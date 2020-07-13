Public Nominations Are Now Open for The 2nd Annual #Noonies: The Tech Industry's Awards

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Edwards, CO - Hacker Noon , the technology publishing platform, opened public nominations for the Noonies 2020 in partnership with Amplify Exchange , the best place to buy and sell crypto worldwide with zero trading fees. Anyone can now nominate anyone for a Noonie by visiting https://Noonies.Tech

“July 13th marks the 1 year anniversary of the launch of Hacker Noon 2.0 ,” said Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke . “To commemorate our evolution into a software company, we launched the Noonies 2.0, which is powered by our own award voting software. With this year’s Noonies , we worked very hard to improve the experience for voters, nominees and sponsors. Very much looking forward to working with the internet to recognize technological innovators.”

“When it comes to this year’s selection process, we were primarily focused on ways to make the Noonies more inclusive, diverse, and representative than last year. Which is, unsurprisingly, still not an easy task, in tech today,” explains Hacker Noon’s Managing Editor, Natasha Nel . In line with this aim, Hacker Noon has extended this year’s open, public nominations period to a full one month, before voting opens on August 13th. “We’re looking forward to this opportunity to learn from each other, celebrate great work; start important conversations about what matters in tech today; and provide a platform for the people behind-the-scenes, those responsible for building our collective futures, so to speak, to be seen, heard and recognized for their contributions.”

“We are so excited by our partnership between Amplify Exchange and Hackernoon to bring the best in innovation and technology to the forefront of everyone’s minds,” said Amplify Exchange CEO, Justin Tabb . “Especially in these times, taking time to recognize the exceptional work that happens every day across industries is a great initiative that we are proud to join. At Amplify Exchange, our eyes are always on “the best”. That focus is mainly about what will continue to build the best platform to buy and trade crypto, but when we saw the chance to broaden that spectrum to look at “the best” in so many other categories, we jumped at it. We’ve been working with Hackernoon to make this year’s Noonies the absolute best they can be and can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Some of the notable Noonies Tech Awards are:

