are the previous parts of the series:
0:00 hey guys what's up this is Qazi this is
0:03 my third time making this video last two
0:05 recordings got deleted and they were
0:07 really long I'm gonna try to make it
0:09 short and sweet right it only lets me
0:11 make him better so that's what I'm
0:13 actually excited for anyways in this
0:16 video we're going to talk about Boolean
0:18 algebra jiujitsu. Okay before we get to
0:23 that I wanna just take a second to show
0:26 you guys check it up the official clever
0:31 programmer premium short sleeve t-shirt
0:36 custom designed, let me know what you
0:39 guys think and I'll put in the link for
0:42 you guys below so if you guys want to
0:44 actually get it you can order it um some
0:48 feedback would be great if you think it
0:50 sucks or if you think it's good let me
0:52 know I would love to know that let's get
0:56 on with what we are trying to cover for
0:58 today, okay so I want to talk about
1:04 Boolean algebra alright, so what is it
1:07 and how does it work and why do we need
1:10 to know it. It's one of the most
1:13 important things in programming that's a
1:18 period in all of computer programming
1:22 languages anything that you use even in
1:24 electricity it's super important at the
1:27 end of the day everything turns to zero
1:29 one or true or false
1:32 okay so we have false or true notice how
1:36 their special statements in Python which
1:38 is why they highlight into the color
1:40 orange and pipe and then it doesn't give
1:44 you an error Python like understands
1:46 what true and false is for example if
1:47 you do true like this or false like this
1:50 it's going to give you back an error
1:51 saying I have no idea what you're
1:53 talking about
1:54 so they're like pre-existing things that
1:57 are built into Python now why would we
2:01 need to ever use this right why would we
2:04 need to use this well let me show you
2:06 guys something that foreshadows a little
2:08 bit into maybe are one of our next few
2:10 videos like condition
2:11 the control flow where I'm going to talk
2:14 more about if statements but let me just
2:15 for shout out that and show you guys so
2:17 you guys can see from a bigger picture
2:19 perspective how it works and in turn
2:22 that would make you want to learn what
2:23 it is and then we can get down into the
2:26 nitty-gritty details, cool so for example
2:29 an if statement works like this you have
2:32 an if statement followed by some
2:35 condition which does not need to be in
2:38 parenthesis but I'm just putting in
2:39 parentheses and that condition evaluates
2:42 to a true or a false statement okay and
2:46 based on that right based on this then
2:52 this so it's like if that then this okay
3:00 so if Johnny made more if Johnny worked
3:03 overtime and he worked more than 40
3:05 hours then I want to pay him overtime
3:09 okay so for example the only time this
3:14 block of code runs is if Johnny made
3:16 more than 40 hours which means it needs
3:18 to value it to true you need to have a
3:20 true here okay so let's say if true
3:25 print hello okay and notice that this
3:32 block of code runs because this
3:35 statement is true and then this block of
3:38 code runs right this is the if condition
3:41 it's not very smart, what I'm doing here
3:43 is kind of stupid I'm just hard coding
3:45 true right in there which is not what
3:47 you're going to be doing most at times
3:48 but I'm just doing this to like
3:50 illustrate how it breaks in it's a bare
3:52 bones skeleton so to speak and let me
3:55 show you if false and then see what
3:57 happens print hi and you can see that
4:01 this part of the code did not run
4:03 because it goes Oh false it's false so
4:06 I'm not going to run it not going to do
4:08 this right it falls and you know don't
4:10 pay him overtime or whatever right I
4:12 could have anything else here I just
4:14 have print hello but the implications of
4:17 this are far more than printing stuff
4:19 it's doing actual software right now
4:23 another reason why this is very
4:25 important for you guys to learn is
4:27 imagine if you were hired, you're working
4:29 in a company and you had to design a
4:31 system for paying employees well if you
4:32 do your logic wrong then you might be
4:35 paying every employee overtime which
4:38 means that the company is paying way
4:40 more money to its employees like for
4:44 example you might write the logic wrong
4:46 and employee that works three hours
4:49 might be getting paid overtime for all
4:50 of those - the hours the company has to
4:52 pay a lot more money and then the
4:54 company has to fire a lot of people
4:55 because they're like well there's a lot
4:58 of money going out of our pockets right
4:59 on the other hand you could have the
5:02 case where no employees getting paid
5:06 overtime even though they worked
5:08 overtime over 40 hours so with the great
5:12 power right as being a programmer comes
5:14 great responsibility so that's why you
5:15 want to learn this stuff really really
5:17 well so you don't make these MIT big
5:19 mistakes and you can help out companies
5:23 and you can help clients or whoever
5:25 right so we have this case false print
5:29 hi that's what happens but now let's do
5:31 something more interesting so I'm going
5:32 to introduce you guys is something
5:33 called comparison operators okay
5:38 so you guys might know the equal equal
5:40 sign it compares two things together not
5:42 one equal sign that makes something
5:44 something two equal signs check if one
5:47 thing is equal to another thing okay so
5:51 I have two equal signs I have less than
5:54 or less than I have a greater than sign
5:58 I have a less than or equal to sign have
6:00 a greater than or equal to sign a but
6:01 does not equal sign okay these are your
6:04 comparison operators so what do I mean
6:08 five is equal to five it's going to give
6:11 me back a true right five is five how
6:16 about if I said five does not equal five
6:18 what do you think is going to give me
6:19 false right that doesn't make any sense
6:21 how about five is greater than five does
6:24 that make sense no it's not five is less
6:26 than five nope five is less than or
6:28 equal to five it should give me back a
6:30 true five is greater than or equal to
6:32 five and it also gives me back a true
6:35 because it's not greater than but it is
6:37 certain
6:38 two-five okay so that's how this works
6:41 and look at the bottom it breaks down
6:43 into true-false true-false right now
6:47 let's say we wanted to pay Johnny more
6:49 if you worked going back to our original
6:50 example let's say we want to pick Johnny
6:52 more if you work extra hours right if
6:55 you work 40 hours or something so how
6:58 would we check that condition if you
7:01 work more than 40 hours how would we
7:02 check that we have to make that
7:04 condition we have to check that
7:05 condition so these are all called
7:07 conditions because at the end of the day
7:10 they evaluate to a true or false okay so
7:12 this is a condition and then evaluates
7:14 to false here so let's make a variable
7:17 called Johnny hours work and let's set
7:20 that equal to 40 and now let's check it
7:23 Johnny
7:24 hours work is greater than 40 so I'm
7:27 like asking my computer question and
7:29 it'll say false okay so I know I
7:32 shouldn't pay him overtime then write
7:34 because I got back a false what if I did
7:35 is he making is he doing more hours than
7:37 30 okay good so at least he's working
7:40 right he's not just not doing anything
7:43 okay so he's worth more than 30 hours
7:45 but he has not worked greater than 40
7:48 hours okay has he worked greater than or
7:53 equal to 40 hours mmm it says true since
7:57 I know he hasn't worked greater than 40
7:59 hours then in this statement greater
8:01 than or equal to 40 I know that he's
8:03 worked equal to 40 but let's just double
8:07 check and say equal equal 40 okay cool
8:11 so we now know that Johnny has worked
8:14 exactly 40 hours so we can't pay him
8:16 over time in this case but let's just
8:19 try it out anyways let's do if Johnny
8:21 let's turn it into like uh like a
8:24 conditional statement which again we're
8:26 going to get more into later is greater
8:29 than 40 right then friend pay him
8:34 overtime
8:35 Oh looks like we're not going to pay him
8:39 overtime because he has worked exactly
8:41 40 hours now let's make Johnny two hours
8:44 41 hours let's say he's worked 41 hours
8:48 right so overtime now let's run this and
8:50 you can see that it says pay
8:52 over time so how could this translate
8:55 for you Oh
8:57 first of all let's just break down
8:58 exactly what this turns into right so we
9:01 have this statement if Johnny were
9:04 greater than 40 hours how does this
9:05 actually work well what is the variable
9:08 Johnny hours work
9:09 we made it 41 right 41 is greater than
9:13 40 is that true it certainly is
9:15 41 is greater than 40 and we get true
9:18 and then we get into its most barebone
9:21 skeleton structure which I showed you
9:23 guys up at the top right here and it's
9:25 simple it's simply just a true at the
9:27 end of the day and then this block of
9:29 code runs okay and if the same way the
9:36 reason why this line of code for example
9:39 like let's say I do this right if you
9:41 were greater than 42 hours why does this
9:43 line of code not work well again Johnny
9:47 hoursworked is 41 is 41 more than 42 of
9:51 course not
9:52 so this turns to false and when this
9:54 turns to false we get back we actually
10:00 get back nothing because this line of
10:01 code does not run okay that's a bare
10:05 bone like that's the main reason why we
10:07 use Boolean operators there are lots of
10:10 other reasons that you'll see as well in
10:11 the next video we're gonna get down more
10:14 into how boolean logic works so for now
10:19 showed you guys comparison operators in
10:20 the next video we're going to talk about
10:22 Boolean logical operators okay so for
10:28 example we're going to talk about and
10:29 and we're going to talk about or and
10:32 we're going to talk about not all right
10:35 and how all of those things work in sync
10:38 with each other that's it for this video
10:41 I'll see you guys in the next video.