Building a To-do List App with Python: Data Access Layer with SQLAlchemy

As part of my love letter to Python, I decided to write a simple app, to be delivered little by little, showing common concerns you would find and possible solutions you could use when writing a Python “app”. I selected a simple to-do list app because it’s a simple and common problem.

I decided to start with the data access layer because I’ve recently been working with SQLAlchemy. My previous experience was full of JDBC, Hibernate, MyBatis, JPA and Spring Data, and plain drivers using NodeJS.

If you ever used an ORM, you already know that it can save a lot of time, especially when starting a project, but as the codebase grows -if it’s used indiscriminately- you can end up with an impossible-to-tune-and-maintain application. So, I decided to use SQLAlchemy Core over ORM this time.

You can find the codebase here. I always try to follow a TDD approach, so every implementation is accompanied by its corresponding set of tests.

The actual implementation has the following components:

Schema. Defines the database schema and provides connections wrapped in a Transaction Manager that keeps the database conversational state. BaseRepo. It’s an abstract repository that implements the main 4 operations of a simple CRUD. Assuming that every table uses an auto-increment id field. UserRepo and tests. Extends BaseRepo for Users. TodoRepo and tests. Extends BaseRepo for To-dos.

I have added -on purpose- a relationship between Users and To-dos for testing foreign constraints. Remember that this is — kind of — a PoC from a developer that has seen more Java and JavaScript code than Python.

Schema

About the implementation:

Uses an env variable for creating the engine

Defines the DB schema

Offers methods to create and drop the DB schema

Offers a Context Manager (TransactionManager) that wraps the connection and handles the DB conversational state. Easy to use with Python with statements.

import os from sqlalchemy import ( create_engine, Boolean, Column, ForeignKey, Integer, MetaData, String, Table ) class Schema : def __init__ (self) : self.engine = create_engine(os.getenv( "DB_URI" ), echo= True , future= True ) self.metadata = MetaData() self.tables = self.__generate_tables() def create_transaction (self) : return TransactionManager(self) def create_all_tables (self) : self.metadata.create_all(self.engine) def drop_all_tables (self) : self.metadata.drop_all(self.engine) def __generate_tables (self) : return { 'todo' : Table( 'todo' , self.metadata, Column( 'id' , Integer, primary_key= True , autoincrement= True ), Column( 'user_id' , Integer, ForeignKey( 'user.id' )), Column( 'description' , String( 500 )), Column( 'active' , Boolean) ), 'user' : Table( 'user' , self.metadata, Column( 'id' , Integer, primary_key= True , autoincrement= True ), Column( 'email' , String( 50 )), Column( 'fullname' , String( 50 )) ), } class TransactionManager : def __init__ (self, schema) : self.schema = schema self.conn = self.schema.engine.connect() def __enter__ (self) : return self def __exit__ (self, type, value, traceback) : self.conn.commit() self.conn.close()

BaseRepo

About the implementation:

Assumes that the table is defined in the schema and has an auto-increment id field.

Separates insert from update. You could implement just a save operation, similar to an upsert.

Returns cursors when finding all, not an array. Useful when handling several rows.

from abc import ABC, abstractmethod from sqlalchemy import insert, select, update from sqlalchemy.exc import InvalidRequestError class BaseRepo (ABC) : def __init__ (self, tx) : self.conn = tx.conn self.schema = tx.schema def find_all (self) : stmt = select(self._get_table()) return self.conn.execute(stmt) def find_by_id (self, id) : table = self._get_table() stmt = select(table).where(table.c.id == id) res = self.conn.execute(stmt) if res: return res.fetchone() def insert (self, user) : table = self._get_table() stmt = insert(table).values(user) res = self.conn.execute(stmt) return res.inserted_primary_key[ 0 ] def update (self, user) : prev_user = self.find_by_id(user[ 'id' ]) if not prev_user: raise InvalidRequestError( 'Invalid id' ) stmt = update(self._get_table()).values(user) self.conn.execute(stmt) @abstractmethod def _get_table (self) : pass

TodoRepo

About the implementation:

Extends BaseRepo.

Implements the only required method that returns the corresponding table from the Schema.

Any specific data access methods should be implemented here.

from base_repo import BaseRepo class TodoRepo (BaseRepo) : def _get_table (self) : return self.schema.tables[ 'todo' ]

TodoRepoTest

About the implementation:

Uses in-memory sqlite DB, injected via env variables.

Groups in classes tests per each method in TodoRepo.

Creates a new schema per test.

Enables foreign constraints.

import pytest from sqlalchemy import event, insert, select from sqlalchemy.exc import IntegrityError, InvalidRequestError from schema import Schema from todo_repo import TodoRepo @pytest.fixture def schema (monkeypatch) : monkeypatch.setenv( "DB_URI" , "sqlite://" ) schema = Schema() _enable_foreign_constraints(schema) schema.create_all_tables() return schema def _enable_foreign_constraints (schema) : def _fk_pragma_on_connect (dbapi_con, con_record) : dbapi_con.execute( 'pragma foreign_keys=ON' ) event.listen(schema.engine, 'connect' , _fk_pragma_on_connect) class TestTodoRepo_find_all : def test_when_multiple_todos (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) insert_obj(tx, 'todo' , { 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) insert_obj(tx, 'todo' , { 'id' : 2 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description b' , 'active' : False }) todos = TodoRepo(tx).find_all().fetchall() assert len(todos) == 2 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'user_id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'description' ] == 'description a' assert todos[ 0 ][ 'active' ] == True assert todos[ 1 ][ 'id' ] == 2 assert todos[ 1 ][ 'user_id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 1 ][ 'description' ] == 'description b' assert todos[ 1 ][ 'active' ] == False def test_when_empty (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: todos = TodoRepo(tx).find_all().fetchall() assert len(todos) == 0 class TestTodoRepo_find_by_id : def test_when_todo_exists (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) insert_obj(tx, 'todo' , { 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) insert_obj(tx, 'todo' , { 'id' : 2 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description b' , 'active' : False }) todo = TodoRepo(tx).find_by_id( 1 ) assert todo[ 'id' ] == 1 assert todo[ 'user_id' ] == 1 assert todo[ 'description' ] == 'description a' assert todo[ 'active' ] == True def test_when_todo_does_not_exists (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: todo = TodoRepo(tx).find_by_id( 1 ) assert todo is None class TestTodoRepo_insert : def test_when_auto_increment_id (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) id = TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) table = tx.schema.tables[ 'todo' ] todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall() assert len(todos) == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'id' ] == id assert todos[ 0 ][ 'user_id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'description' ] == 'description a' assert todos[ 0 ][ 'active' ] == True def test_when_set_id (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id' : 99 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) table = tx.schema.tables[ 'todo' ] todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall() assert len(todos) == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'id' ] == 99 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'user_id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'description' ] == 'description a' assert todos[ 0 ][ 'active' ] == True def test_when_invalid_id (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError): insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id' : 'invalid' , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) def test_when_invalid_user_id (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError): TodoRepo(tx).insert({ 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) def test_when_duplicated_id (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(IntegrityError): repo = TodoRepo(tx) repo.insert({ 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) repo.insert({ 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) class TestTodoRepo_update : def test_when_todo_exists (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx: insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 1 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname a' }) insert_obj(tx, 'user' , { 'id' : 2 , 'email' : [email protected]' 'fullname' : 'fullname b' }) insert_obj(tx, 'todo' , { 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description a' , 'active' : True }) TodoRepo(tx).update({ 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 2 , 'description' : 'description b' , 'active' : False }) table = tx.schema.tables[ 'todo' ] todos = tx.conn.execute(select(table)).fetchall() assert len(todos) == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'id' ] == 1 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'user_id' ] == 2 assert todos[ 0 ][ 'description' ] == 'description b' assert todos[ 0 ][ 'active' ] == False def test_when_todo_does_not_exists (self, schema) : with schema.create_transaction() as tx, pytest.raises(InvalidRequestError): TodoRepo(tx).update({ 'id' : 1 , 'user_id' : 1 , 'description' : 'description b' , 'active' : False }) def insert_obj (tx, table_name, obj) : table = tx.schema.tables[table_name] stmt = insert(table).values(obj) tx.conn.execute(stmt)

Final words

Definitively, SQLAlchemy is super powerful and simple at the same time! Really impressed by how easy it was to write these simple repos.

The Java developer inside me says: change this and use objects! Maybe next time I’ll try the ORM implementation. However, my JavaScript developer side says: hell yeah! Forget about classes and open yourself to dictionaries. I don’t have a strong opinion, but I do know that you can write the same horrible app with and without classes.

Still not sure about the performance of SQLAlchemy, what I read out there is that it’s pretty decent. Again, it’s going to significantly change depending on the queries you write!

Hope you find useful this post. My plan is to continue expanding this project to address different concerns and possible solutions. Thanks for reading!

