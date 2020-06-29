Pseudo-Mathematical Proof of All Things Being Skills You Can Get Better At
@hesselHessel Dijkstra
Indie Hacker. Building Fifty.
Abstract
I will show, with rigorous
pseudo-mathematical reasoning, that you can get better at anything. First I will define a skill as anything another person
does either better (Set A)
, or worse (Set B)
than you (Sommerville, Kerry — 2007).
Second, I will show that there is a person (as defined above) that belongs to either Set A or Set B, no matter the task — proving that everything is a skill. (Proving that a skill is everything is left as an exercise to the reader.)
Lastly, given Property 3.1
of a skill — a skill is something you can get better at (Rao, M.S. — 2010) —
and the fact that everything is a skill, we have our proof that everything is something you can get better at.
I will also list some caveats to note when applying this proof to the real world.
Definition 22. A skill is anything another person does either better (Set A), or worse (Set B)that you.
We take Definition 22.
as given, thanks to the hard work by Sommerville, Kerry — 2007.
We thank them that they never gave up on, or let down the scientific community.
Lemma 3.2. Given Definition 22 — there exists a person, no matter the task, that belongs to either Set A or Set B.
Proof.
The way to prove Lemma 3.2
is to show that we (humans)
have the ability to turn everything into a competition (Statement 1.)
, and then to further show that, given enough trials, there will always be a winner/loser (Statement 2).
Since everything (any task) can be turned into a competition and theoretically you could take part in said competition, all the other contestants would either fall into Set A or Set B, or both, depending on well you do.
Corollary 3.2. Given Lemma 3.2 we can deduce that everything is a skill.
(We ask the reader to ignore the fact that this is probably not the correct use of corollary)
Property 3.1. A skill is something you can get better at
We take Property 3.1
as given — with thanks going to (Rao, M.S. — 2010),
who not only worked hard, but never ran around, or deserted the scientific community.
Finally,
Theorem 4.2.0. You can get better at everything.
Proof. Since you can get better at a skill (Property 3.1), and everything is a skill (Corollary 3.2), you can get better at everything.
Q.E.D
As mentioned, there are a few caveats to Theorem 4.2.0. They are as follows.
1. The learning curve.
Some people have the ability to get better at a skill faster than others. This is called talent.
2. Skill to the limit of infinity.
Although I can always get better at basketball, due to quantum mechanics
, I will always be worse than LeBron James.
