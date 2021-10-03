Python Cheatsheet: Mock Object Library

510 reads Python is super powerful and easy to use, and tests are not an exception. The MagicMock Object Library is so different, compared to the other libraries I used before, that I took some time to write a Gist to help people understand how it works. There’s no need to use a specification/interface, as you would need for Mockito. The Gist below shows different test classes for each different functionality/possibility: TestSimple. Uses “non-defined” methods from a Magic.Mock.instance. TestReturnValue. Uses the return_value field for returning custom values.

Over my career, I’ve programmed in many different languages, with a special focus on Java and JavaScript. Recently I’ve been writing a lot of Python code. I’m loving the experience, it’s super powerful and easy to use!

The simplicity permeates it all, and tests are not an exception. I left behind -temporarily- my JUnit, Mockito, Jasmine, and SinonJS days by pytest and unittest.mock.

Especially, the Mock Object Library is amazing! But, it’s -in some aspects- so different, compared to the other libraries I used before, that I took some time to write a Gist to help me and others better understand how it works.

You’ll find in the Gist below, different test classes for each different functionality/possibility:

* TestSimple. Uses “non-defined” methods from a MagicMock instance. As you can see, there’s no need to use a specification/interface, as you would need for Mockito.

* TestReturnValue. Uses the return_value field for returning custom values when treating the mock as a function or class method. You can also capture how many times the mock has been called and the parameters passed to it.

* TestSideEffect. Uses the side_effect field for defining a function that would be used when executing the mock as a function or class method. You can use this function for raising exceptions or just executing some logic before returning.

* TestSpec. Uses the spec and spec_set fields for defining an object or class that would be used as the blueprint/interface of the resulting mock. This is similar to how Mockito works. One field (spec) allows you to expand the interface, but the other (spec_set) not.

* TestWraps. Uses the wraps field for defining an object or class that would be wrapped with a MagicMock instance. The original object behavior would be there, but you can expand it!

* TestPatch. Uses the patch function for changing the behavior of external functions and/or classes. This is fundamental when you need to change collaborators behavior, specially when these are not part of your codebase.

Hope you find useful this information. I learned most of the things shown here programming the tests for AccessBot.

Thanks for reading!

