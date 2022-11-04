Pure Evil
Too Long; Didn't ReadCentral Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are pure evil, but from whose perspective? What is evil to some is pure goodness to others. To the government, it is the most perfect tool for modifying the behavior of its subjects since we all decided to voluntarily upload our lives onto social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. To the banks, CBDCs represent an existential threat to their existence as going concerns. I expect that the CBDC will enable the government to tackle this new kind of inflation with vigor, but to the great detriment of the people.