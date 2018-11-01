Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @fagnerbrack’s 31 stories for 1 months 10 days 13 hours and 8 minutes
Stories
Git And Bitcoin Have One Thing In Common
#git
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
01/11/18
Continuous Integration: A Merge Story
#continuous-integration
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
12/23/17
Let’s Implement The Open Source Model! But… Which Open Source?
#open-source
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/29/17
How Mob Programming Will Make You More Effective
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/05/17
A Front-End Component Is A Function
#javascript
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/03/17
How To Fix The Software Industry By Discipline
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
08/28/17
The Role Of Affordance In Software Design
#programming
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
07/11/17
You Are The Product Owner Of Technical Debt
#agile
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
06/08/17
Why Corporate Culture Is Toxic For Software Development
#management
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
05/08/17
A Test Is As Good As Its Ability To Fail When It Needs To
#javascript
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
04/10/17
You Are Not The Code You Write
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
02/22/17
How To Understand The Balance Between Learning And Progress
#agile
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
02/20/17
How To Prevent Coding "Heroes" From Destroying The Team
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
02/07/17
When Code Duplication Is Acceptable
#testing
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
12/14/16
How To Prevent Falling In The Trap Of The “Next Big Project™”
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/23/16
Continuous Integration: A War Story
#world-war-2
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/17/16
How To Destroy The Myth Of The Proper Solution
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
10/06/16
How To Accept Over-Engineering For What It Really Is
#programming
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
09/27/16
What Is The Noise Argument?
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
09/26/16
How To Stop Discussing About Subjective Matters
#programming
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
09/12/16
How to do Pair Programming The Wrong Way
#programming
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
08/29/16
The Danger Of Relying On Abstractions
#mental-models
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
08/14/16
How To Discover The Best Solution For A Bug
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
08/01/16
The Doctor And The Scalpel
#programming
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
06/26/16
The Journey For The Right Question
#agile
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
06/14/16
The Angry Programmer
#psychology
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
06/03/16
How to Handle Github Pull Requests Like A Boss
#git
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
05/23/16
How To Learn With Open Source API Fundamentals
#open-source
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
04/22/16
Is npm the new jQuery?
#javascript
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
04/10/16
How To Deal With Test And Production Code
#software-development
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
04/05/16
Promises Are Not Proxies
#nodejs
@fagnerbrack
Fagner Brack
03/07/16
