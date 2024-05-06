Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Python Crypto API Misuses in the Wild: Analyzing Threats to Validityby@cryptosovereignty
    124 reads

    Python Crypto API Misuses in the Wild: Analyzing Threats to Validity

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 6th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Validity concerns in crypto misuse studies include challenges in generalization, limitations in analysis capabilities (e.g., Babelfish's recursive depth), and potential biases in comparative studies due to different application types, domains, and analysis frameworks. These factors can impact the accuracy and relevance of findings in understanding crypto misuse patterns.
    featured image - Python Crypto API Misuses in the Wild: Analyzing Threats to Validity
    crypto website Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Anna-Katharina Wickert, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (2) Lars Baumgärtner, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (3) Florian Breitfelder, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (4) Mira Mezini, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Background

    3 Design and Implementation of Licma and 3.1 Design

    3.2 Implementation

    4 Methodology and 4.1 Searching and Downloading Python Apps

    4.2 Comparison with Previous Studies

    5 Evaluation and 5.1 GitHub Python Projects

    5.2 MicroPython

    6 Comparison with previous studies

    7 Threats to Validity

    8 Related Work

    9 Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    7 THREATS TO VALIDITY

    We evaluated top GitHub Python projects and it may be that our results fail to generalize on specialized Python applications. For our data set on MicroPython applications, we also concentrated on popular projects. Thus, our insights may not generalize to less popular or closed-source projects. However, we believe that our results provide first interesting insights on crypto misuses in Python.


    Currently, our analysis is limited to capabilities of Babelfish, especially the recursive maximum depth of its filter function. Furthermore, currently Babelfish only creates an AST for a single file. Thus, our analysis fails to resolve misuse over multiple files. We hope that these limitations can be lifted through further development of Babelfish. These improvements will hopefully help to reduce the number of false-positives in the potential misuses. Furthermore, it may be that our static analysis missed some misuses as Python is a dynamic typed language.


    We compare different application types of studies conducted in different years. Thus, it may be that the results might change when conducted on the same kind of applications now. Further, the results may differ due to the effect of different application domains and different analysis frameworks. Moreover, the percentages of applications with at least one misuse per rule that we used from Zhang et al. [13] might be too positive for C, as the number of firmware images with crypto usages is not explicitly reported.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck@cryptosovereignty
    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #crypto-api #licma #micropython #github-projects #api-design #api-security #python-crypto-api #python-crypto-misuses

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized?
    by cryptosovereignty
    Jan 16, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    A Review of API Design Patterns: The Pros and Cons
    by nfrankel
    Jan 18, 2023
    #books
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role Of Affordance In Software Design
    by fagnerbrack
    Jul 11, 2017
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    An API-First Approach For Designing Restful APIs
    by ntakashi
    Nov 01, 2020
    #api
    Article Thumbnail
    API Choice Overload
    by anthony-morris
    May 05, 2021
    #api
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas