Proximity Events Specification: How To Receive Events From Device Proximity Sensors

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

This is an experimental technology
Check the Browser compatibility table carefully before using this in production.
The proximity events are a handy way to know when a user is close to a device. These events make it possible to react to such a change, for example by shutting down the screen of a smartphone when the user is having a phone call with the device close to their ear.
Note: Obviously, the API requires the device to have a proximity sensor, which are mostly available only on mobile devices. Devices without such a sensor may support those events but will never fire them.

Proximity Events

When the device proximity sensor detects a change between the device and an object, it notifies the browser of that change. When the browser
gets such a notification, it fires a 
DeviceProximityEvent
 for any change, and a 
UserProximityEvent
 event in the case of a more rough change.
This event can be captured at the 
window
object level by using the 
addEventListener
 method (using the 
deviceproximity
 or 
userproximity
 event name) or by attaching an event handler to the 
window.ondeviceproximity
 or 
window.onuserproximity
 properties.
Once captured, the event object gives access to different kinds of information:
  • The 
    DeviceProximityEvent
     event provides an exact match for the distance between the device and the object through its 
    value
     property. It also provides the closest and farthest distance the device is able to detect something through its 
    min
     and 
    max
     properties.
  • The 
    UserProximityEvent
     event provides a rough approximation of the distance, expressed through a boolean. The 
    UserProximityEvent.near
     property is 
    true
    if the object is close or 
    false
    if the object is far.

Example

window.addEventListener('userproximity', function(event) {
  if (event.near) {
    // let's power off the screen
    navigator.mozPower.screenEnabled = false;
  } else {
    // Otherwise, let's power on the screen
    navigator.mozPower.screenEnabled = true;
  }
});

