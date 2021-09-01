Python & Data Engineering: Under the Hood of Join Operators

Search icon
An estimated 2.5 quintillion bytes are generated each day. This makes it difficult to comb through essential data pieces, process them, and extract insights. In order to optimize your queries to big data, you need to develop a profound understanding of how these algorithms work under the hood. In this post, I discuss the algorithms of a nested loop, hash join, and merge join in Python. Nested loop joins support only four logical join operators, including: Inner join* Left outer join, Left semi join and Left anti semi join. Merge join is touted as the most effective of all operators.
Veronika Hacker Noon profile picture

@nikagolubeva
Veronika

Data engineer, python teacher

Tags

#data-engineering#python#sql#learn-python#join-operators#python-tutorials#nested-loops#python-top-story
