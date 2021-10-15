Building a To-do List App with Python: Data Access Layer with SQLAlchemy

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Family man and tech geek - passionate about Software & Data Engineering, and Entrepreneurship
As part of my love letter to Python, I decided to write a simple app, to be delivered little by little, showing common concerns you would find and possible solutions you could use when writing a Python “app”. I selected a simple to-do list app because it’s a simple and common problem.
I decided to start with the data access layer because I’ve recently been working with SQLAlchemy. My previous experience was full of JDBC, Hibernate, MyBatis, JPA and Spring Data, and plain drivers using NodeJS.
If you ever used an ORM, you already know that it can save a lot of time, especially when starting a project, but as the codebase grows -if it’s used indiscriminately- you can end up with an impossible-to-tune-and-maintain application. So, I decided to use SQLAlchemy Core over ORM this time.
You can find the codebase here. I always try to follow a TDD approach, so every implementation is accompanied by its corresponding set of tests.
The actual implementation has the following components:
I have added -on purpose- a relationship between Users and To-dos for testing foreign constraints. Remember that this is — kind of — a PoC from a developer that has seen more Java and JavaScript code than Python.
About the implementation:
import os
from sqlalchemy import (
create_engine,
Boolean,
Column,
ForeignKey,
Integer,
MetaData,
String,
Table
)
class Schema:
def __init__(self):
self.engine = create_engine(os.getenv("DB_URI"), echo=True, future=True)
self.metadata = MetaData()
self.tables = self.__generate_tables()
def create_transaction(self):
return TransactionManager(self)
def create_all_tables(self):
self.metadata.create_all(self.engine)
def drop_all_tables(self):
self.metadata.drop_all(self.engine)
def __generate_tables(self):
return {
'todo': Table('todo', self.metadata,
Column('id', Integer, primary_key=True , autoincrement=True),
Column('user_id', Integer, ForeignKey('user.id')),
Column('description', String(500)),
Column('active', Boolean)
),
'user': Table('user', self.metadata,
Column('id', Integer, primary_key=True , autoincrement=True),
Column('email', String(50)),
Column('fullname', String(50))
),
}
class TransactionManager:
def __init__(self, schema):
self.schema = schema
self.conn = self.schema.engine.connect()
def __enter__(self):
return self
def __exit__(self, type, value, traceback):
self.conn.commit()
self.conn.close()
About the implementation:
from abc import ABC, abstractmethod
from sqlalchemy import insert, select, update
from sqlalchemy.exc import InvalidRequestError
class BaseRepo(ABC):
def __init__(self, tx):
self.conn = tx.conn
self.schema = tx.schema
def find_all(self):
stmt = select(self._get_table())
return self.conn.execute(stmt)
def find_by_id(self, id):
table = self._get_table()
stmt = select(table).where(table.c.id == id)
res = self.conn.execute(stmt)
if res:
return res.fetchone()
def insert(self, user):
table = self._get_table()
stmt = insert(table).values(user)
res = self.conn.execute(stmt)
return res.inserted_primary_key[0]
def update(self, user):
prev_user = self.find_by_id(user['id'])
if not prev_user:
raise InvalidRequestError('Invalid id')
stmt = update(self._get_table()).values(user)
self.conn.execute(stmt)
@abstractmethod
def _get_table(self):
pass
About the implementation:
from base_repo import BaseRepo
class TodoRepo(BaseRepo):
def _get_table(self):
return self.schema.tables['todo']
About the implementation:
import pytest
from sqlalchemy import event, insert, select
from sqlalchemy.exc import IntegrityError, InvalidRequestError
from schema import Schema
from todo_repo import TodoRepo
@pytest.fixture
def schema(monkeypatch):
monkeypatch.setenv("DB_URI", "sqlite://")
schema = Schema()
_enable_foreign_constraints(schema)
schema.create_all_tables()
return schema
def _enable_foreign_constraints(schema):
def _fk_pragma_on_connect(dbapi_con, con_record):
dbapi_con.execute('pragma foreign_keys=ON')
event.listen(schema.engine, 'connect', _fk_pragma_on_connect)
class TestTodoRepo_find_all:
def test_when_multiple_todos(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
insert_obj(tx, 'todo', { 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
insert_obj(tx, 'todo', { 'id': 2, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description b', 'active': False })
todos = TodoRepo(tx).find_all().fetchall()
assert len(todos) == 2
assert todos[0]['id'] == 1
assert todos[0]['user_id'] == 1
assert todos[0]['description'] == 'description a'
assert todos[0]['active'] == True
assert todos[1]['id'] == 2
assert todos[1]['user_id'] == 1
assert todos[1]['description'] == 'description b'
assert todos[1]['active'] == False
def test_when_empty(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
todos = TodoRepo(tx).find_all().fetchall()
assert len(todos) == 0
class TestTodoRepo_find_by_id:
def test_when_todo_exists(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
insert_obj(tx, 'todo', { 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
insert_obj(tx, 'todo', { 'id': 2, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description b', 'active': False })
todo = TodoRepo(tx).find_by_id(1)
assert todo['id'] == 1
assert todo['user_id'] == 1
assert todo['description'] == 'description a'
assert todo['active'] == True
def test_when_todo_does_not_exists(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
todo = TodoRepo(tx).find_by_id(1)
assert todo is None
class TestTodoRepo_insert:
def test_when_auto_increment_id(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
id = TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
table = tx.schema.tables['todo']
todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall()
assert len(todos) == 1
assert todos[0]['id'] == id
assert todos[0]['user_id'] == 1
assert todos[0]['description'] == 'description a'
assert todos[0]['active'] == True
def test_when_set_id(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id': 99, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
table = tx.schema.tables['todo']
todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall()
assert len(todos) == 1
assert todos[0]['id'] == 99
assert todos[0]['user_id'] == 1
assert todos[0]['description'] == 'description a'
assert todos[0]['active'] == True
def test_when_invalid_id(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError):
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id': 'invalid', 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
def test_when_invalid_user_id(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError):
TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
def test_when_duplicated_id(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError):
repo = TodoRepo(tx)
repo.insert({ 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
repo.insert({ 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
class TestTodoRepo_update:
def test_when_todo_exists(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx:
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 1, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname a' })
insert_obj(tx, 'user', { 'id': 2, 'email': '[email protected]', 'fullname': 'fullname b' })
insert_obj(tx, 'todo', { 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description a', 'active': True })
TodoRepo(tx).update({ 'id': 1, 'user_id': 2, 'description': 'description b', 'active': False })
table = tx.schema.tables['todo']
todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall()
assert len(todos) == 1
assert todos[0]['id'] == 1
assert todos[0]['user_id'] == 2
assert todos[0]['description'] == 'description b'
assert todos[0]['active'] == False
def test_when_todo_does_not_exists(self, schema):
with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(InvalidRequestError):
TodoRepo(tx).update({ 'id': 1, 'user_id': 1, 'description': 'description b', 'active': False })
def insert_obj(tx, table_name, obj):
table = tx.schema.tables[table_name]
stmt = insert(table).values(obj)
tx.conn.execute(stmt)
Definitively, SQLAlchemy is super powerful and simple at the same time! Really impressed by how easy it was to write these simple repos.
The Java developer inside me says: change this and use objects! Maybe next time I’ll try the ORM implementation. However, my JavaScript developer side says: hell yeah! Forget about classes and open yourself to dictionaries. I don’t have a strong opinion, but I do know that you can write the same horrible app with and without classes.
Still not sure about the performance of SQLAlchemy, what I read out there is that it’s pretty decent. Again, it’s going to significantly change depending on the queries you write!
Hope you find useful this post. My plan is to continue expanding this project to address different concerns and possible solutions. Thanks for reading!