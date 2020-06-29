Pseudo-Mathematical Proof of All Things Being Skills You Can Get Better At

@ hessel Hessel Dijkstra Indie Hacker. Building Fifty.

Abstract

I will show, with rigorous pseudo-mathematical reasoning, that you can get better at anything. First I will define a skill as anything another person does either better (Set A), or worse (Set B) than you (Sommerville, Kerry — 2007).

Second, I will show that there is a person (as defined above) that belongs to either Set A or Set B, no matter the task — proving that everything is a skill. (Proving that a skill is everything is left as an exercise to the reader.)

everything is something you can get better at. Lastly, given Property 3.1 of a skill — a skill is something you can get better at (Rao, M.S. — 2010) — and the fact that everything is a skill, we have our proof that

I will also list some caveats to note when applying this proof to the real world.

Definition 22. A skill is anything another person does either better (Set A), or worse (Set B)that you.

We take Definition 22. as given, thanks to the hard work by Sommerville, Kerry — 2007 . We thank them that they never gave up on, or let down the scientific community.

Lemma 3.2. Given Definition 22 — there exists a person, no matter the task, that belongs to either Set A or Set B.

The way to prove Lemma 3.2 is to show that we (humans) have the ability to turn everything into a competition (Statement 1.), and then to further show that, given enough trials, there will always be a winner/loser (Statement 2).

Since everything (any task) can be turned into a competition and theoretically you could take part in said competition, all the other contestants would either fall into Set A or Set B, or both, depending on well you do.

Corollary 3.2. Given Lemma 3.2 we can deduce that everything is a skill.

(We ask the reader to ignore the fact that this is probably not the correct use of corollary)

Property 3.1. A skill is something you can get better at

We take Property 3.1 as given — with thanks going to (Rao, M.S. — 2010) , who not only worked hard, but never ran around, or deserted the scientific community.

Finally,

Theorem 4.2.0. You can get better at everything.

Proof. Since you can get better at a skill (Property 3.1), and everything is a skill (Corollary 3.2), you can get better at everything.

Q.E.D

As mentioned, there are a few caveats to Theorem 4.2.0. They are as follows.

Some people have the ability to get better at a skill faster than others. This is called talent.

Although I can always get better at basketball, due to quantum mechanics, I will always be worse than LeBron James.

