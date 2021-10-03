Python Cheatsheet: Mock Object Library

Site Color
Family man and tech geek - passionate about Software & Data Engineering, and Entrepreneurship
Over my career, I’ve programmed in many different languages, with a special focus on Java and JavaScript. Recently I’ve been writing a lot of Python code. I’m loving the experience, it’s super powerful and easy to use!
The simplicity permeates it all, and tests are not an exception. I left behind -temporarily- my JUnit, Mockito, Jasmine, and SinonJS days by pytest and unittest.mock.
Especially, the Mock Object Library is amazing! But, it’s -in some aspects- so different, compared to the other libraries I used before, that I took some time to write a Gist to help me and others better understand how it works.
You’ll find in the Gist below, different test classes for each different functionality/possibility:
* TestSimple. Uses “non-defined” methods from a MagicMock instance. As you can see, there’s no need to use a specification/interface, as you would need for Mockito.
* TestReturnValue. Uses the return_value field for returning custom values when treating the mock as a function or class method. You can also capture how many times the mock has been called and the parameters passed to it.
* TestSideEffect. Uses the side_effect field for defining a function that would be used when executing the mock as a function or class method. You can use this function for raising exceptions or just executing some logic before returning.
* TestSpec. Uses the spec and spec_set fields for defining an object or class that would be used as the blueprint/interface of the resulting mock. This is similar to how Mockito works. One field (spec) allows you to expand the interface, but the other (spec_set) not.
* TestWraps. Uses the wraps field for defining an object or class that would be wrapped with a MagicMock instance. The original object behavior would be there, but you can expand it!
* TestPatch. Uses the patch function for changing the behavior of external functions and/or classes. This is fundamental when you need to change collaborators behavior, specially when these are not part of your codebase.
Hope you find useful this information. I learned most of the things shown here programming the tests for AccessBot.
Thanks for reading!
