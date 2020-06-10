Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
This is an experimental technology
Check the Browser compatibility table carefully before using this in production.
Note: Obviously, the API requires the device to have a proximity sensor, which are mostly available only on mobile devices. Devices without such a sensor may support those events but will never fire them.
for any change, and a
DeviceProximityEvent
event in the case of a more rough change.
UserProximityEvent
object level by using the
window
method (using the
addEventListener
or
deviceproximity
event name) or by attaching an event handler to the
userproximity
or
window.ondeviceproximity
properties.
window.onuserproximity
event provides an exact match for the distance between the device and the object through its
DeviceProximityEvent
property. It also provides the closest and farthest distance the device is able to detect something through its
value
and
min
properties.
max
event provides a rough approximation of the distance, expressed through a boolean. The
UserProximityEvent
property is
UserProximityEvent.near
if the object is close or
true
if the object is far.
false
window.addEventListener('userproximity', function(event) {
if (event.near) {
// let's power off the screen
navigator.mozPower.screenEnabled = false;
} else {
// Otherwise, let's power on the screen
navigator.mozPower.screenEnabled = true;
}
});